Rutgers Poll: Murphy Favorability Rating Improves
Gov. Phil Murphy’s favorability rating has rebounded after taking a hit in the spring and about half of New Jerseyans continue to approve of the job he is doing as governor, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll. Forty-seven percent of residents have a favorable opinion of the governor, up...
Murphy Announces Nominations to the New Jersey State Board of Education
Governor Phil Murphy today announced his nominations of Mary Bennett, Dr. Kwanghee Jung, and Dr. Claudine Keenan to the New Jersey State Board of Education. Their nominations will be sent to Senate for confirmation. “I am proud to announce my nominations to the State Board of Education today as I...
Gottheimer Tries to Shore up Sussex County
NEWTON – On the drive north to this historic Sussex County town, one sees an enormous sign alongside Route 206 for Josh Gottheimer. The congressman’s name is in huge letters and the punchline is “Jersey Values, Lower Taxes.”. Sussex is Republican terrain, so large sign or not,...
Murphy Deploys NJ National Guard Troops to Florida
Governor Phil Murphy today announced that he has authorized 135 New Jersey National Guardsmen for deployment to Florida to support relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall yesterday as a Category 4 storm. In addition, 40 military and support vehicles will be sent to assist in the hurricane storm response.
Pallotta on the Democrats: ‘They’re Coming After Our Kids’
WALDWICK – A confident Frank Pallotta says his race with Josh Gottheimer is within single digits. That could mean a spread of one point or a spread of nine points. Pallotta contended after addressing about 50 supporters at a local brew pub Wednesday night that the race is between the low to mid-single digits.
Jim Florio – Dignity in Triumph, and in Defeat
As tributes continue to pour in honoring former Congressman and Governor Jim Florio who died earlier this week, nearly all focused on his authorship of the Superfund law and a ban on the sale of assault rifles— two career-defining accomplishments with significant and lasting impact. While offering sincere condolences...
From Personal Experience Running for Office is Hard Work
Anyone who has run for elected office in New Jersey knows how much time, energy, and work are involved in earning the support of county committee members to gain their endorsement for a place on the ticket. Having run for the Assembly, I know this first-hand. Though having spent several...
