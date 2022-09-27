Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
More than bodies: Lake Mead gives up a 12 million year discovery
Dead bodies and sunken boats have been found in shrinking Lake Mead. Now the Nevada reservoir has yielded volcanic ash deposited 12 million years ago. What the drought is teaching us about the earth.
Pyramid Lake fishing opener is Saturday; expect crowds and some big fish | Fishing report for Sept. 28
The often-anticipated Pyramid Lake fishing opener is Saturday, and some local fishing experts think it should be a good one. Expect the Lahontan cutthroat to be a little farther out early in the season, as the water is still pretty warm. ...
tahoequarterly.com
The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon
Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno Parents upset over UNR dining conditions Readers' top choices for brunch Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, Northern Nevada Correctional Center, announce wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Northern Nevada Correctional Center will hold a wild horse adoption event this October. The adoption event will be held on Oct. 8. As many as 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained filly will be offered up for adoption.
Sierra Sun
Community eyes Measure V to keep Truckee safe from fire
TRUCKEE, Calif. — California’s largest wildfire of 2022, the Mosquito Fire, had burned more than 76,000 acres near Foresthill in the foothills of Placer and El Dorado counties. The blaze, 85% contained as of Tuesday morning, raged through bone-dry forests and forced thousands of people to flee their...
natureworldnews.com
Lake Tahoe's Fir Trees Are Dying at Faster Rate in Whole California
Lake Tahoe Basin's evergreens are withering at a faster pace compared to the remaining portion of California. According to SFGate, the pines are dying in increasing quantities as well as at rapid rate than it has ever been, all the more so at Fallen Leaf Lake as well as surrounding North Lake Tahoe, as told by Rita Mustatia, forest silviculturist with the US Forest Service's Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.
The 5 Best Northern California Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekend
Fall is officially here — so now’s the time for a weekend of hiking and board games with friends beside a toasty log fire. Five Northern California lodges from Mendocino and Siskiyou Counties to the Eastern Sierra each fit the bill for a cozy getaway. Highlights include vintage railroad cabooses comfortably renovated with ensuites and Scandi-chic cabins with perks like a wood-fired sauna to a historic retreat among the Redwoods.
RELATED PEOPLE
news3lv.com
What is Nevada 211?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada 211 is the state's information and referral contact center for health and human services. Joining us now with more is database administrator, David Poyner.
tahoequarterly.com
A Creative Spark
After a successful career as a furniture designer and builder, Randall ‘Sparky’ Kramer has developed into one of the best luthiers in the business. Nestled in a quaint corner of Truckee, a two-story building clad in rusted corten steel resides harmoniously among its surroundings—aspens quaking gently in the breeze, sturdy pines stretching skyward, a bountiful garden.
tahoequarterly.com
Stella: Truckee’s Shining Star
Stella at the Cedar House Sport Hotel focuses on taste and place. Stella, translated from Latin, means star. And the Truckee restaurant by the same name at the Cedar House Sport Hotel certainly shines bright. Originally opened in 2008 by chef Jacob Burton, who garnered Best New Chef nominations from...
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thunderstorms move across Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
Video of bighorn sheep rescue at Lake Mead viewed over 20M times
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this summer, a couple boating on Lake Mead jumped into action to help a bighorn sheep that was stuck in mud. The video has since gone viral on social media. On July 16, Kelly Goshorn and her husband went boating on Lake Mead and...
activenorcal.com
Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account
Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
Why is Lake Tahoe’s water so beautifully blue?
Lake Tahoe's color comes from what's in the water – and what's notably absent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
One Dead after Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. An investigation is ongoing and being led by the Mine Safety & Health Administration...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – An email about drivers in rural Nevada
CALIENTE, NV ( KLAS ) – A friendly highway 93 note from a northerly neighbor. “Greetings to all who travel the rural highways of southern Nevada. You may think you are in the middle of nowhere along the Pahranagat Reservoir, but this is our ‘main street.’. Please be...
KOLO TV Reno
One person dies in Spanish Springs materials pit accident
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:15 P.M. UPDATE: One person died Wednesday morning in an industrial accident at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a report of an accident at 1500 Sha Neva Road at about 11 a.m. Deputies gave...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup
The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport. The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.
Comments / 0