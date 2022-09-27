ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tahoequarterly.com

The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon

Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno Parents upset over UNR dining conditions Readers' top choices for brunch Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Laughlin, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Reno, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Reno, NV
Entertainment
City
Reno, NV
Sierra Sun

Community eyes Measure V to keep Truckee safe from fire

TRUCKEE, Calif. — California’s largest wildfire of 2022, the Mosquito Fire, had burned more than 76,000 acres near Foresthill in the foothills of Placer and El Dorado counties. The blaze, 85% contained as of Tuesday morning, raged through bone-dry forests and forced thousands of people to flee their...
TRUCKEE, CA
natureworldnews.com

Lake Tahoe's Fir Trees Are Dying at Faster Rate in Whole California

Lake Tahoe Basin's evergreens are withering at a faster pace compared to the remaining portion of California. According to SFGate, the pines are dying in increasing quantities as well as at rapid rate than it has ever been, all the more so at Fallen Leaf Lake as well as surrounding North Lake Tahoe, as told by Rita Mustatia, forest silviculturist with the US Forest Service's Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

The 5 Best Northern California Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekend

Fall is officially here — so now’s the time for a weekend of hiking and board games with friends beside a toasty log fire. Five Northern California lodges from Mendocino and Siskiyou Counties to the Eastern Sierra each fit the bill for a cozy getaway. Highlights include vintage railroad cabooses comfortably renovated with ensuites and Scandi-chic cabins with perks like a wood-fired sauna to a historic retreat among the Redwoods.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Smith
news3lv.com

What is Nevada 211?

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada 211 is the state's information and referral contact center for health and human services. Joining us now with more is database administrator, David Poyner.
NEVADA STATE
tahoequarterly.com

A Creative Spark

After a successful career as a furniture designer and builder, Randall ‘Sparky’ Kramer has developed into one of the best luthiers in the business. Nestled in a quaint corner of Truckee, a two-story building clad in rusted corten steel resides harmoniously among its surroundings—aspens quaking gently in the breeze, sturdy pines stretching skyward, a bountiful garden.
TRUCKEE, CA
tahoequarterly.com

Stella: Truckee’s Shining Star

Stella at the Cedar House Sport Hotel focuses on taste and place. Stella, translated from Latin, means star. And the Truckee restaurant by the same name at the Cedar House Sport Hotel certainly shines bright. Originally opened in 2008 by chef Jacob Burton, who garnered Best New Chef nominations from...
TRUCKEE, CA
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art World#Art Museums#Jewel Tones#Sierra#Malibu#Pepperdine University
activenorcal.com

Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account

Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
KINGS BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
2news.com

One Dead after Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. An investigation is ongoing and being led by the Mine Safety & Health Administration...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One person dies in Spanish Springs materials pit accident

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:15 P.M. UPDATE: One person died Wednesday morning in an industrial accident at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a report of an accident at 1500 Sha Neva Road at about 11 a.m. Deputies gave...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup

The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport. The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.
MINDEN, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy