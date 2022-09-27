ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?

The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
Study Ranks New York as the Fifth Friendliest State for Drivers

A recent Forbes study ranked New York as the fifth friendliest state for drivers, surprising just about everybody who has ever driven here. Now I don't want to get into it with Forbes, but are we sure? Because I've spent well over 100 hours sitting on the Cross Bronx Expressway on my way out of New York. And I can tell you for a fact that I've never had a friendly experience on that road.
The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection

Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
The Real Reason New York Is Seeing A Drop In Gas Prices

Gas prices are going down in New York State, and everybody wants to know why. It seems like once things started to get back to “normal” following the pandemic, everything began to skyrocket in price. And across the nation, we’re still seeing a jump in gas prices, but...
Dredging projects to help boost tourism in New York

The state of New York has completed 20 dredging projects in eight counties along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River to boost recreation and the economy. The $15 million project is part of a $300 million resiliency and economic development initiative to help communities recovering from damage caused by high water levels along the lake and river.
Gas Prices Are Expected To Increase In New York

It has been a good run, over the past couple of months we have seen the average cost of a gallon of gasoline drop every week but that could soon change. Gas prices are expected to remain flat or even increase as several oil companies have shut down their off-shore drilling rids due to Hurricane Ian.
Part I | Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”

Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps training scheduled

The Fort Herkimer Amateur Radio Assoc, Inc., in conjunction with James Wallace, Herkimer County Administrator, and John Raymond (W2RJO), Herkimer County Director of Emergency Services, announces The New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps Training. This Free training session will take place on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at the Town of...
Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State

There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
