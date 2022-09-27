The results are in and they are impressive! Since 2017, more than 19 Foam Cycle systems have been installed, allowing a whopping 4,042,423 people access to foam recycling where none existed before. Foam Cycle locations from across the country recently took part in a Penn State University research project. The lofty goal was to quantify the impact of foam (aka Styrofoam) recycling for local communities that have Foam Cycle systems in operation.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO