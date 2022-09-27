Read full article on original website
Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Women of Trucking Advisory Board Ensures Future of Female Drivers
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) developed the Women of Trucking Advisory Board (WOTAB) as part of President Biden’s Trucking Action Plan. WOTAB includes 16 founding members, all women, with diverse backgrounds and experiences to provide balanced points of view on addressing the...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Foam Cycle 2021 Annual Report
The results are in and they are impressive! Since 2017, more than 19 Foam Cycle systems have been installed, allowing a whopping 4,042,423 people access to foam recycling where none existed before. Foam Cycle locations from across the country recently took part in a Penn State University research project. The lofty goal was to quantify the impact of foam (aka Styrofoam) recycling for local communities that have Foam Cycle systems in operation.
Illinois Business Journal
L&C’s WESST meets new federal CDL training requirements
Lewis and Clark Community College’s Workforce Education, Solutions and Safety Training (WESST) division is an approved provider for new requirements set by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) is required for individuals seeking to obtain their Class-A or Class-B CDL in order to remain...
California food delivery start-up slammed with $140,000 fine for violating child labor laws by employing underage drivers
According to the Department of Labor, Locale illegally employed 78 teenage drivers for time-sensitive deliveries between July 2020 and July 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thepennyhoarder.com
CorVel is Hiring an Entry-Level Customer Service Rep (Includes Benefits)
CorVel, a risk management company, is hiring a customer service representative to work from home full time from anywhere. You will be providing customer service via email and phone, as well as inputting data into the system. You must have a high school diploma or the equivalent, along with customer...
JOBS・
Comments / 0