ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Women of Trucking Advisory Board Ensures Future of Female Drivers

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) developed the Women of Trucking Advisory Board (WOTAB) as part of President Biden’s Trucking Action Plan. WOTAB includes 16 founding members, all women, with diverse backgrounds and experiences to provide balanced points of view on addressing the...
INDUSTRY
wasteadvantagemag.com

Foam Cycle 2021 Annual Report

The results are in and they are impressive! Since 2017, more than 19 Foam Cycle systems have been installed, allowing a whopping 4,042,423 people access to foam recycling where none existed before. Foam Cycle locations from across the country recently took part in a Penn State University research project. The lofty goal was to quantify the impact of foam (aka Styrofoam) recycling for local communities that have Foam Cycle systems in operation.
ENVIRONMENT
Illinois Business Journal

L&C’s WESST meets new federal CDL training requirements

Lewis and Clark Community College’s Workforce Education, Solutions and Safety Training (WESST) division is an approved provider for new requirements set by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) is required for individuals seeking to obtain their Class-A or Class-B CDL in order to remain...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Safety#Federal Grants#Osha#Charity#The Assp Foundation#Assp Foundation Chair#Csp#Ppe
thepennyhoarder.com

CorVel is Hiring an Entry-Level Customer Service Rep (Includes Benefits)

CorVel, a risk management company, is hiring a customer service representative to work from home full time from anywhere. You will be providing customer service via email and phone, as well as inputting data into the system. You must have a high school diploma or the equivalent, along with customer...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy