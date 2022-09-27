Students very rarely get their money’s worth out of their college tuition. It’s a common struggle between all of us. Students spend thousands of dollars in fees and tuition each year, yet often don’t realize how many services they have access to. These services are unadvertised to students, therefore often go unused. With the amount of money students are spending to attend GSU, they may as well take full advantage of what the school has available.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO