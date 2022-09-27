Read full article on original website
Related
kisswtlz.com
Cecchini Case Under Review by Bay County Prosecutor
Bay County Prosecuting Attorney Nancy Borushko is reviewing an investigation into Bay City Department of Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini. Borushko’s office will determine if any charges will be filed, or may forward the case to the state Attorney General’s Office. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave by the city after an incident on September 17 where he allegedly accosted three teens outside his Uptown Bay City apartment. The teens were riding scooters in the area. Video footage of the event shows Cecchini confronting one of the teens and poking a flashlight into his midsection.
"Guns, guns and more guns", plus drugs seized from Washtenaw County home: MSP
MSP said the gun were found and seized on Tuesday when officers with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in Washtenaw County.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
July GHOST sting suspects have bond reset again during Monday arraignment
Three men arrested in early July during a human trafficking sting by Thumb Area sheriff’s offices and the Genesee County GHOST team were arraigned on Monday, September 26, with their bond being reset once more. The three men, Daniel Horetski, Kevin Manor and Jeremy Susalla, were released after their...
Reports of gunman at Five Below in Saginaw Township untrue
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Reports of a potentially armed man inside a Saginaw Township big box store elicited a heavy police presence, though it turns out no gun was involved. At 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, numerous police officers responded to Five Below, 3435 Tittabawassee Road, after employees reported an armed man entered the business. As of 2 p.m., the store’s entrance was cordoned off with crime scene tape as five marked Saginaw Township police vehicles and one Saginaw County Sheriff’s vehicle were parked in the lot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Court of Appeals to hear evidence issue in fatal Lapeer gas station shooting case
LAPEER, MI – A decision by a Lapeer County judge to not allow certain evidence in a homicide trial will be reviewed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. An application to leave filed by Lapeer County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Paul T. Walton in July asked the higher court to review the decision of Circuit Court Judge Nick O. Holowka to not allow as evidence Facebook messages prosecutors say were made by Jeffrey Lee Smith.
Flint man convicted of killing pizza delivery driver for $30 wants new sentence
FLINT, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court will hear oral arguments regarding the case of a Flint man convicted of killing a pizza delivery driver in an April 2015 robbery for pizza and about $30. The high court will hear arguments pertaining to the case of Kevin Lionel Thompson...
nbc25news.com
Police arrest Saginaw resident in larceny case
SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw Police investigators made an arrest in a larceny case Wednesday. On September 28, at around 2:30 p.m., Saginaw Police detectives had a search warrant at 535 S. Warren Ave, leading to the arrest of a 63-year-old male suspect. The suspect is a city resident and lives at the address.
Saginaw man gets decades in prison for shooting man in his face
SAGINAW, MI — Early one spring morning in 2021, a Saginaw man was sleeping on his cousin’s couch when another man barged in, armed with a gun. The intruder shot the man once his face before fleeing, later selling the gun to someone else. As a result, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Resignation puts Flint back in the market for new ombudsperson
FLINT, MI -- The city is looking for a new ombudsperson following the resignation of Tané Dorsey after three years in the position. Dorsey, a Flint native who relocated here to accept the position in 2019, resigned recently, members of the Flint City Council said during their meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. The city is advertising for her replacement.
Bay City commissioner, state representative facing off for new 35th District Senate seat
BAY CITY, MI - A local commissioner is taking on a current state representative for a chance to serve on the State Senate. Democrat Kristen Rivet is running against Republican Annette Glenn for the seat overseeing the newly created 35th District. The new district encompasses communities in Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties.
kisswtlz.com
Rep. Phil Green Recognizes Walbro for Job Craetion, Retention
State Representative Phil Green presented a state tribute to Walbro during a Tuscola County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) board meeting Tuesday, recognizing the job provider for its expansion in Cass City. The legislator noted the hard work and dedication put in by multiple entities to propel the expansion that allowed...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director
Michigan State Police sent reports on an alleged assault by Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini to prosecutors for review of possible charges. Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director. On Sept. 17, Michael Cecchini was captured on video confronting three teenagers outside his Bay...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monitor Township supervisor removed a park gate. Now he’s facing a recall effort
MONITOR TOWNSHIP, MI - A park gate is at the heart of a recent recall petition that seeks to remove a newly elected official from office. A recall petition was submitted by circulator Jeffrey Sargeson to Bay County on Aug. 31, the language of which was ultimately accepted with a 2 - 1 vote on Sept. 14.
abc12.com
Flint City Council approves water credits for residents
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- A $300 credit will go toward every active water account in Flint after a long awaited vote by Flint City Council. The move has been debated since June and allocates $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to make the credits possible. Credits will be sent...
kisswtlz.com
Bike Thief Nabbed in Saginaw
A 63 year old Saginaw man was arrested Wednesday for stealing bicycles. Police say the suspect took two bikes from the Saginaw Police Department patrol vehicle parking area the night of August 2. Surveillance footage shows the suspect taking one of the bicycles and returning a short while later for the second one. Police executed a search warrant on the man’s home after a lengthy investigation.
Addressing troubled housing, Saginaw council OK’s largest stimulus expenditures yet
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw will spend $11.6 million of its $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funds on four initiatives aimed at revitalizing the city’s housing stock. The Saginaw City Council approved the measures during a special meeting Monday, Sept. 26, when members debated how...
Man to serve at least a decade in prison for fatal Flint Township shooting
FLINT, MI – The man convicted of killing 21-year-old Jacari ‘Cari’ Roberts outside a Flint Township apartment complex in June 2021 was sentenced to prison Tuesday for the crime. Ziare Jauti Thomas appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm Tuesday, Sept. 27, and was sentenced to...
kisswtlz.com
Reward Offered for Man Wanted for Throwing Conrete at State Troopers
State police are looking for a suspect wanted for throwing concrete at troopers in Flint on September 18. The incident occurred around 12:45 A.M. at a Sunoco gas station in the four thousand block of North Dort Highway. Police were on the scene of a gathering at the bsuiness when an unknown man threw a large chuck of concrete at troopers, causing damage to police property. No troopers were injured. The man is described as white, around six feet tall and 220 pounds.
Flint man sent to prison in Christmas Eve crash that killed 2
FLINT, MI – A Flint man will serve at least a decade in prison for causing a crash that killed two people on Christmas Eve in 2018. Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm on Tuesday, Sept. 28, sentenced 26-year-old Lorenzo Jackson to a minimum of 10 to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder.
kisswtlz.com
City of Saginaw Invests $11.6 Million for Blight Removal and Housing Revitalization
The City of Saginaw is dedicating millions of dollars toward cleaning up blight within the city limits. Before Monday night’s regular city council meeting, a special meeting was held to specifically discuss the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for housing revitalization and blight removal. After hearing from residents, the council decided to dedicate $5 million to a revolving fund for revitalizing abandoned or vacant residential buildings in Saginaw. This rotating fund is intended to allow the city to acquire vacant housing that is uninhabitable, revitalize it, then sell it at cost, returning the money from the sale to the rotating fund.
Comments / 1