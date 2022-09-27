Bay County Prosecuting Attorney Nancy Borushko is reviewing an investigation into Bay City Department of Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini. Borushko’s office will determine if any charges will be filed, or may forward the case to the state Attorney General’s Office. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave by the city after an incident on September 17 where he allegedly accosted three teens outside his Uptown Bay City apartment. The teens were riding scooters in the area. Video footage of the event shows Cecchini confronting one of the teens and poking a flashlight into his midsection.

