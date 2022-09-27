ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

kisswtlz.com

Cecchini Case Under Review by Bay County Prosecutor

Bay County Prosecuting Attorney Nancy Borushko is reviewing an investigation into Bay City Department of Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini. Borushko’s office will determine if any charges will be filed, or may forward the case to the state Attorney General’s Office. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave by the city after an incident on September 17 where he allegedly accosted three teens outside his Uptown Bay City apartment. The teens were riding scooters in the area. Video footage of the event shows Cecchini confronting one of the teens and poking a flashlight into his midsection.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Reports of gunman at Five Below in Saginaw Township untrue

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Reports of a potentially armed man inside a Saginaw Township big box store elicited a heavy police presence, though it turns out no gun was involved. At 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, numerous police officers responded to Five Below, 3435 Tittabawassee Road, after employees reported an armed man entered the business. As of 2 p.m., the store’s entrance was cordoned off with crime scene tape as five marked Saginaw Township police vehicles and one Saginaw County Sheriff’s vehicle were parked in the lot.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan Court of Appeals to hear evidence issue in fatal Lapeer gas station shooting case

LAPEER, MI – A decision by a Lapeer County judge to not allow certain evidence in a homicide trial will be reviewed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. An application to leave filed by Lapeer County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Paul T. Walton in July asked the higher court to review the decision of Circuit Court Judge Nick O. Holowka to not allow as evidence Facebook messages prosecutors say were made by Jeffrey Lee Smith.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Police arrest Saginaw resident in larceny case

SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw Police investigators made an arrest in a larceny case Wednesday. On September 28, at around 2:30 p.m., Saginaw Police detectives had a search warrant at 535 S. Warren Ave, leading to the arrest of a 63-year-old male suspect. The suspect is a city resident and lives at the address.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Resignation puts Flint back in the market for new ombudsperson

FLINT, MI -- The city is looking for a new ombudsperson following the resignation of Tané Dorsey after three years in the position. Dorsey, a Flint native who relocated here to accept the position in 2019, resigned recently, members of the Flint City Council said during their meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. The city is advertising for her replacement.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Rep. Phil Green Recognizes Walbro for Job Craetion, Retention

State Representative Phil Green presented a state tribute to Walbro during a Tuscola County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) board meeting Tuesday, recognizing the job provider for its expansion in Cass City. The legislator noted the hard work and dedication put in by multiple entities to propel the expansion that allowed...
CASS CITY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director

Michigan State Police sent reports on an alleged assault by Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini to prosecutors for review of possible charges. Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director. On Sept. 17, Michael Cecchini was captured on video confronting three teenagers outside his Bay...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Flint City Council approves water credits for residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- A $300 credit will go toward every active water account in Flint after a long awaited vote by Flint City Council. The move has been debated since June and allocates $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to make the credits possible. Credits will be sent...
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Bike Thief Nabbed in Saginaw

A 63 year old Saginaw man was arrested Wednesday for stealing bicycles. Police say the suspect took two bikes from the Saginaw Police Department patrol vehicle parking area the night of August 2. Surveillance footage shows the suspect taking one of the bicycles and returning a short while later for the second one. Police executed a search warrant on the man’s home after a lengthy investigation.
SAGINAW, MI
kisswtlz.com

Reward Offered for Man Wanted for Throwing Conrete at State Troopers

State police are looking for a suspect wanted for throwing concrete at troopers in Flint on September 18. The incident occurred around 12:45 A.M. at a Sunoco gas station in the four thousand block of North Dort Highway. Police were on the scene of a gathering at the bsuiness when an unknown man threw a large chuck of concrete at troopers, causing damage to police property. No troopers were injured. The man is described as white, around six feet tall and 220 pounds.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

City of Saginaw Invests $11.6 Million for Blight Removal and Housing Revitalization

The City of Saginaw is dedicating millions of dollars toward cleaning up blight within the city limits. Before Monday night’s regular city council meeting, a special meeting was held to specifically discuss the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for housing revitalization and blight removal. After hearing from residents, the council decided to dedicate $5 million to a revolving fund for revitalizing abandoned or vacant residential buildings in Saginaw. This rotating fund is intended to allow the city to acquire vacant housing that is uninhabitable, revitalize it, then sell it at cost, returning the money from the sale to the rotating fund.
SAGINAW, MI

