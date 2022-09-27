ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Motley Fool

Want $1,000 In Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Monster Money Makers

Investing in high-yield dividend stocks is an easy way to generate some passive income. Medical Properties Trust invests in and rents out hospital space, which there's always a need for. Innovative Industrial Properties buys up cannabis grow spaces and then rents them to businesses. You’re reading a free article with...
BUSINESS
Herald & Review

Warren Buffett Doesn't Borrow Money to Buy Stocks, and Neither Should You

Warren Buffett has spent most of his lifetime making money on equity investments. You would think after decades of success, he'd have the confidence to buy stocks with borrowed money. After all, investing with borrowed money is a common strategy for amplifying gains. There are hundreds of leveraged exchange-traded funds...
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Sold Tesla Shares After the Stock Split? Don't Forget About Taxes

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) completed its second stock split after close of trading on Aug. 24. If you had one share of Tesla in your account before the stock split, you now have three whole shares of the electric vehicle maker sitting in your account. Although it may be tempting to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Mutual Fund#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Spdr#Etf Trust#Standard Poor
Kiplinger

How to Plan for an Early Retirement

Dreaming of an early retirement? You’re not alone. In the midst of the pandemic, the number of retirees 55 and older grew by 3.5 million according to the Pew Research Center. But it’s not just those over 50 looking to retire, according to a recent study by Northwestern, millennials are twice as likely to be thinking about early retirement as Gen Zers and three times as likely as Gen Xers.
ECONOMY
Herald & Review

Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied on Wall Street to their first gain in more than a week, as some calm returned to markets around the world Wednesday after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. The S&P 500 jumped 2%...
STOCKS
Herald & Review

US stocks fall sharply as markets deal with higher rates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as bond yields marched higher and put the squeeze back on markets. The S&P 500 fell 2.6% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. Nearly every stock in the benchmark index lost ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 597 points, or 2%, to 29,074 and the Nasdaq fell 3.3%.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher after UK calms markets

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after Britain's central bank moved forcefully to stop a budding financial crisis. Market benchmarks in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney added more than 1%. Shanghai and Tokyo also rose. Oil prices edged lower after jumping by more than $3 per barrel the previous day.
STOCKS
CBS LA

Passive income: What is it and how can you get started?

Side hustles are common, but they can be a lot of work. But is it really possible to make a living on passive income?. Charlie Chang and Rachel Richards are both living the dream of quitting their day jobs and living off the money they don't have to work too hard for. But both say it took a lot of work up front to get to this point.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Herald & Review

Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are back to tumbling on Wall Street Thursday as rising bond yields and worries about a possible recession put the squeeze back on markets. The S&P 500 was 2.1% lower in midday trading and back to its lowest level since late 2020. The washout has the index on track to more than erase its big rally from a day before. That’s when forceful moves by the Bank of England to get suddenly spiking U.K. yields under control triggered a global burst of relief among investors.
STOCKS
The Guardian

US mortgage rates climb to 6.7%, highest for 15 years

US mortgage rates rose this week for the sixth straight week, marking new highs not seen in 15 years, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported on Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate climbed to 6.7% from 6.29% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.01% a year ago.
BUSINESS
Herald & Review

Everyday cheapskate: Easy Hacks to Save Money on Beauty and Grooming

Whether you want to look good or just feel better, makeup and skin care traditionally come at a significant cost -- but not if you're a dedicated cheapskate. While medications and beauty products you use must be safe, there's no reason that you have to pay exorbitant prices to accomplish the goal. Here are some functional hacks for saving time and money on everything from deodorant to skin care and more.
SKIN CARE

