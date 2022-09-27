ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

Related
pasadenanow.com

District 3 Applicants’ Voter Registration Information Released

The City released the voter registration history of the three applicants for the District 3 Council seat. Lucious Smith, Brandon Lamar and Justin Jones are vying for the seat previously held by John J. Kennedy until Kennedy’s death in July. In a special meeting on Thursday, the City Council...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Planning Commission Votes to Prohibit Future ‘Planned Developments’ in the City

The Planning Commission voted to amend the Zoning Code to eliminate the process of submitting Planned Developments for future projects in the city. The motion, which got a unanimous vote during the commission’s meeting on Wednesday, September 28, goes against staff recommendation to modify current Planned Developments Regulations and provide new requirements to address concerns related to “PD” applications.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Council Committee To Parse Out 710 Stub Legislation Tuesday

The Pasadena City Council’s Legislative Policy Committee on Tuesday will discuss the priorities and procedures of Senate Bill 959, a bill that will address the issue of surplus homes in the 710 stub property previously owned by Caltrans. “All current Caltrans tenants should have the ability to purchase the...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood voters to decide on minimum wage increase for some healthcare workers

Inglewood residents have big decisions to make this election cycle when they go to the ballot Nov. 8. Residents will vote to either return Inglewood city council incumbents Mayor James Butts, and Councilmembers George Dotson and Alex Padilla to another four-year term or shake things up. It’s our opinion that the most vulnerable of the three is Dotson because he is walking in fog similar to President Joe Biden. I have also observed him using taxpayer funded photos, from city events, on his official campaign social media accounts.
INGLEWOOD, CA
pasadenanow.com

Voting in Union Battle For Pasadena City College Faculty Representation Begins Thursday

Faculty members at Pasadena City College will receive ballots starting Thursday to choose their preferred union for representation. The ballots are being issued by the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) after the California Federation of Teachers called for a Decertification Vote against the longstanding PCC Faculty Association. All faculty...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
kcrw.com

30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?

For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#The City Council#Assembly
pasadenanow.com

PUSD Candidate Forum Scheduled For This Wednesday

Several local organizations are sponsoring a PUSD candidate forum this week at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. In this year’s races, Billy Malone is running against Incumbent Kim Kenne in District 1. In District 3, incumbent Michelle Richardson Bailey and Patrick Amsbry will square off for the seat. Patrice Marshall McKenzie and Xilian Stammer are competing for the seat being vacated by Elizabeth Pomeroy in District 5, and in District 7, local attorney Juan Pablo Albán is squaring off against Yarma Velázquez for the seat being vacated by Scott Phelps.
PASADENA, CA
capitalandmain.com

A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court

A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Santa Monica Daily Press

Landlords will pay $35K to avoid criminal prosecution for price gouging

Santa Monica landlords accused of price gouging tenants during a declared state of emergency after raising rents by 250% have agreed to a diversion program that could keep them out of criminal proceedings. Following a joint request from the Santa Monica City Attorney and attorneys for the defendants — 1433...
SANTA MONICA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Commission Approves Final Design for Six-Story Hotel Building to be Built at the Corner of East Colorado Boulevard and South Madison Avenue

The Design Commission unanimously approved the proposed final design for the six-story hotel building, with 5,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space, to be built at 550-566 East Colorado Boulevard. The building’s amenities include a ground floor bar, restaurant, roof deck and outdoor seating. The project involves the construction of...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Heritage Square South Holds ‘Meet and Greet’ For Contractors As It Hires Local

Dozens of applicants turned out Wednesday, Sept. 14 for the Heritage Square South “Meet and Greet” event for contractors and job seekers at the Foothill Training Center. According to local hiring coordinator Ron Carter, between 16 and 18 actively hiring employers were at the event to interview applicants, meeting at least 30 applicants.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy