Inglewood residents have big decisions to make this election cycle when they go to the ballot Nov. 8. Residents will vote to either return Inglewood city council incumbents Mayor James Butts, and Councilmembers George Dotson and Alex Padilla to another four-year term or shake things up. It’s our opinion that the most vulnerable of the three is Dotson because he is walking in fog similar to President Joe Biden. I have also observed him using taxpayer funded photos, from city events, on his official campaign social media accounts.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO