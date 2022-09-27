Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
District 3 Applicants’ Voter Registration Information Released
The City released the voter registration history of the three applicants for the District 3 Council seat. Lucious Smith, Brandon Lamar and Justin Jones are vying for the seat previously held by John J. Kennedy until Kennedy’s death in July. In a special meeting on Thursday, the City Council...
pasadenanow.com
Planning Commission Votes to Prohibit Future ‘Planned Developments’ in the City
The Planning Commission voted to amend the Zoning Code to eliminate the process of submitting Planned Developments for future projects in the city. The motion, which got a unanimous vote during the commission’s meeting on Wednesday, September 28, goes against staff recommendation to modify current Planned Developments Regulations and provide new requirements to address concerns related to “PD” applications.
pasadenanow.com
Council Committee To Parse Out 710 Stub Legislation Tuesday
The Pasadena City Council’s Legislative Policy Committee on Tuesday will discuss the priorities and procedures of Senate Bill 959, a bill that will address the issue of surplus homes in the 710 stub property previously owned by Caltrans. “All current Caltrans tenants should have the ability to purchase the...
Westchester residents establish GoFundMe to pay for legal battle to remove homeless encampment
A group of neighbors who live near Westchester Park are fighting L.A. City Hall over a growing homeless encampment near the senior center and library.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood voters to decide on minimum wage increase for some healthcare workers
Inglewood residents have big decisions to make this election cycle when they go to the ballot Nov. 8. Residents will vote to either return Inglewood city council incumbents Mayor James Butts, and Councilmembers George Dotson and Alex Padilla to another four-year term or shake things up. It’s our opinion that the most vulnerable of the three is Dotson because he is walking in fog similar to President Joe Biden. I have also observed him using taxpayer funded photos, from city events, on his official campaign social media accounts.
pasadenanow.com
Voting in Union Battle For Pasadena City College Faculty Representation Begins Thursday
Faculty members at Pasadena City College will receive ballots starting Thursday to choose their preferred union for representation. The ballots are being issued by the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) after the California Federation of Teachers called for a Decertification Vote against the longstanding PCC Faculty Association. All faculty...
myburbank.com
Sustainable Commission to City Council: No on Artificial Turf at Brace Park Fields￼
Artificial turf vs. natural grace on the ball fields at Brace Park?. That question was circulated at the different advisory boards and commissions in Burbank recently. Both the Sustainable Burbank Commission and Park and Recreation Board have weighed in at recent meetings,. At their meeting on September 19, the Sustainable...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood residents continue to complain about lack of parking enforcement on event days
Inglewood residents continue to assemble at monthly Parking and Traffic Commission meetings to complain about the lack of parking enforcement and response from the Inglewood Police Department. The biggest complaints are generated from areas represented by Councilmembers George Dotson (District 1), Eloy Morales (District 3) and Dionne Faulk (District 4)....
pasadenanow.com
Design Commission Approves Final Design For Huntington Medical Building to be Built Along South Fair Oaks
The Design Commission voted unanimously to approve the proposed final design for the Huntington Health’s 100,285-square-foot medical office building to be built at 758- 766 South Fair Oaks Ave. The project involves demolition of the existing building and surface parking lot and construction of a four story medical office...
kcrw.com
30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?
For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
Developer proposes 21-story residential tower at former Long Beach Cafe property
The proposal includes 203 residential units on the site of the popular diner that shut down over two years ago. The post Developer proposes 21-story residential tower at former Long Beach Cafe property appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia endorses Vice Mayor Rex Richardson to succeed him as Long Beach’s next Mayor
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia announced his endorsement of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson in the race to succeed him as Long Beach’s next Mayor. In a video released on social media, Mayor Garcia spoke about Vice Mayor Richardson’s commitment to his community and to Long Beach. Video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/tArexGf3HVw.
pasadenanow.com
PUSD Candidate Forum Scheduled For This Wednesday
Several local organizations are sponsoring a PUSD candidate forum this week at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. In this year’s races, Billy Malone is running against Incumbent Kim Kenne in District 1. In District 3, incumbent Michelle Richardson Bailey and Patrick Amsbry will square off for the seat. Patrice Marshall McKenzie and Xilian Stammer are competing for the seat being vacated by Elizabeth Pomeroy in District 5, and in District 7, local attorney Juan Pablo Albán is squaring off against Yarma Velázquez for the seat being vacated by Scott Phelps.
LA County Housing Authority Calls For More Permanent Beds To Address Homelessness Crisis
With permanent housing options scarce, more people are staying for longer in beds meant for temporary stays.
LA Agencies Failed to Spend Nearly $150M in Federal Homeless Grants
The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report.
capitalandmain.com
A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Landlords will pay $35K to avoid criminal prosecution for price gouging
Santa Monica landlords accused of price gouging tenants during a declared state of emergency after raising rents by 250% have agreed to a diversion program that could keep them out of criminal proceedings. Following a joint request from the Santa Monica City Attorney and attorneys for the defendants — 1433...
pasadenanow.com
Commission Approves Final Design for Six-Story Hotel Building to be Built at the Corner of East Colorado Boulevard and South Madison Avenue
The Design Commission unanimously approved the proposed final design for the six-story hotel building, with 5,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space, to be built at 550-566 East Colorado Boulevard. The building’s amenities include a ground floor bar, restaurant, roof deck and outdoor seating. The project involves the construction of...
signalscv.com
Statement from Hart district superintendent on ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag
The following is a copy of a message sent to the Saugus High School community on Wednesday evening from Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District. The Signal’s news story about the issue can be found here. Here are two statements that are true...
pasadenanow.com
Heritage Square South Holds ‘Meet and Greet’ For Contractors As It Hires Local
Dozens of applicants turned out Wednesday, Sept. 14 for the Heritage Square South “Meet and Greet” event for contractors and job seekers at the Foothill Training Center. According to local hiring coordinator Ron Carter, between 16 and 18 actively hiring employers were at the event to interview applicants, meeting at least 30 applicants.
