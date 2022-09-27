Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
District 3 Applicants’ Voter Registration Information Released
The City released the voter registration history of the three applicants for the District 3 Council seat. Lucious Smith, Brandon Lamar and Justin Jones are vying for the seat previously held by John J. Kennedy until Kennedy’s death in July. In a special meeting on Thursday, the City Council...
pasadenanow.com
City Manager Could Choose Next Police Chief in October
The next police chief could be chosen sometime next month, City Manager Miguel Márquez told Pasadena Now on Wednesday. “The next steps in the formal recruitment for the City’s Police Chief will take place in early October,” Márquez said. “There will be a community-based interview panel as well as a professional/technical interview panel. These two groups will provide the City Manager with important feedback to assist in final interviews. It is anticipated the selection of a new Police Chief would occur thereafter, sometime in mid-October or shortly thereafter.”
pasadenanow.com
Planning Commission Votes to Prohibit Future ‘Planned Developments’ in the City
The Planning Commission voted to amend the Zoning Code to eliminate the process of submitting Planned Developments for future projects in the city. The motion, which got a unanimous vote during the commission’s meeting on Wednesday, September 28, goes against staff recommendation to modify current Planned Developments Regulations and provide new requirements to address concerns related to “PD” applications.
pasadenanow.com
Mayor Gordo Wants to Open Council Meetings For In-Person Public Attendance Next Month
Mayor Victor Gordo told Pasadena Now on Monday that he would like the City Council to open its door to the public for in-person meetings some time next month. “I’d like to see us back in front of the public by the middle of October,” Gordo said. The...
pasadenanow.com
Voting in Union Battle For Pasadena City College Faculty Representation Begins Thursday
Faculty members at Pasadena City College will receive ballots starting Thursday to choose their preferred union for representation. The ballots are being issued by the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) after the California Federation of Teachers called for a Decertification Vote against the longstanding PCC Faculty Association. All faculty...
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood residents continue to complain about lack of parking enforcement on event days
Inglewood residents continue to assemble at monthly Parking and Traffic Commission meetings to complain about the lack of parking enforcement and response from the Inglewood Police Department. The biggest complaints are generated from areas represented by Councilmembers George Dotson (District 1), Eloy Morales (District 3) and Dionne Faulk (District 4)....
kcrw.com
30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?
For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
pasadenanow.com
PEN, AAPC, CAC, DELAC, PTA to Host PUSD Candidate Forum
Top row: Rita Miller, Billy Malone, Kimberly Kenne, Pat Amsbry, Dr. Michelle Richardson-Bailey. Bottom row: Dr. Xilian Stammer, Patrice Marshall McKenzie, Juan Pablo Albán, Dr. Yarma Velázquez. Learn what candidates for PUSD School Board seats 1, 3, 5 & 7 have to say about how they would engage...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: My experience at the Inglewood councilman’s food drive
I want to share an experience I had this past Saturday while attending Councilman Alex Padilla’s can food drive. I arrived with a bag full of can goods excited about giving back and meeting other community member who were there with the same intent. There were maybe 8 people there so I turned in my donation and walked to the group of people. I said hello and introduced myself as Fredrisha Dixon. Immediately, a man who later identified himself as Alex Padilla’s Assistant, Ramon Quinones, told me I could not be there.
pasadenanow.com
Concept Design for Senior Housing Facility to Be Built Across City Hall Is Approved
Pasadena’s Design Commission unanimously approved the concept design for the five-story, 106-unit affordable senior housing project proposed to be built at 280 Ramona Street across the city hall during its meeting on Tuesday. The building, similar in character to the existing YMCA building, reflects the “Beaux-Arts style.” The project...
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena High School Congratulates Outstanding Educator
South Pasadena High School congratulates English teacher Rama Kadri who received the 2022 University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award. An “Outstanding Educator” thoughtfully approaches instruction, shares an infectious love for learning, and cares for students both inside and outside of the classroom. Ms. Kadri teaches 9th grade English and AP Literature. She also serves as the advisor for the Peer Mediation Program and the SPHS Anti Bias Club.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
pasadenanow.com
COVID Hospitalizations Fall Below 500 in LA County, 0 in Huntington Health ICU
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals was slightly below the 500 mark Tuesday, down sharply from Saturday, while another 12 virus-related deaths were reported. In Pasadena Huntington Health (formerly Huntington Hospital) reported 0 COVID-19-positive patients in its intensive care units, and 13 total admitted COVID-19-positive patients...
pasadenanow.com
Design Commission Approves Final Design For Huntington Medical Building to be Built Along South Fair Oaks
The Design Commission voted unanimously to approve the proposed final design for the Huntington Health’s 100,285-square-foot medical office building to be built at 758- 766 South Fair Oaks Ave. The project involves demolition of the existing building and surface parking lot and construction of a four story medical office...
pasadenanow.com
Heritage Square South Holds ‘Meet and Greet’ For Contractors As It Hires Local
Dozens of applicants turned out Wednesday, Sept. 14 for the Heritage Square South “Meet and Greet” event for contractors and job seekers at the Foothill Training Center. According to local hiring coordinator Ron Carter, between 16 and 18 actively hiring employers were at the event to interview applicants, meeting at least 30 applicants.
retailleader.com
TRP Opens Cookies Cannabis Dispensary in Los Angeles
A new Cookies cannabis dispensary opened in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The store will be operated by the cannabis holding company TRP. The global cannabis market is anticipated to grow to $57 billion by 2026. The cannabis holding and operating company TRP this week opened a new Cookies...
pasadenanow.com
Finalists Announced for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court
Before the final round of interviews, the 28 finalists for the 2023 Royal Court presented by Citizens Business Bank took a group photo on the front steps of Tournament House on Tuesday afternoon. Applicants from 33 Pasadena area schools participated in the interview process and seven of the finalists will...
pasadenanow.com
Live Podcast Event Thursday: Surviving in the Age of Megafires
The Big Burn podcast from LAist Studios airs from the Crawford Family Forum on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 7 to 8 p.m., with “Surviving in the Age of Megafires.”. In this live event, host Jacob Margolis and guests will get to the root causes of climate change-driven mega fires, and whether there’s any hope to be found, or if our entire world is destined to turn to ash. They will attempt to answer complex questions about these big California fires by exploring how we got here, how we keep screwing things up, and what we can do to survive and even thrive while the world around us burns.
pasadenanow.com
Commission Approves Final Design for Six-Story Hotel Building to be Built at the Corner of East Colorado Boulevard and South Madison Avenue
The Design Commission unanimously approved the proposed final design for the six-story hotel building, with 5,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space, to be built at 550-566 East Colorado Boulevard. The building’s amenities include a ground floor bar, restaurant, roof deck and outdoor seating. The project involves the construction of...
