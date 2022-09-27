ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Cooling Trend in Pasadena Starts Friday

The heat wave that descended on Southern California this week is about to break. Forecasters said Pasadena will be a toasty 95 degrees Thursday but drop 10 degrees on Friday and stay in the 80’s through most of next week. Excessive heat warnings were in place through 8 p.m....
PASADENA, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
scvnews.com

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley Monday through Tuesday. Heat warnings have also been forecast for the following areas:. – Downtown Los Angeles: Monday through Tuesday. – San Fernando Valley: Monday through Tuesday. –...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
#Sizzle Today#Cooler Conditions Ahead
pasadenanow.com

City Official: Pasadena’s Electric System Performed “Exceptionally Well” During Early September Heat Wave

September’s heatwave shattered temperature records across much of Southern California, creating high demand which strained the state’s electrical grid. The California Independent System Operator’s peak electricity demand, including Pasadena Water and Power’s load, surpassed its previous record of 50,270 megawatts set in July 2006. A new all-time high demand of 51,426 MW was recorded on September 6, 2022.
PASADENA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits

Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found

A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
spectrumnews1.com

Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes

Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Two-vehicle collision on I-5 slows down morning traffic

A two-vehicle collision slowed down traffic on Interstate 5 north of Lyons Avenue on Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 just north of Lyons Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m. Information...
spectrumnews1.com

A new earthquake study comes with a seismic warning

Coming up on “LA Times Today,” a new study comes with a seismic warning. A fault system running along the coast of LA and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Plus, evidence of a murder at sea landed in his hands. Now, he’s dedicating his life to...
PLANetizen

‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ Movement Wins in Pasadena

Houses of worship in Pasadena, California will now be able to build up to 75 units of housing on their property, according to an article in The Real Deal. The city council voted to amend the city’s zoning code to allow residential development on land traditionally zoned as commercial.
