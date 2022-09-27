Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Cooling Trend in Pasadena Starts Friday
The heat wave that descended on Southern California this week is about to break. Forecasters said Pasadena will be a toasty 95 degrees Thursday but drop 10 degrees on Friday and stay in the 80’s through most of next week. Excessive heat warnings were in place through 8 p.m....
SoCal to see warm temperatures Thursday ahead of weekend cooldown
Southern California will still be warm on Thursday as many parts of region are expected to see temperatures in the mid to high 90s.
Flash Flood warnings issued for portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued Flash Flood warnings for portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Radar images indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Riverside County, with amounts up to 1 inch in areas that include: Desert Center I-10 between mile markers 101 and 110 State Route 177 between mile markers 1 […]
It’s hot, but are cooler temperatures headed back to Southern California?
The Southland is in the middle of another heat wave but a much anticipated return to cooler weather is right around the corner. The afternoon high for downtown Los Angeles is expected to reach 92 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, while many other areas reach triple digits. An excessive heat warning is even in place […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Excessive Heat Warnings issued for Los Angeles area; temperatures to surpass 100 degrees (again)
Get ready for more oppressively hot weather. The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings for Southern California beginning Sunday and extending through Wednesday. On Sunday, temperatures are forecast to reach 100 degrees in the valleys and deserts. A heat warning for Coachella Valley took effect at 11 a.m. For the greater Los Angeles […]
scvnews.com
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley Monday through Tuesday. Heat warnings have also been forecast for the following areas:. – Downtown Los Angeles: Monday through Tuesday. – San Fernando Valley: Monday through Tuesday. –...
nypressnews.com
Small, 2-acre brush fire burning near Hansen Dam recreation area amid high temps in the area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) — Firefighters are working to put out a small, two-acre brush fire that’s burning in the Hansen Dam recreation area. The so-called Hansen Dam brush fire is burning near the 11700 block of West Foothill Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No...
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenanow.com
City Official: Pasadena’s Electric System Performed “Exceptionally Well” During Early September Heat Wave
September’s heatwave shattered temperature records across much of Southern California, creating high demand which strained the state’s electrical grid. The California Independent System Operator’s peak electricity demand, including Pasadena Water and Power’s load, surpassed its previous record of 50,270 megawatts set in July 2006. A new all-time high demand of 51,426 MW was recorded on September 6, 2022.
Fire Damages House in Rosemead; Two Injured
A fire damaged a house in Rosemead Wednesday and left two people injured, authorities said.
theeastsiderla.com
Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits
Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
mynewsla.com
Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found
A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
signalscv.com
Two-vehicle collision on I-5 slows down morning traffic
A two-vehicle collision slowed down traffic on Interstate 5 north of Lyons Avenue on Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 just north of Lyons Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m. Information...
Palos Verdes Fault Line Could Create Quake ’45 Times’ Stronger Than ’94 Northridge
What else could possibly go wrong for Southern California?. Oh yeah, there’s this: New discoveries surrounding a fault line in the South Bay may be capable of producing an earthquake that is “45 times stronger” than the devastating ‘94 quake in Northridge, according to KTLA. This...
spectrumnews1.com
A new earthquake study comes with a seismic warning
Coming up on “LA Times Today,” a new study comes with a seismic warning. A fault system running along the coast of LA and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Plus, evidence of a murder at sea landed in his hands. Now, he’s dedicating his life to...
PLANetizen
‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ Movement Wins in Pasadena
Houses of worship in Pasadena, California will now be able to build up to 75 units of housing on their property, according to an article in The Real Deal. The city council voted to amend the city’s zoning code to allow residential development on land traditionally zoned as commercial.
NBC Los Angeles
Celebrate National Coffee Day on Thursday at These LA Coffee Shops Ranked as Yelp's Best in the US
While some might argue everyday is National Coffee Day, the unofficial holiday kicks off Thursday. After you've enjoyed your first obligatory cup of coffee at home, head to one of these Southern California coffee shops, ranked in a recent Yelp list of the best in the U.S. Los Angeles County.
Wildlife officers hunt for mountain lion that attacked boy in Santa Clarita
Wildlife officers resumed their hunt Wednesday for an “aggressive mountain lion” that attacked and injured a 7-year-old boy at a park in Santa Clarita. Pico Canyon Park was closed Tuesday evening and would remain closed indefinitely while authorities tried to capture the big cat, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. […]
`Suspicious' Fire Damages House, Burns Person in South LA
A "suspicious" fire damaged a house in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday and left a person badly burned, authorities said.
Comments / 0