Read full article on original website
Related
pasadenanow.com
Yes on Measure L Campaign Underway
Saturday marked the official kick-off for the Yes on Measure L campaign to “protect Pasadena’s libraries.”. Nearly 100 people showed up on the lawn at the Hill Avenue Library to show their support for Measure L. After a short program, organizers provided information on the Measure, handed out lawn signs and answered questions from the audience.
pasadenanow.com
Finalists Announced for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court
Before the final round of interviews, the 28 finalists for the 2023 Royal Court presented by Citizens Business Bank took a group photo on the front steps of Tournament House on Tuesday afternoon. Applicants from 33 Pasadena area schools participated in the interview process and seven of the finalists will...
pasadenanow.com
Council Committee To Parse Out 710 Stub Legislation Tuesday
The Pasadena City Council’s Legislative Policy Committee on Tuesday will discuss the priorities and procedures of Senate Bill 959, a bill that will address the issue of surplus homes in the 710 stub property previously owned by Caltrans. “All current Caltrans tenants should have the ability to purchase the...
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena High School Congratulates Outstanding Educator
South Pasadena High School congratulates English teacher Rama Kadri who received the 2022 University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award. An “Outstanding Educator” thoughtfully approaches instruction, shares an infectious love for learning, and cares for students both inside and outside of the classroom. Ms. Kadri teaches 9th grade English and AP Literature. She also serves as the advisor for the Peer Mediation Program and the SPHS Anti Bias Club.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasadenanow.com
City Manager Could Choose Next Police Chief in October
The next police chief could be chosen sometime next month, City Manager Miguel Márquez told Pasadena Now on Wednesday. “The next steps in the formal recruitment for the City’s Police Chief will take place in early October,” Márquez said. “There will be a community-based interview panel as well as a professional/technical interview panel. These two groups will provide the City Manager with important feedback to assist in final interviews. It is anticipated the selection of a new Police Chief would occur thereafter, sometime in mid-October or shortly thereafter.”
PLANetizen
‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ Movement Wins in Pasadena
Houses of worship in Pasadena, California will now be able to build up to 75 units of housing on their property, according to an article in The Real Deal. The city council voted to amend the city’s zoning code to allow residential development on land traditionally zoned as commercial.
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena’s Free Fall ArtNight Returns in Mid-October
The City of Pasadena’s highly anticipated ArtNight returns Friday, Oct. 14, 6–10 p.m., at Pasadena’s most prominent arts and cultural institutions. Over 20 venues will showcase diverse works of art, theatre, music and dance by the best the city’s creative community has to offer. Enjoy hands-on, interactive activities for all ages and interests—all for FREE!
pasadenanow.com
Live Podcast Event Thursday: Surviving in the Age of Megafires
The Big Burn podcast from LAist Studios airs from the Crawford Family Forum on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 7 to 8 p.m., with “Surviving in the Age of Megafires.”. In this live event, host Jacob Margolis and guests will get to the root causes of climate change-driven mega fires, and whether there’s any hope to be found, or if our entire world is destined to turn to ash. They will attempt to answer complex questions about these big California fires by exploring how we got here, how we keep screwing things up, and what we can do to survive and even thrive while the world around us burns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenanow.com
A Fun Lotería Night With “Pan Dulce” and an Altadena Twist
The Altadena Library District is hosting a Loteria Night at the Bob Lucas Branch Library on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is a continuing celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month in Altadena, with a fun night of “pan dulce” and Loteria with an Altadena twist. Similar...
pasadenanow.com
PEN, AAPC, CAC, DELAC, PTA to Host PUSD Candidate Forum
Top row: Rita Miller, Billy Malone, Kimberly Kenne, Pat Amsbry, Dr. Michelle Richardson-Bailey. Bottom row: Dr. Xilian Stammer, Patrice Marshall McKenzie, Juan Pablo Albán, Dr. Yarma Velázquez. Learn what candidates for PUSD School Board seats 1, 3, 5 & 7 have to say about how they would engage...
pasadenanow.com
District 3 Applicants’ Voter Registration Information Released
The City released the voter registration history of the three applicants for the District 3 Council seat. Lucious Smith, Brandon Lamar and Justin Jones are vying for the seat previously held by John J. Kennedy until Kennedy’s death in July. In a special meeting on Thursday, the City Council...
pasadenanow.com
Caltech Welcomes Students Back to Campus
Over the past week, the campus has been bustling with the return of staff, faculty, students, and Institute leaders, who came together to greet new and returning undergraduates and graduate students in a series of events, including Convocation, New Student Orientation, welcome dinners, and picnics. Many of these events are being held in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and the celebrations and opportunities to connect with peers and colleagues have each attracted hundreds of participants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tejanonation.net
Free Tardeada de Mariachi to celebrate Latino Heritage Month in Los Angeles on Oct. 8
LOS ANGELES, CA. — The Latino Heritage Foundation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department are uniting to present a free community event, the TARDEADA DE MARIACHI, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00pm at the East Los Angeles Civic Center Lake Stage. Other sponsors of the event include Anthem Blue Cross, California Water Service, Hispanic Lifestyle, L.A. Kings, Firefly, and Yelp.
pasadenanow.com
PCC Holds ‘Black Family Reunion’ Featuring Performances by Rap Legend MC Lyte, 6lack and Other Artists
Pasadena City College (PCC) on Saturday, Oct. 1 will host the “Black Family Reunion,” featuring live entertainment, Black-owned food and craft vendors and a resource activity fair showcasing the many ways that the College can help support the success of Black families and students in Pasadena. “We are...
pasadenanow.com
Latino Heritage Month Celebrates Public Art With Homage to Quetzalcoatl at Villa Park Community Center
Pasadena’s Cultural Affairs Division is celebrating Latino Heritage Month by spotlighting a prominent artwork from the City’s Public Art Collection: Homage to Quetzalcoatl by artist Dora De Larios, according to an announcement by Acting Director of Planning and Community Development Jennifer Paige. Located at the Ville Parke Community...
pasadenanow.com
Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane
Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Milo (A504206) is an exceptionally unique-looking Shepherd mix. Despite his stunning good looks, Milo is as shy as he is gorgeous. He is uncertain of new people, and sadly that has made people pass him by.
kcrw.com
30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?
For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
pasadenanow.com
La Casita Del Arroyo ‘Paint Out’ Event to Feature 20 Artists From Local Area This Weekend
At least 20 local artists will participate in this year’s “Paint Out,” a La Casita Foundation event to support the maintenance of the gardens at the historic La Casita Del Arroyo on Sunday, Oct. 2. Foundation President Polly Wheaton said residents are welcome to watch the artists...
spectrumnews1.com
2 OC women accused of participating in Jan. 6 riot
SANTA ANA (CNS) — Two Orange County women have been arrested and charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to court records obtained Monday. Michelle Estey of Newport Beach and Melanie Belger of Tustin were arrested Friday in connection with a...
Comments / 1