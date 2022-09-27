The next police chief could be chosen sometime next month, City Manager Miguel Márquez told Pasadena Now on Wednesday. “The next steps in the formal recruitment for the City’s Police Chief will take place in early October,” Márquez said. “There will be a community-based interview panel as well as a professional/technical interview panel. These two groups will provide the City Manager with important feedback to assist in final interviews. It is anticipated the selection of a new Police Chief would occur thereafter, sometime in mid-October or shortly thereafter.”

PASADENA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO