Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Commission Approves Final Design for Six-Story Hotel Building to be Built at the Corner of East Colorado Boulevard and South Madison Avenue

The Design Commission unanimously approved the proposed final design for the six-story hotel building, with 5,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space, to be built at 550-566 East Colorado Boulevard. The building’s amenities include a ground floor bar, restaurant, roof deck and outdoor seating. The project involves the construction of...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Planning Commission Votes to Prohibit Future ‘Planned Developments’ in the City

The Planning Commission voted to amend the Zoning Code to eliminate the process of submitting Planned Developments for future projects in the city. The motion, which got a unanimous vote during the commission’s meeting on Wednesday, September 28, goes against staff recommendation to modify current Planned Developments Regulations and provide new requirements to address concerns related to “PD” applications.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Heritage Square South Holds ‘Meet and Greet’ For Contractors As It Hires Local

Dozens of applicants turned out Wednesday, Sept. 14 for the Heritage Square South “Meet and Greet” event for contractors and job seekers at the Foothill Training Center. According to local hiring coordinator Ron Carter, between 16 and 18 actively hiring employers were at the event to interview applicants, meeting at least 30 applicants.
JOBS
capitalandmain.com

A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court

A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

District 3 Applicants’ Voter Registration Information Released

The City released the voter registration history of the three applicants for the District 3 Council seat. Lucious Smith, Brandon Lamar and Justin Jones are vying for the seat previously held by John J. Kennedy until Kennedy’s death in July. In a special meeting on Thursday, the City Council...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Manager Could Choose Next Police Chief in October

The next police chief could be chosen sometime next month, City Manager Miguel Márquez told Pasadena Now on Wednesday. “The next steps in the formal recruitment for the City’s Police Chief will take place in early October,” Márquez said. “There will be a community-based interview panel as well as a professional/technical interview panel. These two groups will provide the City Manager with important feedback to assist in final interviews. It is anticipated the selection of a new Police Chief would occur thereafter, sometime in mid-October or shortly thereafter.”
PASADENA, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Where Metro and Caltrans Are Widening the 405 Freeway

In the next couple years, Metro and Caltrans plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars widening the 405 Freeway through southwest and south L.A. County. Widening the 405 will result in more driving and more pollution in already pollution-burdened communities. The agencies’ current 405 Freeway expansion is broken up...
TORRANCE, CA
pasadenanow.com

Council Committee To Parse Out 710 Stub Legislation Tuesday

The Pasadena City Council’s Legislative Policy Committee on Tuesday will discuss the priorities and procedures of Senate Bill 959, a bill that will address the issue of surplus homes in the 710 stub property previously owned by Caltrans. “All current Caltrans tenants should have the ability to purchase the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Voting in Union Battle For Pasadena City College Faculty Representation Begins Thursday

Faculty members at Pasadena City College will receive ballots starting Thursday to choose their preferred union for representation. The ballots are being issued by the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) after the California Federation of Teachers called for a Decertification Vote against the longstanding PCC Faculty Association. All faculty...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

PEN, AAPC, CAC, DELAC, PTA to Host PUSD Candidate Forum

Top row: Rita Miller, Billy Malone, Kimberly Kenne, Pat Amsbry, Dr. Michelle Richardson-Bailey. Bottom row: Dr. Xilian Stammer, Patrice Marshall McKenzie, Juan Pablo Albán, Dr. Yarma Velázquez. Learn what candidates for PUSD School Board seats 1, 3, 5 & 7 have to say about how they would engage...
PASADENA, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Opens Newest Store In Long Beach

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery. retailer, has officially opened its newest location today on Willow Street in Long Beach. The store has helped create up to 33 new jobs in the community and provides big savings on name. brands, and high-quality merchandise for local consumers. Grocery Outlet offers...
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Official: Pasadena’s Electric System Performed “Exceptionally Well” During Early September Heat Wave

September’s heatwave shattered temperature records across much of Southern California, creating high demand which strained the state’s electrical grid. The California Independent System Operator’s peak electricity demand, including Pasadena Water and Power’s load, surpassed its previous record of 50,270 megawatts set in July 2006. A new all-time high demand of 51,426 MW was recorded on September 6, 2022.
PASADENA, CA

