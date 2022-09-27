Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
Design Commission Approves Final Design For Huntington Medical Building to be Built Along South Fair Oaks
The Design Commission voted unanimously to approve the proposed final design for the Huntington Health’s 100,285-square-foot medical office building to be built at 758- 766 South Fair Oaks Ave. The project involves demolition of the existing building and surface parking lot and construction of a four story medical office...
pasadenanow.com
Commission Approves Final Design for Six-Story Hotel Building to be Built at the Corner of East Colorado Boulevard and South Madison Avenue
The Design Commission unanimously approved the proposed final design for the six-story hotel building, with 5,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space, to be built at 550-566 East Colorado Boulevard. The building’s amenities include a ground floor bar, restaurant, roof deck and outdoor seating. The project involves the construction of...
pasadenanow.com
Planning Commission Votes to Prohibit Future ‘Planned Developments’ in the City
The Planning Commission voted to amend the Zoning Code to eliminate the process of submitting Planned Developments for future projects in the city. The motion, which got a unanimous vote during the commission’s meeting on Wednesday, September 28, goes against staff recommendation to modify current Planned Developments Regulations and provide new requirements to address concerns related to “PD” applications.
pasadenanow.com
Heritage Square South Holds ‘Meet and Greet’ For Contractors As It Hires Local
Dozens of applicants turned out Wednesday, Sept. 14 for the Heritage Square South “Meet and Greet” event for contractors and job seekers at the Foothill Training Center. According to local hiring coordinator Ron Carter, between 16 and 18 actively hiring employers were at the event to interview applicants, meeting at least 30 applicants.
pasadenanow.com
Mayor Gordo Wants to Open Council Meetings For In-Person Public Attendance Next Month
Mayor Victor Gordo told Pasadena Now on Monday that he would like the City Council to open its door to the public for in-person meetings some time next month. “I’d like to see us back in front of the public by the middle of October,” Gordo said. The...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood residents continue to complain about lack of parking enforcement on event days
Inglewood residents continue to assemble at monthly Parking and Traffic Commission meetings to complain about the lack of parking enforcement and response from the Inglewood Police Department. The biggest complaints are generated from areas represented by Councilmembers George Dotson (District 1), Eloy Morales (District 3) and Dionne Faulk (District 4)....
capitalandmain.com
A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
pasadenanow.com
District 3 Applicants’ Voter Registration Information Released
The City released the voter registration history of the three applicants for the District 3 Council seat. Lucious Smith, Brandon Lamar and Justin Jones are vying for the seat previously held by John J. Kennedy until Kennedy’s death in July. In a special meeting on Thursday, the City Council...
NBC Los Angeles
Renewable Energy Will Be Coming to Some Orange County Cities Soon, But What's the Cost?
For those who live in Orange County a deadline is quickly approaching that could leave residents reaching deeper into their pockets for their power bills. Sherman Jones who lives in Buena Park has a lot of questions. He is hoping to get some answers about the new renewable energy coming to his neighborhood.
pasadenanow.com
City Manager Could Choose Next Police Chief in October
The next police chief could be chosen sometime next month, City Manager Miguel Márquez told Pasadena Now on Wednesday. “The next steps in the formal recruitment for the City’s Police Chief will take place in early October,” Márquez said. “There will be a community-based interview panel as well as a professional/technical interview panel. These two groups will provide the City Manager with important feedback to assist in final interviews. It is anticipated the selection of a new Police Chief would occur thereafter, sometime in mid-October or shortly thereafter.”
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Where Metro and Caltrans Are Widening the 405 Freeway
In the next couple years, Metro and Caltrans plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars widening the 405 Freeway through southwest and south L.A. County. Widening the 405 will result in more driving and more pollution in already pollution-burdened communities. The agencies’ current 405 Freeway expansion is broken up...
pasadenanow.com
Council Committee To Parse Out 710 Stub Legislation Tuesday
The Pasadena City Council’s Legislative Policy Committee on Tuesday will discuss the priorities and procedures of Senate Bill 959, a bill that will address the issue of surplus homes in the 710 stub property previously owned by Caltrans. “All current Caltrans tenants should have the ability to purchase the...
pasadenanow.com
Latino Heritage Month Celebrates Public Art With Homage to Quetzalcoatl at Villa Park Community Center
Pasadena’s Cultural Affairs Division is celebrating Latino Heritage Month by spotlighting a prominent artwork from the City’s Public Art Collection: Homage to Quetzalcoatl by artist Dora De Larios, according to an announcement by Acting Director of Planning and Community Development Jennifer Paige. Located at the Ville Parke Community...
pasadenanow.com
Voting in Union Battle For Pasadena City College Faculty Representation Begins Thursday
Faculty members at Pasadena City College will receive ballots starting Thursday to choose their preferred union for representation. The ballots are being issued by the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) after the California Federation of Teachers called for a Decertification Vote against the longstanding PCC Faculty Association. All faculty...
pasadenanow.com
PEN, AAPC, CAC, DELAC, PTA to Host PUSD Candidate Forum
Top row: Rita Miller, Billy Malone, Kimberly Kenne, Pat Amsbry, Dr. Michelle Richardson-Bailey. Bottom row: Dr. Xilian Stammer, Patrice Marshall McKenzie, Juan Pablo Albán, Dr. Yarma Velázquez. Learn what candidates for PUSD School Board seats 1, 3, 5 & 7 have to say about how they would engage...
For more affordable beachfront living consider the condo—again
You can swing something nice on the sand, or close enough to track it into your home, for less money than the median single-family house price in Long Beach, which is now a bit over $800,000. The post For more affordable beachfront living consider the condo—again appeared first on Long Beach Post.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Opens Newest Store In Long Beach
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery. retailer, has officially opened its newest location today on Willow Street in Long Beach. The store has helped create up to 33 new jobs in the community and provides big savings on name. brands, and high-quality merchandise for local consumers. Grocery Outlet offers...
pasadenanow.com
City Official: Pasadena’s Electric System Performed “Exceptionally Well” During Early September Heat Wave
September’s heatwave shattered temperature records across much of Southern California, creating high demand which strained the state’s electrical grid. The California Independent System Operator’s peak electricity demand, including Pasadena Water and Power’s load, surpassed its previous record of 50,270 megawatts set in July 2006. A new all-time high demand of 51,426 MW was recorded on September 6, 2022.
pasadenanow.com
La Casita Del Arroyo ‘Paint Out’ Event to Feature 20 Artists From Local Area This Weekend
At least 20 local artists will participate in this year’s “Paint Out,” a La Casita Foundation event to support the maintenance of the gardens at the historic La Casita Del Arroyo on Sunday, Oct. 2. Foundation President Polly Wheaton said residents are welcome to watch the artists...
