ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

'I Turned a Two-Storey Bus Into a Tiny House, Now It Makes Me $2,700 a Month'

I had been interested in building and renovating tiny houses for years. I grew up in Claremont, a city on the edge of Los Angeles, California and my dad taught as an elementary school teacher and amateur carpenter, so he taught me carpentry. I would often help build theater sets in junior high, high school, and college. Then, after college, I worked in video production for 10 years, but I became burned out from constantly sitting behind a desk.
ECONOMY
mansionglobal.com

Sprawling Historic Estate in Connecticut Hits the Market for $15 Million

A sprawling estate in the coastal town of Lyme, Connecticut, that was built for a New York insurance magnate in 1917, was listed last Friday for $15 million—only the second time it’s been available for sale in its 100-year history. Spanning 30.7 acres with three sides surrounded by...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manuscripts#Latin#Sideri#Colby College#Eyt Media Group Inc
probrewer.com

Used XPressfill 4500C for sale

Used XPressfill 4500C for sale ( $4,000 ) Used Product Ad posted 10 hours ago in Canning Equipment by Rick DiMariano. Selling a gently used XpressFill 4500C Carbonated Beverage Counter Pressure 2 Sprout Can Filler. Retails for $5,895. Selling jockey box with it. Works perfectly, we just have no need for it any longer. Would like to get $4000 or best reasonable offer for it. If local we can arrange delivery/pickup. If need to ship we will get a quote for you.
SHOPPING
mansionglobal.com

Flintshire, U.K., Home With 16,961 Square Feet and Fourteen Bedrooms Asks £2.5 Million

This home in Flintshire, U.K., includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 16,961 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Alastair Summerfield. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The Master Bedroom suite is accessed through a large oak door comprising an inner landing leading to a large bedroom with imposing views of front park and The Cheshire Plains. A wrought iron gate leads to a wide grass path through to an outstanding Pinetum with a wide variety of specimen trees including Corsican Pine, Wellingtonia, Cedar of Lebanon and hardwoods underplanted with spring bulbs.A dry earth path continues through Rhododendrons to a small gate in a stone wall with views across farmland and woodland to hills and mountains beyond. The remaining four bedrooms are in the west wing and include two at the front of the house with lovely views, both with fireplaces.On the opposite side of the landing are stairs down to the side entrance hall, a bathroom and separate WC, the Oak bedroom, a half panelled room with views over the back garden and a second bedroom. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. There is a secondary staircase down to the first floor and two further sets of stairs, one leading to two former staff bedrooms and the other to a flat roof from which there are superb views.At the western end of the Hall is the former staff wing, accessed directly from the ground floor and comprising laundry, boiler room and garage with a sitting room/office, kitchen, bedroom and shower room on the first floor. Directly off the courtyard is a single storey building with separate gardeners' WCs.The CottagesIncluded in the sale of Gwysaney Hall are two three bedroom cottages.Garden CottageGarden Cottage is a very pretty detached Grade II listed house overlooking lawned gardens to the front.The cottage is wonderfully spacious, and comprises: Dining hall.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Food & Wine

Rugs, Baker's Racks, and Dining Furniture Are Already Up to 51% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

Whether you have a cozy eating nook, large dining room, or small-space kitchen, picking the right furniture pieces to complement your space is crucial. And since investing in practical furniture can get expensive, it's best to act quickly any time a sale comes around. Luckily, Amazon put a ton of kitchen furniture on sale before its Prime Early Access Sale, and you won't want to miss these deals.
SHOPPING
tinyhousetalk.com

Family-Friendly Skoolie Conversion w Raised Roof For Sale.

Get excited to tour this 2003 40ft Bluebird All-American bus renovated by Erika and Matt for their family. The couple is transitioning to doing volunteer work abroad, and they’re selling their DIY conversion, so someone else can enjoy it as much as they have. The bus truly has everything...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Bare Living Room is Transformed with a Totally Unique IKEA BILLY Bookcase Hack

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes, older apartments and houses have good bones (moulding, fireplaces, light fixtures, banisters, you name it), but those features fall flat due to poor past design choices. That was the case for Selma Chatto’s house (aka @chateauchatto), especially in the living room. Although one of the walls had a nice marble fireplace with an ornate surround, it felt a bit lackluster in the space — like it needed more oomph.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy