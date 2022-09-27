Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video
Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
HipHopDX.com
21 Savage Declares He’ll Never Perform At Rolling Loud Again
New York, NY – 21 Savage was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud New York on Sunday night (September 25) right before headliner Future, but he mysteriously canceled last minute. While the Atlanta-based rapper has yet to explain what exactly led to the last minute disappearing act, he did...
August Alsina Shows Injuries From Alleged Fight With Tory Lanez
August Alsina is showing off the wounds he suffered from his alleged fight with Tory Lanez at the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago. The internet has been buzzing over reports of a physical clash between the two rap-crooners. On Sunday night (Sept. 18), August Alsina shared a series of pictures of the injuries he said he received after Tory Lanez allegedly sucker punched him on Sept. 17 in Chicago at comedian Rip Michaels' Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam event.
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Rolling Loud NY Set: 'I Am So Hurt Right Now!'
New York, NY – A$AP Rocky has issued an apology after his Rolling Loud New York performance was cut short. The Harlem rapper headlined day two of the traveling festival at Citi Field in Queens on Saturday night (September 24), but his show ended on an anticlimactic note when his microphone was turned off after just 30 minutes.
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Fans Destroy Festival Grounds After Rapper Cancels Set
Lil Baby caused a riot during Vancouver's Breakout Festival which isn't unusual as festivals go, except for the fact the headlining rapper was nowhere to be found onstage ... or anywhere at the venue!!!. Video shows fans utterly destroying sections of the PNE Amphitheater on Sunday after learning Baby had...
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL・
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish
Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL・
Yung Miami Assures Fans She’s Still Single While Dating Diddy
If you were wondering if Yung Miami and Diddy still go together “real bad’,” the answer is yes… sort of. The “Good Love” rapper explained to XXL, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”More from VIBE.comDiddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter's Niece50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating DiddyDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes...
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"
Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
