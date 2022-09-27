Read full article on original website
Autonomous milestone for Caterpillar
Trucks equipped with Cat MineStar Command for hauling have reportedly moved over 5 billion tonnes (5.5 billion tons). Caterpillar says that their autonomous trucks are on the way to beating record totals of materials hauled in a calendar year, projected to be more than 1.4 billion tonnes (1.57 billion tons) in 2022.
Strabag makes sustainability pledge
Construction and technology group Strabag has announced that it will become climate neutral along its entire value chain by 2040. “The construction sector accounts for half of the global raw material demand and causes 38% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide,” says Thomas Birtel, CEO of Strabag. “We in the...
Can SME contractors be hydrogen powered?
As investment in hydrogen as a green energy source gathers pace across Europe, so too must its implementation across the construction sector. But with small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) forming the very backbone of the European and British economies – 98.9% of enterprises in the European Union and 99.9% in the UK are classed as SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) – a more inclusive hydrogen infrastructure is needed now in order for more construction businesses to begin working with hydrogen cost effectively.
CE Barometer for August
The CE Barometer survey for August was undertaken during the first three weeks of September. Construction professionals from across Europe took part in this month’s CE Barometer survey. We see a healthy improvement in the overall climate figure for this month’s barometer, which stands at 14.0%, compared with last...
Shell selects contractor for Europe’s largest hydrogen plant
Yokogawa Electric Corporation, an electrical engineering and software company, has announced that it has been selected by Shell Plc to be the main automation contractor (MAC) for the construction of the Holland Hydrogen I plant in the Dutch port of Rotterdam. The Holland Hydrogen I plant will produce renewable hydrogen...
Tech turns general machinery into ‘smart assets’
ABB has expanded its ABB Ability Smart Sensor so that customers can now remotely monitor the health and performance of general machinery. According to the company, the Smart Sensor turns rotating equipment including drives, motors, and applications such as pumps, into smart, wireless connected assets. This means that potential asset disturbances can be seen before a problem occurs.
Bauma 2022: Komatsu to exhibit electric equipment
Komatsu is to bring 27 of its machines to Bauma 2022, with technology, electric equipment and the future of its range of wheeled loaders all key topics for the company. From its stand, Komatsu will showcase the PC4000 electric mining excavator, D71 dozer and the PC88MR-11 midi excavator, alongside other key product offerings.
Vinci vows to reduce carbon by 40% by 2030
Construction and concessions giant Vinci has announced a commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by 40% within the next eight years. At its Environment Day event on September 22, the company said it intends to implement a plan that will see a 40% CO2 reduction across Scopes 1 and 2 (covering direct emissions from Vinci), plus a 20% reduction in Scope 3 (covering indirect emissions, including materials and transport).
Caterpillar introduces ‘ease of use’ mini hydraulic excavator tech
Caterpillar has introduced two new Mini Hydraulic Excavator (MHE) Ease of Use technologies – Indicate and E-Fence – for the Cat 306 CR, 308 CR and 309 CR next-generation mini hydraulic excavators. Cat says that the technology will simplify operation, improve accuracy, reduce costs and help operators work...
