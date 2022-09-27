As investment in hydrogen as a green energy source gathers pace across Europe, so too must its implementation across the construction sector. But with small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) forming the very backbone of the European and British economies – 98.9% of enterprises in the European Union and 99.9% in the UK are classed as SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) – a more inclusive hydrogen infrastructure is needed now in order for more construction businesses to begin working with hydrogen cost effectively.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO