ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Normani Gives Us Style Goals In An All-Black Burberry Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mx7vI_0iBzXpFd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpqIU_0iBzXpFd00

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Normani stepped out in style this week when she rocked a stunning all black Burberry look that we absolutely love!

The starlet was spotted attending the luxury designer’s SS2 after party during London Fashion Week and was, of course, rocking a look from the brand that looked absolutely stunning on her! For her ensemble, the beauty donned an all leather black and lace Burberry dress that fit her like a glove. The baby doll dress included a pleated skirt and cut out midriff that showed off her best assets. The songstress paired the look with lace tights and strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, only rocking dangly earrings from her ears to match her stunning black look. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a high ponytail with swopped edges and served face and body for her fashionable night out.

Check out the photos via Fashion Bomb Daily below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

This isn’t the first time this week the beauty has given us style goals in an all black look. Earlier this week, the starlet stepped out in all black Versace while attending the luxury designer’s fashion show in Milan, Italy. For her ensemble, the beauty donned an all leather black Versace midi dress that included a gold chain belt around the waist and hugged her curves just right. She paired the look with strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, only rocking a few bracelets to match her stunning black look. Check out that look below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Normani (@normani)

Normani is certainly killing the fashion game during her time overseas and we can’t wait to see what fashionable look she pulls off next!

Don’t miss…

Normani And Cardi B Wear Nothing But Their Hair On ‘Wild Side’ Cover Art

Normani, Draya, Dess Dior Slay In This Sexy Dion Lee Crochet Skirt

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Normani
shefinds

We Still Can't Get Over The Denim Thongkini Dua Lipa Wore On Her Birthday—It Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!

Dua Lipa is continuing to celebrate her birthday month with some truly jaw-dropping outfits. We thought it couldn’t get any better – or sexier – than the sparkly Marc Jacobs bra top she wore in a series of pictures posted to her Instagram on August 21st, but she may have just outdone herself with a denim thongkini that was posted the day after! Only Dua could pull such a daring look off!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#London Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fashion Design#Fashion Bomb Daily
Insider

Kim Kardashian's family – including three of her kids – wore sparkling coordinated outfits to support her Dolce & Gabbana collection in Milan

Dolce & Gabbana collaborated with Kim Kardashian for its most recent collection at Milan Fashion Week. Kardashian's family, including her mom Kris Jenner, and three of her children, attended in support. Dolce & Gabbana teased the "Ciao Kim" collection on its social media ahead of the show. Kim Kardashian's family...
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian & Lori Harvey All Love This Futuristic Legging

Demna’s viral pantaleggings is still one of the most beloved designs to this day. (The boot meets leggings combination first debuted in the Spring/Summer 2017 collection). Even a fashion icon like Kim Kardashian, who rarely (if ever) repeats her outfits, can’t resist their sartorial appeal and wears the dramatic, avant-garde bottoms nonstop. Now, another stylish celeb seems to have taken a liking to Balenciaga’s pantaleggings, as Dua Lipa wore an all-black Naked Knife style to swing by Maria Tash’s storefront in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Thankfully, the watchful paparazzi captured this fashion moment on their cameras, which means that you can revisit — and get inspired by — her original look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Matty Bovan energizes Milan fashion, Armani offers elegance

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week closed Sunday after five days of mostly womenswear previews that celebrated diversity and renewal, with more designers of color represented than ever and a host of new talent making their debuts at major fashion houses. The Italian fashion council was promoting sustainability with the return of the Green Carpet awards Sunday night recognizing progress in practices that reduce waste in the industry and its carbon footprint. Even while the fashion world was raising awareness about sustainability, this season’s calendar presented unsustainable trajectories between shows, forcing the fashion crowd to travel back and forth, multiple times in one day, in an already gridlocked city. Even biking proved a challenge with few bike lanes on the routes. Fashion week closed as Italians went to the polls for an unseasonal parliamentary election that could push Italian politics sharply toward the right, something on the minds of many in the fashion world who have advocated for migrant rights and a law that would criminalize hate crimes against homosexuals, women and the disabled.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Emily Ratajkowski Takes the Thigh Slit To New Heights

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. On the spring/summer 2023 runways, Emily Ratajkowski has captured attention with her unexpected appearances at the JW Anderson and Nensi Dojaka shows during London Fashion Week, as well as by walking for Versace in Milan alongside the likes of Bella Hadid and Paris Hilton. Her outfits on the front row, though, are equally notable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Shailene Woodley Zips into Glossy Puffer Jacket and Chunky Boots for Moncler’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Shailene Woodley brought a minimalist take to monochrome dressing during Milan Fashion Week, courtesy of Moncler. Arriving at the brand’s Spring 2023 presentation on Saturday — which included ballet and synchronized group performances with thousands of dancers dressed in monochrome white Moncler outerwear — the “Divergent” star briefly posed in all-black attire. Her ensemble featured a pair of zip-up trousers and a “Moncler”-branded sweatshirt. Completing Woodley’s outfit with a sporty finish was a glossy black puffer jacket, as well as a black Moncler-branded baseball cap. When it came to shoes, the “Fault in Our Stars” actress‘ ensemble was finished with matching leather...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Bella And Gigi Hadid Sparkled On The Runway In Sequined Cutout Dresses For Fashion Week—We're Still Not Over It!

Bella and Gigi Hadid— a.k.a. everyone’s favorite supermodel sister duo— just strutted down the Tom Ford Spring 2023 catwalk for New York Fashion Week, and we can’t get enough of the collection’s Studio 54 vibes. Bella, 25, and Gigi, 27, each rocked a glistening, sequined gown as they graced the runway, bringing 70s glam in full swing with voluminous, crimped tresses and sultry pieces with cutout details.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Cara Delevingne Brings Her ‘Rebellious’ Attitude to G-Star’s Hardcore Fall Denim Campaign

Cara Delevingne is lending her star power to G-Star for the brand’s latest campaign. The model and actress is the face of G-Star’s Hardcore Denim fall 2022 campaign, which was released Monday. Delevingne appears in the campaign wearing pieces from the brand’s denim collection and posing oversize against a cityscape. More from WWDMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim DaysMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort CollectionSydney Sweeney's Cotton On Body Campaign In a press release, G-Star said it chose Delevingne as the face of the campaign because “she fits in perfectly with the brand’s tradition of working with unique talents. Delevingne...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
anothermag.com

Riccardo Tisci Steps Down at Burberry – Daniel Lee Steps Up

This morning it was announced that Riccardo Tisci is exiting Burberry, making Monday’s star-studded Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show in London his last as chief creative officer – a title he has held for almost five years at the historical British label. The decision follows months of speculation about a shake-up, with confirmation coming today that the reigns are to be handed to Daniel Lee at the end of the month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy