The Russian consulate in New York has been vandalised with red spray-paint hours before Vladimir Putin illegally annexed more occupied areas of Ukraine.New York Police Department says that its officers responded to the building, which is on East 91st Street in Manhattan, at around 1.30am on Friday.The building’s ground floor, including doors and windows, had been daubed with red paint but no slogans or words were visible.No arrests have been made and NYPD is investigating it as a possible bias incident, according to The New York Times.The consulate is located within a four-storey building on the Upper East Side, just...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO