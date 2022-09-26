Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Indonesian police kill militant suspected in farmers' deaths
Indonesian police say they have killed a militant who was believed responsible for the killings of Christian farmers on Sulawesi island and was the last remaining member of an organization that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group
Johnson City Press
Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia positioned itself Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” on living under Moscow’s rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with election officials to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian consulate in New York vandalised with red spray-paint
The Russian consulate in New York has been vandalised with red spray-paint hours before Vladimir Putin illegally annexed more occupied areas of Ukraine.New York Police Department says that its officers responded to the building, which is on East 91st Street in Manhattan, at around 1.30am on Friday.The building’s ground floor, including doors and windows, had been daubed with red paint but no slogans or words were visible.No arrests have been made and NYPD is investigating it as a possible bias incident, according to The New York Times.The consulate is located within a four-storey building on the Upper East Side, just...
Putin annexes four regions of Ukraine in major escalation of Russia’s war
Russian president signs ‘accession treaties’ at Kremlin in defiance of international law and US responds with sanctions
Johnson City Press
Putin declares Ukrainian regions part of Russia, defies West
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to annex parts of Ukraine in defiance of international law, vowing to protect the newly incorporated regions by “all available means" in another escalation of his seven-month invasion of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded by...
Comments / 0