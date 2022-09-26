ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

San Diego Union-Tribune

Indonesian police kill militant suspected in farmers' deaths

Indonesian police say they have killed a militant who was believed responsible for the killings of Christian farmers on Sulawesi island and was the last remaining member of an organization that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group
PUBLIC SAFETY
Johnson City Press

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia positioned itself Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” on living under Moscow’s rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with election officials to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Wounding#Central Russia#Violent Crime#Udmurtia
The Independent

Russian consulate in New York vandalised with red spray-paint

The Russian consulate in New York has been vandalised with red spray-paint hours before Vladimir Putin illegally annexed more occupied areas of Ukraine.New York Police Department says that its officers responded to the building, which is on East 91st Street in Manhattan, at around 1.30am on Friday.The building’s ground floor, including doors and windows, had been daubed with red paint but no slogans or words were visible.No arrests have been made and NYPD is investigating it as a possible bias incident, according to The New York Times.The consulate is located within a four-storey building on the Upper East Side, just...
MANHATTAN, NY
Johnson City Press

Putin declares Ukrainian regions part of Russia, defies West

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to annex parts of Ukraine in defiance of international law, vowing to protect the newly incorporated regions by “all available means" in another escalation of his seven-month invasion of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded by...
POLITICS

