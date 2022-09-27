Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
Shoplifting and Assault Reports in Kosciusko
2:19 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call stating that a man was assaulted by a woman at a residence on Martin Luther King Drive. 2:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Sunflower on Hwy 12 regarding a shoplifter.
breezynews.com
Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake
GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
Neshoba Democrat
City man charged with statutory rape in July
A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with the statutory rape of a juvenile female in July, the authorities said. Quandaries S. Matthews, 21, 10421 Road 854, was arrested and charged with statutory rape on Friday, Sept. 23, just before 12 p.m. Jail records show Matthews was out on...
Police shooting leaves Mississippi man dead
A 25-year-old Mississippi man has died after a shooting involving a special police unit. Jaylen Lewis was shot during an encounter Sunday night with officers of Mississippi’s Capitol Police force. The Capitol Police is a unit of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the state agency that oversees law enforcement.
Body found at old Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at an old Jackson gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the body was found at the old Shell gas station on Robinson Road. The man was found unresponsive by the employees of the Car Care Clinic across the […]
WLBT
Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Intruders” entered Wingfield High School with a weapon Tuesday afternoon, causing classrooms in the school to be placed on alert. According to the Jackson Public School District, the “male intruders” entered the school through a locked back door which was opened by a student there.
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
After 8 years of delay, Mississippi man gets 30 years for killing his father, grandmother
A man accused of shooting to death his father and his grandmother in 2014 has pleaded guilty and will serve a 30-year sentence, prosecutors said Tuesday. Tyrone C. Liddell Jr., 29, entered the plea to second-degree murder and manslaughter in the deaths of Tyrone C. Liddell Sr. and Bertha Lee Liddell.
WLBT
20-year-old found shot at Jackson apartment complex, later dies at hospital
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 20-year-old was found shot at a Jackson apartment complex on Wednesday and later died from his wounds at a hospital. According to Jackson police, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Sykes Road. The victim, Tyshun Noel, was found with gunshot wounds after shots...
WAPT
Man arrested, accused of stealing Porsche from Jackson dealership
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested a man accused of stealing a Porsche SUV from a dealership. On Sunday, police released an image of the man with braids wearing a yellow shirt. Police said the man stole the SUV from Porsche Jackson on Interstate 55. Police arrested Jonathan...
Neshoba Democrat
Wreck on East Main sends 1 to hospital
Philadelphia Police are investigating a wreck reported on East Main Street that sent one driver to the hospital on Tuesday morning. Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said a two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of East Main Street and Williamson Avenue at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Lyons...
WLBT
Man found unresponsive at business near Robinson Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found unresponsive at a business in Jackson on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says employees at Car Care Clinic found the man lying on his side at 4436 Robinson Road. According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the employees’ last contact was around 12:57 p.m....
actionnews5.com
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
WLBT
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) - In 1991, a young man in Grenada, Mississippi, lost his life while working at a convenience store. Thirty-one years later, his killer could be released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His...
breezynews.com
Neshoba COVID Death Reported, New Infections Plummet Locally
The State Health Department has identified another COVID-19 death in Neshoba County. It made the determination based on a review of death certificates that were issued between August 16th and September 14th. But there was a dramatic drop in the number of new COVID infections locally last week. The Health Department reports 15 cases in Neshoba County, five in Leake County and only one new COVID case in the past week in Attala County.
WTOK-TV
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was found early Monday morning on the side of the road in south Meridian. Authorities say the owner of the Astro Motel called 911 Monday around 6:00 a.m. after he saw a man lying in the grassy area between Interstate 20/59 and S. Frontage Road.
Mississippi Cannabis School educates people about industry
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As medical marijuana becomes available in Mississippi, local organizations are working to educate people and businesses about the industry. The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association announced its partnership with new Mississippi Cannabis School. They are working to properly educate those who are planning to work in the industry whether it be for […]
breezynews.com
MDE: Neshoba Ranks Highest Among Local Schools
For the first time since 2019, the report cards are in for Mississippi’s schools. The State Department of Education has released unofficial accountability grades for all of the schools and districts for last year. Locally, Neshoba County was the highest-rated district, scoring an A. And it ranked 11th-highest in the entire state. The Kosciusko school district and the Attala County school district both got a B. The Leake County district and the Philadelphia district both scored C’s.
WAPT
Councilman says traffic light outage creating dangerous situation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Sunday he wants a traffic light that has been out for months fixed. The light is at Bailey Avenue and Mayes Street. Stokes said that with students coming and going to nearby Walton Elementary School, the light being out creates a dangerous situation.
breezynews.com
Mississippi Sending Choppers and Comm Support to Florida
The Mississippi National Guard is sending two helicopters and 20 soldiers and airmen to provide hurricane assistance in Florida. The CH-47 Chinook helicopters and crew members are from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment in Meridian and will provide airlift support to move critical supplies and equipment across the hurricane-stricken state. The Guard’s director of military support, Col. Lee Henry, says the helicopter crews could also help with evacuations if needed and transporting search and rescue teams. Airmen from the 255th Air Control Squadron in Gulfport will provide technical communications support for emergency services and military organizations in Florida. During a mission after Hurricane Ida last year, the unit helped to restore 9-1-1 service in south Louisiana. Both groups will be deployed to Florida as soon as conditions permit.
