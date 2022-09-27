Read full article on original website
Related
calmatters.network
Grapes & Gratitude: Fundraiser set for cancer support nonprofit Culinary Angels
Community members will be able to raise funds to support local residents experiencing cancer-related hardships at the upcoming benefit gala, Grapes & Gratitude. Raising money and awareness Tri-Valley nonprofit Culinary Angels, the annual Grapes & Gratitude event this year will be hosted at the McGrail Winery in Livermore on Oct. 8 from 6-10 p.m. Guests can expect food, wine and live entertainment throughout the night.
calmatters.network
Love is love in the Tri-Valley
Livermore Pride will be celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month this October with a series of diverse, community-based events with the goal of fostering queer connection and education. The nonprofit group operates with the mission to celebrate queer culture and history in the region. In contrast to previous years where a singular...
calmatters.network
Library festival highlights the art of storytelling
The Menlo Park Library has a good story to share — actually many good stories— throughout the month of October. The library kicks off its seventh annual Storytelling Festival with StoryFest on Oct. 2 in a hybrid event, offered both in person at the Menlo Park Library and online.
kalw.org
Psychedelic therapy in the Bay, today
Psychedelics are hallucinogenic drugs that can be consumed to access non-traditional states of consciousness. For decades, they’ve been scheduled - which means that the government doesn’t believe they have any medicinal uses. But this bad reputation is slowly changing. UC Berkeley recently created a school to specifically study...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
multifamilybiz.com
Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community
ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
calmatters.network
Where the Palo Alto school board candidates stand on innovation
In preparation for the Palo Alto Weekly’s coverage of the campaigns for Palo Alto Unified Board of Education, we solicited questions from our readers that speak to their topmost concerns about the school district. From their many excellent responses, we’ve crafted a short questionnaire, which we hope will help...
sfstandard.com
Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes
A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
Fox40
These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says
(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stanford Daily
Students look up, notice trees during campus-wide blackout
A power outage left students floundering on the main Stanford campus this Sunday. With phones, laptops and game consoles dying just one day before the fall quarter started, students had no option but to look away from their screens for the first time. “I was astonished by what I saw...
Mare Island Waterfront Weekend celebration returns to Vallejo
VALLEJO - Vallejo's annual Waterfront Weekend festivities are set to return this Saturday for the eighth time. Like many street fairs, the eighth annual Waterfront Weekend includes a beer and wine garden, live music and a kids' zone -- all enjoyable pursuits, but what makes it special is its focus on the elements that make the city unique. These include Vallejo's Filipino community and other communities of color, its waterfront and the fact that the city encompasses its own peninsula, also known as Mare Island.Speaking of Mare Island, there's a whole slate of offerings specific to the former naval shipyard, including...
Robinson: The elephants in the room
San Jose mayoral candidate Matt Mahan, county supervisorial candidate Johnny Khamis and sheriff candidate Kevin Jensen are all actively courting Republican voters in their quest for public office. Khamis and Jensen were once Republicans, while Mahan is not. Khamis publicly left the party in 2018, while Jensen—a registered Republican since 1988—changed his status to no party preference... The post Robinson: The elephants in the room appeared first on San José Spotlight.
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon Us
German Food, Beer, and so much more at the Campbell, Ca 27th annual OktoberfestCampbell Oktoberfest Website. The Fall Festivals are now upon us, and one of the popular ones is in Campbell, California. The award-winning 27th annual Campbell Oktoberfest will be on October 15 and 16 on the streets of Downtown Campbell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
postnewsgroup.com
We Will Not Incarcerate Our Way Out of This
People Are Liberating Public Spaces to Fight the Criminalization of Poverty. How many times have you walked by an unhoused neighbor and told yourself it’s their fault, that they made the wrong life choices?. But the truth is that our unhoused crisis is the result of decades-long policies that...
NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October
The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
calmatters.network
San Ramon City Manager Gorton retiring in January
San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton announced Friday that he plans to retire from the city government early in the new year to cap a public service career of 35 years that also included time as San Ramon’s police chief. Gorton, a career law enforcement official who made the...
California suburbs rank poorly in new study
Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be too expensive for many people. Now, previously affordable alternatives -the suburbs- can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities were the best and worst places to live. The study considered a suburb to […]
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
calmatters.network
Great Glass Pumpkin Patch brings a sparkle to art center
Forget pumpkin spice: one of the favorite signs of fall around these parts is the appearance of a particular pumpkin patch filled with gleaming glass gourds. An autumn tradition now in its 27th year, the Great Glass Pumpkin Patch brings over 10,000 blown-glass pumpkins to the grounds of the Palo Alto Art Center on Oct. 1 and 2. The event, presented by the art center and the Bay Area Glass Institute, features glass pumpkins of every size and color, as well as other autumn-themed glass pieces.
vallejosun.com
Caltrans begins sweeps of Vallejo homeless encampments
VALLEJO – The California Department of Transportation has begun evicting people experiencing homelessness who are living on the agency’s property in six areas of Vallejo, which is expected to continue throughout the week. In its announcement of the sweeps last week, Caltrans said that people living in the...
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
Comments / 0