Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with father, who's accused of killing woman in Fontana
Police say 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, who allegedly killed a woman in Fontana, is on the run with his 15-year-old daughter Savanna.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Hesperia, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus said “evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano was a participant in shooting at our deputies.”
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus (Information) Hesperia, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus provided the latest information into the deadly shootout with law enforcement involving murder suspect 45 year old Anthony John Graziano, and his daughter, 15 year old Savannah Graziano. Anthony John...
Suspect In Amber Alert Dies In Firefight With Police Along With Daughter
Police say the suspect of an Amber Alert, and his daughter were shot and killed in a firefight with police today.
Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia
A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
California slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout
A fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter.
Girl abducted after father fatally shoots wife during domestic dispute in Fontana: Police
An Amber Alert was issued after a man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in a domestic violence shooting allegedly abducted their 15-year-old daughter. The shooting was reported around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue. The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was temporarily locked down amid the […]
vvng.com
Southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia closed for 24 hours due to fatal shooting investigation
UPDATE 9/28 — At 5:08 am, on Wednesday morning the southbound lanes of the I-15 were reopened. The Main Street on and off-ramps will remain shut down for the ongoing investigation. Motorists traveling on Summit Valley Road are reporting at least a one-hour delay. The backup on US Highway 395 begins at about Bear Valley Road.
mynewsla.com
Police: Drunk Driver Suspected in Three-Vehicle Collision in Menifee
A three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection that almost killed a motorist was triggered by the driver of an SUV who plowed through a stoplight while possibly drunk at the wheel, authorities said Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the...
z1077fm.com
Man Suspected of Assault with a Deadly Weapon While Chasing Down Car on Quad
After receiving reports Sunday morning (September 25) of an armed man on a quad runner chasing down a car, the County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a suspect: a convicted felon from Twentynine Palms. At around 8:45 a.m., a 36 year-old Joshua Tree man, driving near the intersection of Mojave...
zachnews.net
Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
9/27 KVCR Midday News: Amber Alert for Fontana Man Accused of Killing Wife and Abducting Daughter, Counterfeit Pills Containing Fentanyl Lead to Rise in Overdose Deaths, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. An Amber Alert is being circulated as the search for Anthony Graziano, 45, of Fontana, accused of killing his wife and abducting their teenage daughter expanded late Monday. Graziano was last seen driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier, License plate #44305G2.
KESQ
Beaumont foster parent arrested after infant dies of injuries consistent with physical abuse
A foster parent was arrested Monday after a 16-month-old infant died in a Beaumont home, the Beaumont Police Department announced. Police said they received a call to the 1500 block of Ruby Lane at around 2:15 p.m. after the father reported that he found the toddler face down, not breathing in his playpen.
Bakersfield Channel
Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth
(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
foxla.com
PnB Rock: Teen boy arrested, father on the run in rapper’s killing
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities said a 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the brutal killing of rapper PnB Rock that occurred during a robbery in broad daylight at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, while his father is on the run. The...
onscene.tv
Female Injured In Violent Rollover Crash | Rialto
09.25.2022 | 12:30 AM | RIALTO – On Sunday, September 25th, at about 12:30 AM, Rialto Fire and CHP were dispatched to a reported crash on the Westbound 10 Freeway, East of Cedar Ave, in the City of Rialto. CHP arrived at the scene and located two vehicles, one blocking lanes, and another overturned in the center divider. At least one female was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. A family with a young baby was involved in the crash but all three luckily were not injured. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
crimevoice.com
Bloomington Man Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl Overdose Death of 18-year-old
Originally Published By: San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department Nixle Webpage. “On August 23, 2022, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Gangs/Narcotics Division’s-Overdose Response Team (ORT) responded to the drug overdose death of Adrian Alloway. Investigators identified Alfred Urrea as the suspect. Upon completion of the investigation, to include autopsy results establishing Alloway’s cause of death to be acute fentanyl toxicity, the case was presented to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and murder charges were filed. On September 21, 2022, Alfred Urrea was arrested for murder and booked into custody at Central Detention Center.
foxla.com
Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
onscene.tv
One Killed in Major Crash on Freeway | Fontana
09.25.2022 | 3:17 AM | FONTANA – On September 25th, at about 3:17 AM, CHP, San Bernardino County Fire, and AMR responded to a crash on the Westbound 10 Freeway, just East of Sierra Ave. When units arrived on the scene, they located two vehicles with major damage blocking lanes. One person was declared deceased at the scene and another party was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. A SigAlert was issued for 2 hours for the closure of the 3 right lanes. The cause of the crash is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
