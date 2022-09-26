ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15

A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Hesperia, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus said “evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano was a participant in shooting at our deputies.”

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus (Information) Hesperia, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus provided the latest information into the deadly shootout with law enforcement involving murder suspect 45 year old Anthony John Graziano, and his daughter, 15 year old Savannah Graziano. Anthony John...
HESPERIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
HESPERIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Police: Drunk Driver Suspected in Three-Vehicle Collision in Menifee

A three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection that almost killed a motorist was triggered by the driver of an SUV who plowed through a stoplight while possibly drunk at the wheel, authorities said Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the...
MENIFEE, CA
zachnews.net

Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
KVCR NEWS

9/27 KVCR Midday News: Amber Alert for Fontana Man Accused of Killing Wife and Abducting Daughter, Counterfeit Pills Containing Fentanyl Lead to Rise in Overdose Deaths, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. An Amber Alert is being circulated as the search for Anthony Graziano, 45, of Fontana, accused of killing his wife and abducting their teenage daughter expanded late Monday. Graziano was last seen driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier, License plate #44305G2.
FONTANA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth

(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
LODI, CA
onscene.tv

Female Injured In Violent Rollover Crash | Rialto

09.25.2022 | 12:30 AM | RIALTO – On Sunday, September 25th, at about 12:30 AM, Rialto Fire and CHP were dispatched to a reported crash on the Westbound 10 Freeway, East of Cedar Ave, in the City of Rialto. CHP arrived at the scene and located two vehicles, one blocking lanes, and another overturned in the center divider. At least one female was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. A family with a young baby was involved in the crash but all three luckily were not injured. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIALTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Bloomington Man Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl Overdose Death of 18-year-old

Originally Published By: San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department Nixle Webpage. “On August 23, 2022, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Gangs/Narcotics Division’s-Overdose Response Team (ORT) responded to the drug overdose death of Adrian Alloway. Investigators identified Alfred Urrea as the suspect. Upon completion of the investigation, to include autopsy results establishing Alloway’s cause of death to be acute fentanyl toxicity, the case was presented to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and murder charges were filed. On September 21, 2022, Alfred Urrea was arrested for murder and booked into custody at Central Detention Center.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
ANAHEIM, CA
onscene.tv

One Killed in Major Crash on Freeway | Fontana

09.25.2022 | 3:17 AM | FONTANA – On September 25th, at about 3:17 AM, CHP, San Bernardino County Fire, and AMR responded to a crash on the Westbound 10 Freeway, just East of Sierra Ave. When units arrived on the scene, they located two vehicles with major damage blocking lanes. One person was declared deceased at the scene and another party was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. A SigAlert was issued for 2 hours for the closure of the 3 right lanes. The cause of the crash is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
FONTANA, CA

