Biden to reveal plan for reducing obesity, ending hunger by 2030
The Biden administration has unveiled a new plan to eradicate hunger in the US by 2030 by expanding programs like food stamps and free school lunches. In the richest nation in the world, where food insecurity has scarcely changed over the past 20 years despite widening economic disparities and social budget cuts, one in ten households struggled to feed their families in 2021.
Biden on ending hunger in US: 'I know we can do this'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration's goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade was ambitious but doable, if only the nation would work together toward achieving it. “I know we can do this," Biden told an auditorium full of...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal laid out by President Joe Biden in late August, when he said his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for huge numbers of borrowers. The announcement, after months of internal deliberations and pressure from liberal activists, became immediate political fodder ahead of the November midterms while fueling...
'Food as medicine': White House pilot program would bring medically tailored meals under Medicare
Medically tailored meals are one of many new programs proposed Tuesday by the Biden administration to reduce hunger and diet-related diseases.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
America Manages Risks Differently After Pandemic
(BPT) - Over the last two years, Americans’ resolve was tested by an onslaught of stressful events that changed how people navigate risks and what they are doing to protect their finances and health. However, not everyone reacted the same. According to a new survey on risk, sponsored by...
Senate passes short-term funding bill to avert shutdown
The Senate on Thursday approved a short-term government funding bill, less than two days ahead of a looming shutdown deadline on Friday night. Senators voted 72-25 to advance the bill, sending the must-pass legislation to the House, where it is expected to pass swiftly before heading to President Biden’s desk for signature.
FDA updates guidelines for what is considered ‘healthy.’ Here’s what you need to know
What is healthy? What are healthy eating tips? How to eat healthy? How to lose weight?
U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran oil exports; targets Chinese firms
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday planned to announce sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports, a U.S. official said. The official confirmed a report by Bloomberg News that said the sanctions will focus on entities facilitating the oil trade, and will be part of broader plan to step up sanctions on Tehran in coming weeks.
Antidepressants Work Better Than Sugar Pills Only 15 Percent of the Time
Five years ago Mark Horowitz seemed an unlikely skeptic of psycho-pharmaceuticals. He had been taking the popular antidepressant Lexapro virtually every day for 15 years. He was so fascinated by the drugs that he spent three years hunched over a dish of human brain cells in a laboratory at King's College London, measuring the effect of human stress hormones and drugs like Prozac and Zoloft.
