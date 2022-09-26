ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kanye West Claims To Relate To London Mourners Because He ‘Lost My Queen Too’

By Martin Berrios
Praise 102.5
Praise 102.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0it04C_0iBypQWb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfrnX_0iBypQWb00

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Kanye West is letting the United Kingdom know that he shares in their pain. He recently posted that he “lost my queen too”.

As per Complex , Kanye West, also known as Ye, is still doing the absolute most. In a stream of what seemed to be never-ending Instagram Story posts, the creative referenced the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“London I know how you feel I lost my queen too,” he wrote. While many have speculated that the message was a reference to splitting with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, fans say it’s really a nod to his late mother, Dr. Donda West.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Regardless of the intended meaning, some folks felt the post was in poor taste and lacked empathy for the United Kingdom and the royal family. Earlier this month the “All Of The Lights” rapper publicly dropped any grievances he had against the late monarch citing “Life is precious,” on an Instagram Story post that was followed by photos of the queen.

In recent Kanye news, Ye announced he plans to go direct to consumers and shed his corporate ties to adidas and The GAP. Last Thursday (Sept. 23), he sat down with Good Morning America for an interview.

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the product at adidas. I co-created the product at GAP,” he explained. “That means that I was there for some specific agenda, not for YZY GAP to be everything that it could be, or this dream that I had about what the GAP could be. It’s time for me to make my own thing.”

You can see the Kanye West x GMA interview below.

Photo: Getty

The post Kanye West Claims To Relate To London Mourners Because He ‘Lost My Queen Too’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West, NBA Youngboy, Drake & More Appear In Lil Wayne Birthday Tribute

Kanye West declared Lil Wayne “the GOAT” in a video montage for the Weezy’s 40th birthday. It’s Weezy F. Baby’s birthday but ahead of the actual day he was born, the Louisiana rapper hosted a dinner with some of his closest friends. Those that weren’t able to attend still managed to show some love in the form of a tribute video.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Donda West
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#My Queen#Uk
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’

PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

PNB Rock Laid To Rest During Traditional Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia

Friends and family gathered for the burial service of PNB Rock on Wednesday, Sept. 21st in his hometown of Philadelphia. The rapper was laid to rest during a service at Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue. A photo of the service sheet emerged online, reading, "In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022," along with a copy of the Janazah prayer. XXXTENTACION's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, attended PNB Rock's funeral service, as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BET

Christian Combs Says He Always Wanted To Be A Rapper Like His Father Diddy

Diddy’s son Christian Combs always knew he would be a rapper and joined his father on stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend. Performing under the moniker King Combs, the 24-year-old sang along with his dad to the Bad Boy mogul's classic hits, including "Can't Stop Won't Stop" and "Mo Money Mo Problems."
LAS VEGAS, NV
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money

Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Kanye West Appears to Compare Queen Elizabeth II Dying to His Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is appearing to compare the death of Queen Elizabeth II to separating from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Ye is currently in Europe where he was spotted at various events during Milan Fashion Week. On Sunday (Sept. 25), the rapper-fashion designer shared a post on his Instagram Story where he said he had empathy with the people of London following the loss of Queen Elizabeth II because he too recently lost a great woman in his life.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Calls Justin Laboy & Future His “Best Friends”

Kanye West says that Justin Laboy and Future are his two “best friends.”. Kanye West revealed that Justin Laboy and Future are his best friends in a post on Instagram, Wednesday, while joking about being a Christian dad, despite this fact. “When you a Christian dad that will do...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

City Girls Talk Relationships With Lil Uzi Vert and Diddy

City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT speak candidly about their respective relationships with Diddy and Lil Uzi Vert in a new cover story interview, out Monday. Speaking with Pop Sugar, the duo reflected on their continually expanding presence on pop culture, including comments to writer Shelton Boyd-Griffith about their individual personal lives. On matters of Diddy, who earlier this year declared Miami’s “Go Papi!” sign at the BET Awards “one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me,” Miami struck a playful chord when it came to addressing speculation and assumptions surrounding their relationship, which she describes as a “really supportive” one.
CELEBRITIES
Praise 102.5

Praise 102.5

116
Followers
786
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's inspiration station!

 https://mypraiseatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy