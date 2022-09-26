Read full article on original website
Kenosha area’s 2022 haunted attractions
Halloween can be a time for sunny outings to area pumpkin patches — but it can also mean seeking out terrors after dark. If you’re up for being scared, check out these Kenosha County attractions:. dr Destruction’s “Haunted Forest” — The resident ghoul of Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm,...
Special moment between autistic teen and lion at Racine Zoo captured on camera
RACINE, Wis. — A local photographer captured a special moment between Racine Zoo’s lion Azizi and regular visitor Bella Trevino, a 16-year-old with autism. Sarah Greening said she has been photographing Bella and her family for the past five years. “Over the years, Bella has become more and...
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck to visit Milwaukee on Friday
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck, for his Teremana tequila brand, is stopping in Milwaukee on Friday for part of its "Great American Road Trip."
Local Urban League to play host to neighborhood clean-up in Uptown Saturday
The Urban League of Racine and Kenosha will hold a neighborhood clean up in Uptown Saturday, Oct. 1. Volunteers will be picking up trash and debris from 9:30 am to 12 pm and should meet in the parking lot (Happenings Magazine) near the intersection of 15th Avenue and 63rd Street.
Racine Roundup on TMJ4: Create Cafe, Quilts on Barn Tour, and Bella’s connection with Azizi
The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Sept. 29. Racine County Eye staff writer Emma Widmar discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Susan Kim and Ryan Jenkins, on the newscast. This week’s segment kicked off chatting about Business Spotlight Create Cafe. The business...
Gateway to hold trunk-or-treat event in Kenosha Oct. 15
Gateway Technical College will hold its second annual trunk-or-treat, a free community event to provide a safe and fun way for children to have some Halloween fun and get some candy, too, noon to 2 pm Oct. 15, on its Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave. The outdoor event features several...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge to replace Mad Steintist
WAUKESHA — A new bar will open in the former Mad Steintist location, 200 Madison St. Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge is set to open in late October. “It’s our honor to follow in the footsteps of The Mad Steintist and The Lucky Rabbit. We are so excited to re-open this space and create a venue for the community to come together to enjoy live artists, performers, and creators, while crafting specialty cocktails and small plates,” according to the a Facebook post.
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
In the Loop: A festive fall in full swing in Kenosha
After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. Top 5 things to do...
Arts and Crafts Festival begins Friday
The 51st Annual Reelfoot Annual Arts & Crafts Festival will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2022. The festival is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, Oct. 1st, and Sunday, Oct. 2nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibitor hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Sept. 29th, 30th, and Oct. 1st, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2nd. This year’s arts and crafts festival features over 300 vendors and exhibitors from surrounding states. The arts and crafts festival brings in over 45,000 visitors to Lake County each year and is known as one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Mid-South. Free parking is available on state park grounds or visitors may opt to park at nearby private parking locations for a nominal charge.
Jeffrey Dahmer Victims Memorial Plan Causing Concerns for Milwaukee Officials
Discussions are underway on how best to honor the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ... but officials in Milwaukee are concerned a physical memorial site could attract the wrong folks. On the heels of the new Netflix series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" -- which has stirred plenty of...
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List
If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise
Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
Happy Homecoming: Book tour brings Kenosha native Kendra Scott back to where it all began
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Briefs: Las Margaritas Update; Shooting at Delta Hotel
-0- The two fatalities from the Sept. 18th shooting at Las Margaritas in Kenosha have been identified as 33-year-old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35-year-old James Alexander-Hood of Racine. Two others who were shot have been released from area hospitals. In a news release, Kenosha police said the investigation is still "very active" but that no suspects are in custody. A department spokesman tells WGTD that the shooting was not a random act of violence and had been preceded by a fight. The owner of the bar posted last week that she voluntarily turned in her licenses to operate. A funeral service for Oliver was held last week. He reportedly leaves behind a three-year-old son. A gofundme account has been established.
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first Milwaukee location this week
We’re currently living in the golden era of the chicken sandwich. There’s never been more places to procure these portable poultry preparations, and it’s safe to say there’s never been more inventive or more delicious takes on chicken sandwiches than there are right now. Milwaukee is no exception, with countless local establishments getting in on the hot chicken trend, as national chains (with local availability) also throw their hat into the ring.
Shooting near Racine high school, this is what we know
Shooting near Racine high school, this is what we know. A mom told 12 News that JI Case High School was on lockdown. THIS IS WISN 12 NEWS WITH BREAKING NEWS IN THAT BREAKING NEWS COMING OUT OF RACINE COUNTY, THE RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT CONFIRMS A SHOOTING NEAR JEROME CASE HIGH SCHOOL. WE PUT THE LOCATION ON THE MAP FOR YOU ON THE SCREEN. THIS IS JUST OFF WASHINGTON AVENUE TO THE EAST OF MOUNT PLEASANT. OUR KENDALL KEYS JUST ARRIVED ON SCENE. KENDALL, WHAT ARE YOU SEEING? WELL, I’M STANDING HERE IN FRONT OF THE DELTA HOTEL WHERE MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE TOLD US THEY WERE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT ON THURSDAY. SO I’M GOING TO STEP OUT OF THE WAY SO YOU CAN. ERIN, THERE IS A RETIRED TRUCK RIGHT NOW, SO IT’S A LITTLE LOUDER. BUT MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DID CONFIRM THAT THEY’RE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT THERE. THE SCHOOL. THEY TOLD US THAT THERE WAS A SHOOTING IN THE COMMUNITY NEAR THE SCHOOL. SO THEY DID END UP RELEASING AT THEIR NORMAL TIME, WHICH WAS AT 245. SO WE’VE BEEN SEEING STUDENTS WALKING OUT OF THE BUILDING, GOING TO THEIR BUSSES, GOING TO THEIR VEHICLES AND LEAVING THE SCENE HERE. NOW, WE ARE STILL WORKING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT WHO THE SHOOTING WAS INVOLVED, HOW MANY VICTIMS THERE MAY BE. AND THAT’S WHAT WE’RE ON SCENE HERE WORKING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT. AND COLONEL, YOU SAID YOU SAW STUDENTS COMING OUT OF BE ABLE TO TALK TO THEM OR ANY PARENTS ABOUT EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED INSIDE THE SCHOOL AS POLICE WERE INVESTIGATING OUTSIDE. WE HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO MAKE CONTACT WITH STUDENTS YET. WE ACTUALLY WENT INTO THE PARKING LOT TO TRY TO MAKE CONTACT WITH THEM. AND WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO STAY THERE. AND WHAT IS THE FEEL OF THE SCENE OUT THERE? PEOPLE SEEM WORRIED AT ALL. SCARED AT ALL. THERE ARE SOME PEOPLE WHO ARE TRYING TO CROSS THE STREET HERE AND IT’S PRETTY MUCH JUST CONFUSION. THEY WERE ASKING US WHAT WAS GOING ON IS ACTUALLY A MAN WHO WAS STAYING IN THE HOTEL. HE WAS TRYING TO GET BACK TO HIS ROOM BUT WAS NOT ABLE TO BECAUSE OF THIS CRIME SCENE TAPE THAT WE’RE SEEING AROUND THE HOTEL PARKING LOT, IT LOOKS LIKE A PRETTY LARGE SCENE HERE. AND KENDALL, I’M JUST GOING THROUGH OUR EMAILS HERE AS WE’RE TRYING TO GET SOME MORE INFORMATION IN SOME BROADCAST, IF I CAN. I KNOW WE DON’T HAVE THAT PULLED UP JUST YET, BUT TRYING TO GET SOME MORE INFORMATION ON EXACTLY HOW THIS SHOOTING UNFOLDED. APPARENTLY, A MALE WAS SHOT OUTSIDE THE SCHOOL. HAVE YOU BEEN ABLE TO TOUCH BASE WITH RACINE POLICE AT THIS POINT. RACINE POLICE? WE HAVE NOT MADE CONTACT WITH THEM YET. WHAT THEY DID SAY IS THAT THEY GAVE THE SCHOOL THE GO AHEAD TO RELEASE AT THE NORMAL TIME. KENDALL, THANK YOU. WE’RE ALSO GOING TO WORK TO SEE IF THEY HAVE ANY SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY AS WELL. THANK YOU SO MUCH KENDALL. ALL RIGHT. WE WANT TO SEND THINGS OVER TO PATRICK PAOLANTONIO. I BELIEVE HE IS STANDING BY IN THE NEWSROOM. PATRICK, WHAT ARE YOU LEARNING? WELL, I CAN TELL YOU THAT I TALKED WITH A MOTHER OF A STUDENT WHO GOES TO THE HIGH SCHOOL THERE. SHE SAYS HER SON STARTED TEXTING HER EARLIER THIS AFTERNOON WITH WORD OF THAT SHOOTING. SHE TELLS ME HE WAS BARRICADED IN A CLASSROOM WHILE HE WAS TEXTING HER. AS WE TALKED ON THE PHONE, SHE ACTUALLY RECEIVED A CALL FROM THE SCHOOL. SHE SAID THE RECORDING LET PARENTS KNOW ABOUT THE LOCKDOWN AND THAT STUDENTS WILL BE RELEASED AT THE NORMAL TIME. SHE WAS TELLING ME THAT IT’S STILL VERY SCARY FOR HER. FOR HER AND FOR HER SON. HER SON WAS SCARED THAT HE HAD BEEN TEXTING HER SINCE ABOUT 130 IN THE AFTERNOON, SAYING THAT HE WAS SCARED AND HE DIDN’T KNOW WHAT WAS GOING ON. SHE DID TELL ME THAT THE MESSAGE FROM THE SCHOOL PUT HER A LITTLE AT EASE, HEARING THAT KIDS WILL BE RELEASED. WE DO WANT TO HEAR FROM HER. THIS IS WHAT SHE TOLD ME ABOUT THAT MESSAGE THAT SHE RECEIVED. AND AGAIN, SHE GOT THAT PHONE CALL AS I WAS TALKING TO HER ON THE PHONE. THIS IS HER REACTION TO IT. WELL, IT’S STILL VERY SCARY. I MEAN, MY SON IS SCARED. HE’S, YOU KNOW, WAS TEXTING ME SINCE 130. AND JUST SEEING THAT, YOU KNOW, HE WAS SCARED. HE DIDN’T KNOW WHAT WAS GOING ON. AGAIN, THAT WAS JUST A SHORT TIME AGAIN THAT I TALKED WITH HER. SHE SAID THE MESSAGE FROM THE SCHOOL AGAIN PUT HER A LITTLE AT EASE, HEARING THAT KIDS WOULD BE RELEASED ON TIME. STILL A SCARY SITUATION FOR BOTH HER AND HER SON, DEREK. DEFINITELY A SCARY SITUATION THAT IS NOT THE KIND OF PHONE CALL OR TEXT THAT YOU WANT TO GET FROM YOUR CHILD, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE TIMES WE HAVE BEEN IN, GIVEN WHAT HAPPENED IN MAY AND DUVALL DE TEXAS. NOW, PATRICK. SHE DID NOT SAY THAT ANYTHING HAPPENED PHYSICALLY INSIDE THE SCHOOL, ONLY THAT STUDENTS WERE ON LOCKDOWN. RIGHT. STILL TRYING TO GET INFORMATION AS TO WHAT WAS GOING ON. IT SOUNDS LIKE THERE WERE SOME STORIES THAT WERE CIRCULATING AROUND SCHOOL. AGAIN, WE’RE STILL WAITING FOR OFFICIAL WORD AS TO WHAT EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENING OUT THERE. BUT YEAH, AGAIN, SHE SAID HER SON WAS TEXTING HER AND HE WAS BARRICADED IN A CLASSROOM AS HE WAS TEXTING HER AS TO WHAT HE WAS HEARING WAS GOING ON IN THE SCHOOL. AGAIN, THOUGH, WE’RE WAITING FOR THAT UPDATE FROM POLICE TO GET A LITTLE MORE INFORMATION AS TO WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED OUT THERE IN THE COMMUNITY TODAY AND WE JUST WANT TO UPDATE PEOPLE AS WE ARE JOINING THEM. A SHOOTING OUTSIDE NEAR CASE HIGH SCHOOL IN THE COMMUNITY. THEY SAID. THEY ALSO SAID THEY DIDN’T KNOW HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE SHOT, HOW THOSE PEOPLE ARE DOING, IF THEY HAVE ANY SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY. BUT WE ARE HAVING A CREW ON SCENE THERE IN RACINE WORKING TO GET MORE INFORMATION FROM POLICE. BUT SO FAR IT SOUNDS LIKE CHILDREN AT THE SCHOOL, THEY ARE BEING RELEASED. SO THAT DID GIVE THE MOTHER THAT PATRICK TALKED TO A LITTLE BIT OF MAKING A SENSE OF HERE, A LITTLE MORE RELIEF THERE. AND WE UNDERSTAND LAW ENFORCEMENT CLEARED STUDENTS TO BE DISMISSED AT 245, WHICH IS THEIR NORMAL DISMISSAL TIME BECAUSE OF THIS SHOOTING NEAR THE SCHOOL. HERE IS WHERE IT IS ON THE MAP AS WE ARE SHOWING YOU THIS MAP. I’M WATCHING ANOTHER CAMERA HERE IN OUR STUDIO AS OUR KENDALL KEYS IS JUST REPOSITIONING HERSELF, HER AND HER PHOTOGRAPHER, BOB PALMER. WE’RE GOING TO CHECK IN WITH KENDALL. SHE’S JOINING US AGAIN. KENDALL, YOU HAVE AN UPDATE FOR. WELL, THE UPDATE IS WE’VE HAD TO MOVE A LITTLE BIT FURTHER AWAY FROM THE SCENE HERE. WE’VE BEEN TRYING TO MAKE CONTACT WITH THE STUDENTS LEAVING THE SCHOOL AND HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO DO THAT YET. WE DID HEAR FROM THAT MOTHER WHO WAS WORRIED, BUT STILL IT LOOKS LIKE PEOPLE ARE LEAVING THE SCHOOL. WE’VE SEEN BUSSES GOING BACK AND FORTH, BUT THE SCENE HERE IS STILL TAPED OFF WITH YELLOW TAPE AROUND THE ENTIRE PARKING LOT OF THAT DELTA HOTEL. SO IT IS A PRETTY LARGE CRIME SCENE THAT WE’RE SEEING HERE. AND IT’S THAT CRIME SCENE THAT WE’RE WORKING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT. WE’RE GOING TO LEARN ALSO IF THERE’S ANY CONNECTION TO THE SCHOOL OR IF THIS WAS A SEPARATE INCIDENT. KENDALL, THANK YOU. WE’LL HAVE THOSE UPDATES HERE FOR YOU ON WISN 12 NEWS AT FOUR. ALSO UNDER 12 NEWS APP. BUT AGAIN, A SHOOTING OUTSIDE NEAR CASE HIGH SCHOOL. THE STUDENTS HAVE BEEN EVACUATED AT THEIR NORMAL TIME. WE ARE WORKING TO LEARN MORE DETAILS ABOUT WHO WAS SHOT AND HOW THEY’RE DOING. AS WE GET THAT INFORMATION, OF COURSE, WE’LL POST IT FOR YOU ON THE 12 NEWS MOBILE APP AND OUR WEBSITE WISN DOT COM. FOR NOW, WE’LL SEND YOU BACK TO PROGRAMING AND THE JEN.
Ian hits Florida, former Milwaukee resident hunkers down
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Here in Wisconsin, we're used to preparing for a very different kind of storm. FOX6 News checked in with Phil Gerbyshak, a former Milwaukee resident now living in Florida.
CBS 58 Hometowns: Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop in the 58 Hometowns tour series finds Natalie Shepherd and company heading to Kenosha County to visit Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Ahead of the tour, we spoke with Sarah Howard, executive director for Pleasant Prairie.
MADACC waives most adoption fees because it has too many cats, dogs
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is packed with cats and dogs. "Our shelter is full. We are bursting at the seams," said Kate Hartlund of MADACC. It is the reality at MADACC – a reality workers are calling an SOS situation. Cats only get half...
