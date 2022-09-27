Read full article on original website
Industrial Bogie Hearth Furnaces Market Emerging Technologies, And Forecast 2030
Global Industrial Bogie Hearth Furnaces Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Industrial Bogie Hearth Furnaces Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market to be Driven by the Rising Investments in the Medical Sector in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of global 3D printing in healthcare market assessing the market based on its segments like technology, material, type, and major regions. The report tracks the...
Moxion Power Secures $100 Million Series B to Scale Clean Energy Manufacturing and Signs Strategic Partnership with Sunbelt Rentals
RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Moxion Power Co., a manufacturer of clean, mobile energy storage technology, today announced securing $100 million in Series B funding led by Tamarack Global along with participation from Moxion’s Series A lead-investor, Energy Impact Partners. Several significant investors participated in the round, including Sunbelt Rentals, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Marubeni Ventures, Suffolk Technologies, and Rocketship.vc. Moxion Power will use the funding to scale production at its first two domestic manufacturing facilities to meet the increasing demand for its mobile energy storage product lineup. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005335/en/ Moxion Power’s mobile energy storage solution (Photo: Business Wire)
EQT acquires Billtrust, a company automating the invoice-to-cash process, for $1.7B
Shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash upon Billtrust’s transition to a private company, a 64% premium above the September 27 closing price of $5.77. The company’s stock has remained relatively steady in recent years, hitting a high of around $19 a share in February 2021 before bottoming out at $4.51 in June.
inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany
MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4 th to October 6 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005332/en/ Developed by Videology, an inTEST company, the Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI on the Edge platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
FourKites Receives $10MM Investment from Mitsui & Co. for Expansion in APAC Region
Mitsui & Co. invested $10 million in FourKites, a supply chain company, to expand FourKites’ offerings across the APAC region. This investment includes the first phase in an ongoing strategic relationship between FourKites and Mitsui, which the two companies intend to formalise by the end of 2022. The strategic partnership will initially focus on Japan, with plans to jointly expand throughout APAC.
Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024
AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem. As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality (MAV) report, "Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027" predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
Stockholm-based Ripe helps product-led B2B companies find the ripest leads in their customer base
A key difference is that the most successful product-led companies only reach out to a small portion of users that sign up for their product — 14%, according to OpenView’s third annual product benchmarks report. For companies hoping to emulate the success of Figma, Slack, Zoom and the...
Lean thinking in downstream plants for breakthrough performance in asset management
NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list). When creating your plant strategy, you should be asking yourself the...
Japan's Wasabi Technologies closes $250M new funding
Wasabi Technologies, a Japan-based hot cloud storage company, announced Wednesday it has achieved unicorn status following $250 million in new funding. Wasabi Technologies said in a statement it has raised $125 million in Series D equity led by L2 Point Management with participation from Cedar Pine; an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management; and returning investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Forestay Capital, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.1 billion.
Why Auto Stocks Ford, Lucid, and GM Are Falling Today
Auto stocks are sliding on worries of a potential economic slowdown.
Jettainer expands in Asia and reveals ambitious growth plans
ULD management firm Jettainer is hoping to double the size of its managed fleet of ULDs as it adds new gateways in Asia. At the IATA World Cargo Symposium, the company revealed that it would add new gateways in Singapore and Hong Kong and establish its own regional team in Asia.
ThroughPut Inc. Announces New AI-Powered Financial Capabilities to Grow Bottom Lines Despite Market Disruptions and Supply Chain Uncertainties
AI-powered Supply Chain capabilities to enable Chief Financial Officers, Chief Supply Chain Officers and other business leaders to quickly identify areas that most effectively accelerate the bottom line and drive sustained market advantage. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, announced the addition of key powerful financial capabilities to...
Sound Payments Introduces POS Solutions at NACS 2022
Sound Payments will introduce in-store point-of-sale (POS) solutions for convenience stores and gas stations at NACS 2022, including Sound POS. Sound POS provides a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for c-stores and stations to run their in-store business. Sound POS runs on a variety of devices designed to fit in any retail space and works well for a c-store deli. It supports all major credit cards, gift cards, loyalty cards and cash discounting.
Data is the Silver Bullet for Your Business in a Slow Economy
Economic uncertainty can create gaps in your business strategy. Here's why data must be part of the solution
Cargo iQ outlines objectives for 2023 and a renewed strategy
Source: Cargo iQ. (Left to right) Lothar Moehle, Executive Director, Cargo iQ; Henrik Ambak, Cargo iQ Chairman & SVP Cargo Operations Worldwide, Emirates; Laura Rodriguez, Manager Implementation and Quality, Cargo iQ; Megha Palkar, Assistant Manager, Cargo iQ; Kerstin Strauss, Cargo iQ Vice-Chair & VP Global Air Logistics Operations, Kuehne + Nagel; and Chris Davies, Technology and Product Manager, Cargo iQ, celebrating Cargo iQ's 25th anniversary at the IATA World Cargo Symposium in London.
Nestlé plans $613m investment in India by 2025
Nestlé sells a range of retailed Nescafé products in India, including the Nescafé Classic, Gold and Sunrise blends | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé plans to invest Rs 5,000 Cr ($613m) in India by 2025 to capitalise on growth opportunities for its products in the country.
Losing Customers to Competitors?
Losing customers isn’t a sign to slash prices. Do some analysis to see where your business can improve against your competitors. When it seems like customers are abandoning your business for a competitor, it’s tempting to respond by slashing prices and offering deep discounts. However, while that may win you back market share in the short term, it’s not a long-term solution. Reducing prices may inadvertently start a price war, which could be bad for everyone. If you find you’re losing customers, here’s what to do to assess and remedy the situation.
Neustar Security Services strengthens its network of partners in the EMEA region
Neustar Security Services , the leading global provider of cloud-based security services driving global business success online, is expanding its ecosystem of partners in key technology centers across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These new partners are: CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 company , in the UK; and K-Tel in Germany.
