James Bond-Famous Hotel in Bahamas Has a Secret 007 Menu — But We Know the Way In
The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, is a slice of pristine paradise. Located at One Ocean Drive, Paradise Island, Bahamas, the destination has long beckoned the rich, famous, and most alluring guests — including one exceptional secret agent, 007 himself. And now, the hotel is celebrating Bond, James Bond, with a 007 Secret Menu just in time for the original film's 60th anniversary.
How to Use Baijiu in Cocktails
The Chinese grain spirit is as distinctive as it is varied. Here are the four styles to know. Just a decade ago, asking for baijiu at a bar would likely lead to confused looks. But American bars are embracing the ancient Chinese grain spirit that was once considered too funky, too pungent, or otherwise too difficult to work with. Today, baijiu has found its way into everything from Jell-O shots to Daiquiris.
What makes a perfect beach? Soft white sand? Spectacular views? Luxurious amenities? How about a Hollywood connection?. From remote, nearly-impossible-to-reach spots to the scenes of some of cinema’s most romantic moments, these beaches all impress on their own merits, but when you consider the addition of movie magic, they could be the perfect spot for your next beach getaway.
The Kardashians star hosted a beachside bash for the 818 Shack at SLS Baha Mar in Nassau Kendall Jenner is taking her tequila to the islands. On Saturday, the model, 26, hosted an opening party for 818 Shack — an open-air cocktail lounge serving drinks made with her 818 Tequila — at SLS Baha Mar in the Bahamas. Jenner, who stopped to pose with the resort's famous resident flamingos before arriving at the bash, said, "818 Tequila is perfect in refreshing cocktails after a swim or a...
Let’s just pretend for a moment that Margaritas are a summertime drink, as opposed to the anytime & always drink we obviously know them to be. All its famous colleagues are summertime drinks, after all—the noble Daiquiri, the flamboyant Mojito, the stolid Tom Collins—and there’s certainly a case that the Margarita’s snappy tart refreshment belongs in the summer. And let’s further stipulate that the Oaxaca Old Fashioned is for the winter, its deep resonant spice a warming presence on a cold night. When the mixological archeologists of the future look back and find these two, they’ll certainly be looking for the...
