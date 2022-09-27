ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores batting third for Giants Tuesday

The San Francisco Giants will start Wilmer Flores at first base in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Flores will bat third and start at first base Tuesday while J.D. Davis moves to designated hitter and David Villar takes the evening off. Flores has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Over the Monster

Minor Lines: Pay Attention to Johan Mieses

Johan Mieses is one of those guys who came to the Sox with the “organizational depth” label already tattooed on his forehead. When guys like that hit well for a stretch, no one really notices, cares, or even registers it. But Johan Miseses. . . kinda just kept hitting this year? Given that his success came at a higher level, you could make a case that, after slashing .271/.387/.536 with 12 homers, he should’ve won the Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player Of The Year award, not Niko Kavadas.
ClutchPoints

Dodgers activate key reliever just in time for the postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers are down to the final stretch of their warmups before the 2022 MLB postseason. Having locked up the National League West division title and secured the best record in NL, it’s time for the Dodgers to get healthier. They are getting one of their bullpen’s key pieces back soon, with Yency Almonte now off the injured list, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange Country Register.
LOS ANGELES, CA
