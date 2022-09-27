Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores batting third for Giants Tuesday
The San Francisco Giants will start Wilmer Flores at first base in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Flores will bat third and start at first base Tuesday while J.D. Davis moves to designated hitter and David Villar takes the evening off. Flores has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel and...
Giants beat Rockies 6-3 to keep slim playoff hopes alive
Joc Pederson had a two-run triple and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Wednesday night to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Crawford and Ford
Zack Greinke tosses best outing of the year, but Royals lose 4-3 to Tigers in 10 innings
Royals right-hander turned in his longest outing of the season, while Royals hitters get to local product Wentz.
Over the Monster
Minor Lines: Pay Attention to Johan Mieses
Johan Mieses is one of those guys who came to the Sox with the “organizational depth” label already tattooed on his forehead. When guys like that hit well for a stretch, no one really notices, cares, or even registers it. But Johan Miseses. . . kinda just kept hitting this year? Given that his success came at a higher level, you could make a case that, after slashing .271/.387/.536 with 12 homers, he should’ve won the Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player Of The Year award, not Niko Kavadas.
MLB・
Dodgers activate key reliever just in time for the postseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are down to the final stretch of their warmups before the 2022 MLB postseason. Having locked up the National League West division title and secured the best record in NL, it’s time for the Dodgers to get healthier. They are getting one of their bullpen’s key pieces back soon, with Yency Almonte now off the injured list, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange Country Register.
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Named Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Miguel Vargas was named the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Vargas began the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City and represented the organization in the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He was coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him earn Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors.
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins Franchise-Record 107th Game, Take Down Padres in Extras
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 1-0, in 10 innings on Wednesday night, establishing a new franchise record with their 107th win of the season. Alex Vesia gets the win in relief after a scoreless ninth inning, and Tommy Kahnle pitched the bottom of the 10th to become the 12th different Los Angeles pitcher to record a save this season.
