Johan Mieses is one of those guys who came to the Sox with the “organizational depth” label already tattooed on his forehead. When guys like that hit well for a stretch, no one really notices, cares, or even registers it. But Johan Miseses. . . kinda just kept hitting this year? Given that his success came at a higher level, you could make a case that, after slashing .271/.387/.536 with 12 homers, he should’ve won the Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player Of The Year award, not Niko Kavadas.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO