Steamboat Springs, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Competitor Makes Top 25 in National Mullet Finals

A Colorado resident will represent the Centennial State in the upcoming National Mullet Championships. Can Colorado bring home the gold in the USA National Championships 2022 'Mane' Event?. After several rounds of regional and online competition, along with several rounds of voting, the event is down to its 25 finalists....
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
The Denver Gazette

Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide

According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
K99

Weekend Cold Front Set To Dump Some Snow On Parts Of Colorado

We've been enjoying plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures over the past few months but come this weekend, there will be some pretty big changes both for us and especially for those in the higher elevations. For most of us along the Front Range, we will see daily high temperatures...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Things To Know About Leaf-Peeping Season In Colorado

Colorado's undeniable beauty shines all across the state, all year-round, but there arguably isn't a more beautiful time of year in the Centennial State than the fall. Why?. With fall comes the peak of the leaf-peeping season - one of the best times of year/the best excuse to get out and explore Colorado's great outdoors and all the beautiful colors that cover our state's forests, parks, trails, and more.
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
