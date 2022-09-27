Read full article on original website
Related
Some of the busiest places to leaf-peep in Colorado
If you are making plans to go see the fall leaves this weekend, you likely won't be alone on your leaf-peeping journey.
Colorado: If you don’t like the weather, wait 10 minutes
Fall brings a change in temperatures which can fluctuate so much in one day, Coloradans experience at least two to three seasons in a 24-hour period. Whether you're in lower elevation in the Mile High City or exploring Rocky Mountain National Park, you may start in flip-flops and end up in snow boots.
Unbelievable 5-Star Reviews of Colorado Fire Lookout Tower Rental
If you're looking for an incredibly unique Colorado getaway, this is the place for you. If you're wondering if the place is any good, check out the almost perfect ratings from Google and Recreation.gov. The Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain Fire Lookout is available to rent for your next camping adventure. It's unique,...
Colorado Competitor Makes Top 25 in National Mullet Finals
A Colorado resident will represent the Centennial State in the upcoming National Mullet Championships. Can Colorado bring home the gold in the USA National Championships 2022 'Mane' Event?. After several rounds of regional and online competition, along with several rounds of voting, the event is down to its 25 finalists....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
Mountain Lion Caught Having A Ball On Tree Swing In Colorado
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods and thought it was the greatest thing ever and decided that it was play time. Mountain...
Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado This Week
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home
It's that time of year when the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide
According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
Colorado’s Fritzler Farm Park Is The Perfect Fall Destination
Fall is finally here in Colorado. While there are a bunch of different ways to get into the spirit of the season, one of the best ways - or should I say, one of the best places - to celebrate fall in Northern Colorado is at Fritzler Farm Park. Located...
Weekend Cold Front Set To Dump Some Snow On Parts Of Colorado
We've been enjoying plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures over the past few months but come this weekend, there will be some pretty big changes both for us and especially for those in the higher elevations. For most of us along the Front Range, we will see daily high temperatures...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 5: Colorado is A Must See Destination for Fall Colors
Fall has arrived and if you're looking to see the best fall colors then Colorado is the place to be. A new report by Lawnlove has listed the Centennial state on 2022’s Best States to Visit This Fall. Visit Colorful Colorado for Spectacular Fall Vibes. Welcome signs in Colorado...
Is COVID-19 still in Colorado?
COVID-19 rates remain low in Colorado, even with the arrival of fall.
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
Colorado’s ‘Quirkiest’ and Most Adventurous Campgrounds and B&Bs
When it comes to your next Colorado getaway, why not try something different? Rather than visiting the same old campground, try something out of the ordinary. Are you up for something, shall we say, "quirky"?. Spice up your Colorado adventures with a stay at a fort, a working sheep ranch,...
Things To Know About Leaf-Peeping Season In Colorado
Colorado's undeniable beauty shines all across the state, all year-round, but there arguably isn't a more beautiful time of year in the Centennial State than the fall. Why?. With fall comes the peak of the leaf-peeping season - one of the best times of year/the best excuse to get out and explore Colorado's great outdoors and all the beautiful colors that cover our state's forests, parks, trails, and more.
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it
PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
Report reveals income needed to afford one-bedroom rental in Colorado
A recent United Way report takes a look at how much residents of each state need to make in order to afford a local one-bedroom rental. According to the report, the annual household income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental in Colorado is $46,148. This compares to a median household income for renters in Colorado of $49,179.
It’s Illegal to Own More Than 12 of These Animals in Colorado
In Colorado having a pet is pretty standard but there are limits on how many and what kind of animals you can own. There is a huge range of animals that are perfectly legal to own within the state, however, residents and visitors should be aware that in general, it is illegal to own wildlife in Colorado.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0