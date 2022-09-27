ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

wsgw.com

Cecchini Case Under Review by Bay County Prosecutor

Bay County Prosecuting Attorney Nancy Borushko is reviewing an investigation into Bay City Department of Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini. Borushko’s office will determine if any charges will be filed, or may forward the case to the state Attorney General’s Office. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave by the city after an incident on September 17 where he allegedly accosted three teens outside his Uptown Bay City apartment. The teens were riding scooters in the area. Video footage of the event shows Cecchini confronting one of the teens and poking a flashlight into his midsection.
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan Court of Appeals to hear evidence issue in fatal Lapeer gas station shooting case

LAPEER, MI – A decision by a Lapeer County judge to not allow certain evidence in a homicide trial will be reviewed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. An application to leave filed by Lapeer County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Paul T. Walton in July asked the higher court to review the decision of Circuit Court Judge Nick O. Holowka to not allow as evidence Facebook messages prosecutors say were made by Jeffrey Lee Smith.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
PONTIAC, MI
wsgw.com

Rep. Phil Green Recognizes Walbro for Job Craetion, Retention

State Representative Phil Green presented a state tribute to Walbro during a Tuscola County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) board meeting Tuesday, recognizing the job provider for its expansion in Cass City. The legislator noted the hard work and dedication put in by multiple entities to propel the expansion that allowed...
CASS CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Bike Thief Nabbed in Saginaw

A 63 year old Saginaw man was arrested Wednesday for stealing bicycles. Police say the suspect took two bikes from the Saginaw Police Department patrol vehicle parking area the night of August 2. Surveillance footage shows the suspect taking one of the bicycles and returning a short while later for the second one. Police executed a search warrant on the man’s home after a lengthy investigation.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Shoplifting Incident Escalates Until Arrest

What began as a shoplifting incident early Saturday morning became a potential life in prison sentence for the suspect. The incident began around 3:30 A.M. at a Sunoco gas staion at 1607 South Washington Avenue in Saginaw when 22 year old Jaylen Laury entered the store, allegedly stealing some items before leaving. Police say Laury returned a short time later and took more items. However, the store clerk locked him insideand waited for police to arrive. That’s when police say Laury pulled a handgun on the clerk, but the clerk was behind bullet proof glass. When police arrived, Laury allegedly attempted to flee but was soon arrested.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Reward Offered for Man Wanted for Throwing Conrete at State Troopers

State police are looking for a suspect wanted for throwing concrete at troopers in Flint on September 18. The incident occurred around 12:45 A.M. at a Sunoco gas station in the four thousand block of North Dort Highway. Police were on the scene of a gathering at the bsuiness when an unknown man threw a large chuck of concrete at troopers, causing damage to police property. No troopers were injured. The man is described as white, around six feet tall and 220 pounds.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Master Plan to be Discussed at Community Town Hall Thursday

The Saginaw Community Alliance for the People (CAP) will be hosting a town hall meeting to discuss the City of Saginaw’s Master Plan. During the August 23rd City Planning Commission meeting, the Commission agreed to set aside the new draft of the Master Plan for 60 days after hearing concerns from the community over the rezoning of the Northside as “light industrial.” Carly Rose Hammond from Saginaw CAP says that they will be holding a town hall meeting to get the community involved.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Teen Arraigned in Bridgport High School Stabbing

An 18-year-old student has been charged with assault and other charges after a knife attack at Bridgeport High School last week. School staff gave medical attention to two 17-year-old students. One victim had several puncture wounds, and the other victim had two lacerations, police said, adding both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police officers responded to the school at 11:12 a.m. on Thursday.
BRIDGEPORT, MI

