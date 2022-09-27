Read full article on original website
wsgw.com
Cecchini Case Under Review by Bay County Prosecutor
Bay County Prosecuting Attorney Nancy Borushko is reviewing an investigation into Bay City Department of Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini. Borushko’s office will determine if any charges will be filed, or may forward the case to the state Attorney General’s Office. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave by the city after an incident on September 17 where he allegedly accosted three teens outside his Uptown Bay City apartment. The teens were riding scooters in the area. Video footage of the event shows Cecchini confronting one of the teens and poking a flashlight into his midsection.
"Guns, guns and more guns", plus drugs seized from Washtenaw County home: MSP
MSP said the gun were found and seized on Tuesday when officers with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in Washtenaw County.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
July GHOST sting suspects have bond reset again during Monday arraignment
Three men arrested in early July during a human trafficking sting by Thumb Area sheriff’s offices and the Genesee County GHOST team were arraigned on Monday, September 26, with their bond being reset once more. The three men, Daniel Horetski, Kevin Manor and Jeremy Susalla, were released after their...
Michigan Court of Appeals to hear evidence issue in fatal Lapeer gas station shooting case
LAPEER, MI – A decision by a Lapeer County judge to not allow certain evidence in a homicide trial will be reviewed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. An application to leave filed by Lapeer County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Paul T. Walton in July asked the higher court to review the decision of Circuit Court Judge Nick O. Holowka to not allow as evidence Facebook messages prosecutors say were made by Jeffrey Lee Smith.
Flint man convicted of killing pizza delivery driver for $30 wants new sentence
FLINT, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court will hear oral arguments regarding the case of a Flint man convicted of killing a pizza delivery driver in an April 2015 robbery for pizza and about $30. The high court will hear arguments pertaining to the case of Kevin Lionel Thompson...
Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
wkzo.com
Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
Saginaw man gets decades in prison for shooting man in his face
SAGINAW, MI — Early one spring morning in 2021, a Saginaw man was sleeping on his cousin’s couch when another man barged in, armed with a gun. The intruder shot the man once his face before fleeing, later selling the gun to someone else. As a result, the...
wsgw.com
Rep. Phil Green Recognizes Walbro for Job Craetion, Retention
State Representative Phil Green presented a state tribute to Walbro during a Tuscola County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) board meeting Tuesday, recognizing the job provider for its expansion in Cass City. The legislator noted the hard work and dedication put in by multiple entities to propel the expansion that allowed...
wsgw.com
Bike Thief Nabbed in Saginaw
A 63 year old Saginaw man was arrested Wednesday for stealing bicycles. Police say the suspect took two bikes from the Saginaw Police Department patrol vehicle parking area the night of August 2. Surveillance footage shows the suspect taking one of the bicycles and returning a short while later for the second one. Police executed a search warrant on the man’s home after a lengthy investigation.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Shoplifting Incident Escalates Until Arrest
What began as a shoplifting incident early Saturday morning became a potential life in prison sentence for the suspect. The incident began around 3:30 A.M. at a Sunoco gas staion at 1607 South Washington Avenue in Saginaw when 22 year old Jaylen Laury entered the store, allegedly stealing some items before leaving. Police say Laury returned a short time later and took more items. However, the store clerk locked him insideand waited for police to arrive. That’s when police say Laury pulled a handgun on the clerk, but the clerk was behind bullet proof glass. When police arrived, Laury allegedly attempted to flee but was soon arrested.
wsgw.com
Police, Fire Unions Speak Out Against Bay City Public Safety Director’s Actions Against Teen
The members of the Bay City Police Officers Association of Michigan, Bay City Command Officers Association of Michigan and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 116 have issued a joint statement condemning the recent actions of Bay City’s Director of Public Safety Michael Cecchini. Michael Cecchini was placed...
wsgw.com
Reward Offered for Man Wanted for Throwing Conrete at State Troopers
State police are looking for a suspect wanted for throwing concrete at troopers in Flint on September 18. The incident occurred around 12:45 A.M. at a Sunoco gas station in the four thousand block of North Dort Highway. Police were on the scene of a gathering at the bsuiness when an unknown man threw a large chuck of concrete at troopers, causing damage to police property. No troopers were injured. The man is described as white, around six feet tall and 220 pounds.
WNEM
Potentially 3k jobs coming to Flint area following property purchase
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the old Buick City property, one of the largest Brownfield sites in the state, is getting closer to having a new purpose. “It’s a game changer,” Neeley said. “We have just one more, two more steps to make sure that...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Master Plan to be Discussed at Community Town Hall Thursday
The Saginaw Community Alliance for the People (CAP) will be hosting a town hall meeting to discuss the City of Saginaw’s Master Plan. During the August 23rd City Planning Commission meeting, the Commission agreed to set aside the new draft of the Master Plan for 60 days after hearing concerns from the community over the rezoning of the Northside as “light industrial.” Carly Rose Hammond from Saginaw CAP says that they will be holding a town hall meeting to get the community involved.
Woman may have had cardiac issue that led to fatal crash in Isabella County
UNION TWP, MI — A 75-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Isabella County, though police say her death may have resulted from a medical issue she had prior to the collision. About 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene in the...
Williamston man arrested in connection to suspicious death in May 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Williamston man was arrested Monday after a warrant was issued by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for the crime of torture and domestic violence. According to a news release from the Williamston Police Department, this arrest is in connection to an ongoing investigation into...
Lansing police help elderly man clear tree from yard
When a tree collapsed into an elderly Lansing’s man yard, he got some much-needed help from the Lansing Police Department.
Saginaw gas station clerk locks alleged robber in store, who then drew gun, police say
SAGINAW, MI — When an alleged shoplifter returned to a Saginaw party store, a vigilant clerk responded by locking him in the business. The man allegedly escalated matters and drew a gun, and now he’s charged with a life offense. About 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 22-year-old...
wsgw.com
Teen Arraigned in Bridgport High School Stabbing
An 18-year-old student has been charged with assault and other charges after a knife attack at Bridgeport High School last week. School staff gave medical attention to two 17-year-old students. One victim had several puncture wounds, and the other victim had two lacerations, police said, adding both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police officers responded to the school at 11:12 a.m. on Thursday.
