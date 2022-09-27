What began as a shoplifting incident early Saturday morning became a potential life in prison sentence for the suspect. The incident began around 3:30 A.M. at a Sunoco gas staion at 1607 South Washington Avenue in Saginaw when 22 year old Jaylen Laury entered the store, allegedly stealing some items before leaving. Police say Laury returned a short time later and took more items. However, the store clerk locked him insideand waited for police to arrive. That’s when police say Laury pulled a handgun on the clerk, but the clerk was behind bullet proof glass. When police arrived, Laury allegedly attempted to flee but was soon arrested.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO