ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm

A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
BOWERSVILLE, GA
KFVS12

Scott City Green Day

BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Reaction to Bloomfield semi truck explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. INVESTIGATORS IN...
SCOTT CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
KFVS12

Building for the future Du Quoin

A LOCAL WOMAN IS LIVING OUT HER LATE HUSBAND'S DREAM OF RUNNING A HOT DOG CART. The renovations for the Robert Cherry Civic center in Paducah are on hold following this crash this morning. Cape Comic Con this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. If you would like to dress...
DU QUOIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy