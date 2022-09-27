Boston College Eagles lose big to No. 23 Florida State, 14-44 Boston College dropped their third game of the season against No. 23 ranked Florida State in a blowout. The Eagles offense struggled against the strong Seminoles defense, not even being able to cross the 50-yard line in the first half. FSU’s defense forced two turnovers and had three sacks while only allowing 140 passing yards and 95 rushing yards. Boston College has been riddled with injuries all season, specifically to their offensive line, which could explain their difficulties moving the ball. Their defense wasn’t any better though, allowing 530 total yards and four rushing touchdowns. The Eagles look to bounce back against their ACC opponent, Louisville, this Saturday.

