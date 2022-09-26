Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
WBKO
Golden Alert issued for missing Pulaski County man
SOMERSET, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a Pulaski County man with Alzheimer’s. 78 year-old Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home Wednesday Sept. 28 around 6:30 p.m. He’s described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, roughly 190 pounds with gray hair, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue sweatpants.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
wymt.com
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
WBKO
Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
WBKO
Kentucky hits record number of bourbon barrels: 11.4 million
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky reached a record number this year. The group says as of January, the state reached 11.4 million barrels, or 12 million when other aging spirits are included. The record was hit after the...
WKYT 27
AAA: Hurricane Ian partly to blame for gas price spike in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If gas hasn’t increased where you live, chances are it will. Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian. We talked to Tony Evola, who is...
Wave 3
Louisville native prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Standing 12 feet off the ground, Barbara Kehoe’s Florida home is built to withstand hurricane winds and floods. She is planning on staying for now, but facing Hurricane Ian, a possible Category 3 storm, uncertainty rules the day. ”If it intensifies to 4, and we...
WKYT 27
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Laurel County bank robbery is now in custody. The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across from KFC on US 25 W in Corbin. Investigators say 35-year-old Shawn Fox entered the bank armed with a...
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Another Fatality Collision Involving UTV: This Time on East Highway 80 in Russell County, Kentucky
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 26th, 2022, at approximately 5:19 P.M. CST, KSP Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on East KY 80 in Russell County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Rylie Kean, age 27 of Russell Springs,...
WBKO
KY Transportation Secretary issues order to help speed emergency crews to Florida
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has issued an official order to help speed emergency crews to Florida and other states in the path of Hurricane Ian. Under the order, drivers of commercial vehicles engaged in restoring power or clearing debris in the affected areas are temporarily...
adairvoice.com
The Feese Family at Harrods Fork
7, 8, 9, 10 The Feese Family will sing at Harrods Fork Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation invites everyone to attend.
q95fm.net
KSP Looking for Man Wanted for Burglary
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 40 year old man named Kevin D. Turner. Turner is wanted for Burglary. He is described as a white male, standing 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Turner’s location,...
WKYT 27
Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea. That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers. Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas. They say the advisory is a precaution. Water service...
wdrb.com
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 19, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office during the week of Sept. 29, 2022. Mary L. Miller, 28, and Elvin N. Borntreger, 19, both of Hardyville. Malinda D. Yoder Gingrich, 24, of Smiths Grove, and Johnnie A. Gingerich, 28, of Adamsville,...
WBKO
Make-A-Wish grants 9-year-old’s dream of meeting horses at Kentucky Derby Museum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young girl’s dream came true on Monday thanks to the Make A Wish foundation and the Kentucky Derby Museum. Kori, a 9-year-old girl from Florida, has a nervous system disorder but is obsessed with horses. Due to her medical concerns, Kori has never been able to take a vacation with her family together.
Wave 3
Former WAVE News meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a career that spanned more than 23 years at WAVE News from 1987 to 2010 and several additional years in the Louisville market, meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night. It’s the association’s highest honor. WAVE...
