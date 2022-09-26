ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey County, KY

WKYT 27

Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Golden Alert issued for missing Pulaski County man

SOMERSET, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a Pulaski County man with Alzheimer’s. 78 year-old Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home Wednesday Sept. 28 around 6:30 p.m. He’s described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, roughly 190 pounds with gray hair, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue sweatpants.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby

NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kentucky hits record number of bourbon barrels: 11.4 million

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky reached a record number this year. The group says as of January, the state reached 11.4 million barrels, or 12 million when other aging spirits are included. The record was hit after the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Laurel County bank robbery is now in custody. The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across from KFC on US 25 W in Corbin. Investigators say 35-year-old Shawn Fox entered the bank armed with a...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

The Feese Family at Harrods Fork

7, 8, 9, 10 The Feese Family will sing at Harrods Fork Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation invites everyone to attend.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

KSP Looking for Man Wanted for Burglary

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 40 year old man named Kevin D. Turner. Turner is wanted for Burglary. He is described as a white male, standing 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Turner’s location,...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea. That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers. Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas. They say the advisory is a precaution. Water service...
BEREA, KY
wdrb.com

Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 19, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office during the week of Sept. 29, 2022. Mary L. Miller, 28, and Elvin N. Borntreger, 19, both of Hardyville. Malinda D. Yoder Gingrich, 24, of Smiths Grove, and Johnnie A. Gingerich, 28, of Adamsville,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

