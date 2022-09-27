Second chance for Cox Green coffee shop plans following £400,000 investment as planning chiefs agree to delay decision

Read full article on original website
Sunderland Echo
Work approved to safeguard future of historic Grade II-listed school in Sunderland
Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council submitted an application to its own planning department for Barnes Junior School off Mount Road. This included a range of works to futureproof the Grade II-listed building, with changes proposed to both the exterior and interior. According to a submitted heritage statement, the renovation...
A Scottish woman is selling a Rapunzel-style tower in the woods with no water or electricity for $91,000, and she said it's ideal for anyone who wants to live off the grid
Binn Hill Tower in Perthshire, Scotland, is on the market for $91,000. The property's owner, Vicki Galligan, said the tower has no running water or electricity. She said it would be the ideal home for anyone who desires eco-friendly and off-grid living.
Man visiting dying wife in hospital hit with parking fine despite having valid pass
A husband got hit with a parking fine after travelling to see his dying wife, despite already having a permit. Brian Foote's world was turned upside down when his wife, Nahruma Ahmed, 46, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2021. Brian thought that parking would be the last of his issues...
BBC
Plans to demolish former Derby Go Outdoors store for warehouses
A former Derby store could be demolished to make way for warehouses and dozens of storage units. The vacant Go Outdoors unit in Ascot Drive, Derby, was closed earlier this year with the firm moving to Wyvern Retail Park. Applicant Storage 24 Group plans to demolish the site and replace...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Former Aylesbury church could be set to become home as it is 'no longer required'
A former church on a Buckinghamshire town street could be set to become a home. Developer N Ghera has applied for permission to convert 15 Albert Street, Aylesbury into a private property. The building previously served as a Christadelphian Church. However the county town property is currently empty. A design...
BBC
Yorkshire Dales National Park: New power station planned
Plans have been unveiled to create a new hydroelectric power station in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Ellergreen Hydro says the scheme, at Winterburn Reservoir in Malhamdale, could power up to 140 homes in the south-west of the park. The firm wants to harness water flow from a reservoir dam...
buckinghamshirelive.com
National Trust offering free visits to its properties this autumn
The National Trust is offering free visits to its locations across the country for up to two adults and four children this autumn. Tickets can be claimed on the National Trust website. A spokesman said: "Everyone needs nature, so we're offering you a free visit to a place we care...
BBC
Ross-on-Wye residents propose road blocking plan over McDonald's proposal
Residents of a new housing estate plan to block a road with their cars if a McDonald's restaurant opens up nearby, they said. The fast food chain has submitted plans to build a drive-thru restaurant on Gloucester Road, Ross-on-Wye, near the A40 junction with the A449. Some people living nearby...
BBC
Renewed wind farm bid rejected due to turbine height
An application to build a wind farm on a hillside in Dumfries and Galloway has been rejected by a Scottish government reporter. Plans were previously approved for a scheme at Mochrum Fell near Parton six years ago. Planning approval had lapsed and a fresh bid was submitted.
