Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Watch: Future performs 'Love You Better' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Future performed "Love You Better," a song from his album "I Never Liked You," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
91 Painfully Corny Jokes That Are So Bad They're Actually Good
They're so bad, but also so, so good.
Watch Brian ‘Head’ Welch Play Some Korn for High School Students
Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, also the bandleader of Love and Death, performed for students at Mesa, Arizona's Skyline High School this week as part of a speaking engagement there, as Metal Hammer reported. Portions of Korn songs were played by the rocker. A social media user on TikTok captured parts of the performance.
Z94
Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 0