Winston-salem, NC

Sporting News

Clemson vs. NC State odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 5 matchup

NC State (4-0) is looking to beat the Tigers for the second consecutive season. Quarterback Devin Leary continues to lead the offense, but a top-10 scoring defense also has emerged under coach Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack were considered a preseason College Football Playoff sleeper. This is the chance to prove that.
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster

The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
accesswdun.com

Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women

Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Smoky Mountain News

WCU student worker fired following union creation

Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
CULLOWHEE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts

Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
POLK COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert

Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Martina McBride Kicking Off Her ‘Joy Of Christmas’ Tour in North Carolina

Martina McBride has announced upcoming dates for her 12th annual The Joy of Christmas Tour, kicking off on November 26th in Greensboro, NC. According to antimusic.com, Martina McBride had this to say about the tour, “This is the 12th year of doing the Joy Of Christmas Tour and I truly believe our 2022 version of the show is the best yet. It is truly a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season. We look forward to it every year and are honored that our show has become a tradition for us and the fans. We cannot wait to take it back on the road!”
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
ourstate.com

Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville

Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina is putting millions towards new electric vehicle charging stations along interstate highways

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina has a lot of work to do to meet the growing need for accessible charging stations for electric vehicles, and an announcement today indicates the accelerator is being pushed down toward meeting those goals. Under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is scheduled to receive $16 million this […]
GREENSBORO, NC
kannapolisnc.gov

New Development Coming to Kannapolis

Insite Properties Projects $500 Million in Private Investment. During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more. This goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, and others are now part of our community.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
healthleadersmedia.com

Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina

If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
HARRISBURG, NC

