3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Sporting News
Clemson vs. NC State odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 5 matchup
NC State (4-0) is looking to beat the Tigers for the second consecutive season. Quarterback Devin Leary continues to lead the offense, but a top-10 scoring defense also has emerged under coach Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack were considered a preseason College Football Playoff sleeper. This is the chance to prove that.
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Clemson Kickoff Date/Time Remains Set Despite Other Games Being Shifted Due to Hurricane Ian
At this point, there is no denying that Hurricane Ian will impact the Top-10 matchup between #10 NC State and #5 Clemson. The question is what will the impact be. We’ve already seen games in the path of Ian move their games. South Carolina vs. South Carolina State has been moved to Thursday night.
Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Hurricane, hype surround NC State's prep for one of biggest games in program history
NC State head coach Dave Doeren has won a game in a hurricane. He'd just prefer not to have to do it again. Doeren's 10th-ranked Wolfpack (4-0) visits No. 5 Clemson in a one of the biggest games in program history Saturday night, just as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to be dumping rain on the Carolinas.
Clemson moves up in this national analyst's rankings after Week 4
A national college football analyst released his updated top 12 rankings following Week 4 of the college football season. Clemson moved up in CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell's new rankings. The former (...)
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Ian. (Video above: Upstate man with Alzheimer's shares story with others after being inspired by Geoff Hart) We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. Walk to End...
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women
Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
Smoky Mountain News
WCU student worker fired following union creation
Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts
Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
country1037fm.com
Martina McBride Kicking Off Her ‘Joy Of Christmas’ Tour in North Carolina
Martina McBride has announced upcoming dates for her 12th annual The Joy of Christmas Tour, kicking off on November 26th in Greensboro, NC. According to antimusic.com, Martina McBride had this to say about the tour, “This is the 12th year of doing the Joy Of Christmas Tour and I truly believe our 2022 version of the show is the best yet. It is truly a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season. We look forward to it every year and are honored that our show has become a tradition for us and the fans. We cannot wait to take it back on the road!”
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
ourstate.com
Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
North Carolina is putting millions towards new electric vehicle charging stations along interstate highways
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina has a lot of work to do to meet the growing need for accessible charging stations for electric vehicles, and an announcement today indicates the accelerator is being pushed down toward meeting those goals. Under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is scheduled to receive $16 million this […]
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
Crews on scene of fire at Brooker T’s Cafe in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Brooker T’s Cafe in Lexington. A portion of South Main Street is currently closed while crews put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story.
kannapolisnc.gov
New Development Coming to Kannapolis
Insite Properties Projects $500 Million in Private Investment. During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more. This goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, and others are now part of our community.
healthleadersmedia.com
Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina
If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
