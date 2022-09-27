Martina McBride has announced upcoming dates for her 12th annual The Joy of Christmas Tour, kicking off on November 26th in Greensboro, NC. According to antimusic.com, Martina McBride had this to say about the tour, “This is the 12th year of doing the Joy Of Christmas Tour and I truly believe our 2022 version of the show is the best yet. It is truly a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season. We look forward to it every year and are honored that our show has become a tradition for us and the fans. We cannot wait to take it back on the road!”

