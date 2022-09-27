Read full article on original website
Related
Westword
Golden-based CBD Operation Boulder Botanical Sells for $12 Million
Boulder Botanical & Biosciences Laboratories, a Colorado CBD research and manufacturing operation, has been sold to Real Brands, a publicly traded company based on the East Coast. The $12 million agreement, announced by Real Brands and Boulder Botanical owner Frankens Investment Fund, includes all Boulder Botanical assets. Despite the name,...
Westword
Denver Home Prices Went Up $94 Per Day for Ten Years, Study Shows
Recent reports about home sales from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and the Colorado Association of Realtors confirm that prices have finally started to drop in the metro area, even though they remain considerably higher than they were at this time last year. It's been a dizzying decade for...
Westword
Experience the Art of Hygge at Boulder's Newest Bakery, Süti & Co.
"I wanted to create a space for people to slow down," says Andrea Uzarowski, chef/owner of Süti & Co., a cozy new Scandinavian-style cafe specializing in shortbread, coffee, tea and stylish home goods that opened September 24 at 2031 16th Street in Boulder. Uzarowski is a former investment banker...
Lovelanders Are Missing This One Place the Most, These Days
"Things change," "Time moves on." Two sayings that are very, very true. Folks were recently talking within the "I Love Loveland" Facebook page, about things that they used to do when they were young in Loveland. There were nearly 75 responses, with one place being mentioned more than the others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Westword
The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime
“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings
GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 10 pieces of Victorian furniture stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the theft of Victorian furniture taken from a self storage business on Sunday.
KDVR.com
57 cars stolen during large auto theft schemes across Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver. From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.
9News
Pilot claimed mechanical issues in plane crash over Horsetooth Reservoir, investigators found none
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A flight instructor who was in a plane that crashed over Horsetooth Reservoir this month told investigators they had mechanical issues, but investigators were unable to find any "binding or mechanical anomalies," a preliminary report says. The instructor's brother was on the plane with him....
KDVR.com
The tragic history of Lafayette’s 1st public pool
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — A fifth-grade teacher was finally able to take his students on a field trip after years of COVID restrictions to teach them a lesson in Hispanic history. Mr. Vargas and a bus full of elementary kids headed to Rose Lueras swimming pool in Lafayette. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westword
Billy MF Strings, Lotus and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
We have a great winter ahead of us. Everyone's favorite king of bluegrass, Billy Strings, is coming to 1STBANK Center for a three-night run February 2, 3 and 4. Tickets are $59.50-$79.50. Jamtronic band Lotus graces the Boulder Theater for a two-night New Year's bash on December 30 and 31....
Westword
Cheers to Rev. da IV's New Single
Greeley hip-hop artist Rev. da IV (born Havea “Harvey” Tukutau) has had a summer of milestones. In June he had his largest show yet — at the Greeley Stampede, opening for rap legends Chingy and the Ying Yang Twins. He followed that up with three more shows in August, and kicked off September with his first performance in California (his second-ever out-of-state gig). "I feel like I've built up a lot of momentum by doing a lot of shows locally, and I felt that I needed to capitalize on that as soon as possible," he says.
1310kfka.com
Fire destroys Loveland homeless encampment
A wildland fire destroys a homeless encampment in Loveland. The fire broke out Sunday at Taft Avenue and West Eighth Street. It burned nearly two acres in the Cottonwood Run Natural Area. No one was hurt in the fire. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigators believe it was likely sparked by either a cooking fire or a discarded cigarette from within the homeless encampment. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
hflamppost.com
Looking ahead to the State Golf Tournament
With the regional golf tournaments having wrapped up last week in Greeley, the hard part is out of the way, now let’s see if this is the year that the boy’s golf team can finally take down the 3A state tournament next week in Denver. This years team...
[WATCH] Elk battle it out in Estes Park
The annual elk rut has come to Estes Park. During this time of year, male elk get particularly aggressive and will fight one another to defend or compete for harems. This season lasts about a month, starting in the beginning of September. Watch as two males make waves as they...
1310kfka.com
Deputies need help finding one of Larimer County’s ‘Most Wanted’
Larimer County deputies are on the hunt for a man who they said is on their “Most Wanted” list. Gary Brown, 51, is wanted for failing to comply on a weapons charge. He was already prohibited from possessing a gun. Brown, who also goes by the names Richard Howard, Maurice Owens, and Mark Brown was last known to live on the 600 block of Justice Drive in Fort Collins.
cpr.org
‘She saw everything coming’: Greeley woman plans to sue after being hit by train while in police custody
A 20-year-old woman from Greeley plans to file a lawsuit against two Weld County police departments after she was restrained in a squad car, watching and screaming as it was hit by a train. The lawyer for Yareni Rios-Gonzalez said she was released from the hospital over the weekend after...
2 women rescued from hostage situation in Fort Collins
Police in Fort Collins rescued two women and arrested the man accused of holding them in a domestic violence hostage situation.
Comments / 2