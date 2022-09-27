ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Comments / 2

Related
Westword

Golden-based CBD Operation Boulder Botanical Sells for $12 Million

Boulder Botanical & Biosciences Laboratories, a Colorado CBD research and manufacturing operation, has been sold to Real Brands, a publicly traded company based on the East Coast. The $12 million agreement, announced by Real Brands and Boulder Botanical owner Frankens Investment Fund, includes all Boulder Botanical assets. Despite the name,...
GOLDEN, CO
Westword

Denver Home Prices Went Up $94 Per Day for Ten Years, Study Shows

Recent reports about home sales from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and the Colorado Association of Realtors confirm that prices have finally started to drop in the metro area, even though they remain considerably higher than they were at this time last year. It's been a dizzying decade for...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Experience the Art of Hygge at Boulder's Newest Bakery, Süti & Co.

"I wanted to create a space for people to slow down," says Andrea Uzarowski, chef/owner of Süti & Co., a cozy new Scandinavian-style cafe specializing in shortbread, coffee, tea and stylish home goods that opened September 24 at 2031 16th Street in Boulder. Uzarowski is a former investment banker...
BOULDER, CO
94.3 The X

Lovelanders Are Missing This One Place the Most, These Days

"Things change," "Time moves on." Two sayings that are very, very true. Folks were recently talking within the "I Love Loveland" Facebook page, about things that they used to do when they were young in Loveland. There were nearly 75 responses, with one place being mentioned more than the others.
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Lakewood, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
County
Larimer County, CO
Westword

The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime

“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings

GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Solar Panels#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Business Industry#Linus Business#Applewood#Independent Power#Burro
KDVR.com

57 cars stolen during large auto theft schemes across Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver. From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

The tragic history of Lafayette’s 1st public pool

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — A fifth-grade teacher was finally able to take his students on a field trip after years of COVID restrictions to teach them a lesson in Hispanic history. Mr. Vargas and a bus full of elementary kids headed to Rose Lueras swimming pool in Lafayette. The...
LAFAYETTE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Westword

Billy MF Strings, Lotus and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

We have a great winter ahead of us. Everyone's favorite king of bluegrass, Billy Strings, is coming to 1STBANK Center for a three-night run February 2, 3 and 4. Tickets are $59.50-$79.50. Jamtronic band Lotus graces the Boulder Theater for a two-night New Year's bash on December 30 and 31....
DENVER, CO
Westword

Cheers to Rev. da IV's New Single

Greeley hip-hop artist Rev. da IV (born Havea “Harvey” Tukutau) has had a summer of milestones. In June he had his largest show yet — at the Greeley Stampede, opening for rap legends Chingy and the Ying Yang Twins. He followed that up with three more shows in August, and kicked off September with his first performance in California (his second-ever out-of-state gig). "I feel like I've built up a lot of momentum by doing a lot of shows locally, and I felt that I needed to capitalize on that as soon as possible," he says.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Fire destroys Loveland homeless encampment

A wildland fire destroys a homeless encampment in Loveland. The fire broke out Sunday at Taft Avenue and West Eighth Street. It burned nearly two acres in the Cottonwood Run Natural Area. No one was hurt in the fire. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigators believe it was likely sparked by either a cooking fire or a discarded cigarette from within the homeless encampment. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
hflamppost.com

Looking ahead to the State Golf Tournament

With the regional golf tournaments having wrapped up last week in Greeley, the hard part is out of the way, now let’s see if this is the year that the boy’s golf team can finally take down the 3A state tournament next week in Denver. This years team...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

[WATCH] Elk battle it out in Estes Park

The annual elk rut has come to Estes Park. During this time of year, male elk get particularly aggressive and will fight one another to defend or compete for harems. This season lasts about a month, starting in the beginning of September. Watch as two males make waves as they...
ESTES PARK, CO
1310kfka.com

Deputies need help finding one of Larimer County’s ‘Most Wanted’

Larimer County deputies are on the hunt for a man who they said is on their “Most Wanted” list. Gary Brown, 51, is wanted for failing to comply on a weapons charge. He was already prohibited from possessing a gun. Brown, who also goes by the names Richard Howard, Maurice Owens, and Mark Brown was last known to live on the 600 block of Justice Drive in Fort Collins.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy