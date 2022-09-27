Read full article on original website
DeFi cryptocurrencies you should not miss before September ends: AVAX, THETA and AAVE
Avalanche (AVAX), Theta Network (THETA), and Aave (AAVE) are some of the best DeFi tokens to get. Each cryptocurrency has seen an increase in value throughout the past 24 hours. All of these cryptocurrencies play a major role within the DeFi Space. Avalanche (AVAX/USD), Theta Network (THETA/USD), and Aave (AAVE/USD)...
Lum Network Launches DFract, The First Crypto Index Of The Cosmos Ecosystem
Lum Network, an innovative project aiming to bring mass adoption in web3 and in the Cosmos ecosystem, is launching a new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) product built on top of its blockchain for the Cosmos ecosystem:. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Why AVAX and LINK are the top cryptocurrencies you can get on September 28
The trading volume of AVAX increased by 42%, while the one for LINK increased by 49%. Both cryptocurrencies have seen an exponential level of appeal. This is the result of an integration that provides much-needed respite to both tokens. Avalanche Labs announced through Twitter surrounding their latest collaboration with Chainlink.
Cosmos Community Publishes New Whitepaper for Highly-Anticipated Upgrade That Revamps ATOM
Leading members of the Cosmos (ATOM) community have unveiled a whitepaper for a redesigned Cosmos Hub, which is the technology at the center of its ecosystem. According to the whitepaper, the new Cosmos Hub aims to drive the growth of the Cosmos Network as it transitions toward becoming a secure and holistic platform that allows developers to build interchain-native infrastructure and applications.
USDC Is Coming to Cosmos in 2023
USD Coin (USDC), one of the largest fiat-pegged stablecoins in the world, will soon be available, natively, in the Cosmos ecosystem. The Cosmos ecosystem is a network of decentralized blockchains that interact with each other using the inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol. To maintain neutrality, Circle is working with blockchain validation...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Your favourite hamburger company is now on a ’90-day negative catalyst watch’
Citi issued a 90-day negative catalyst watch on McDonald's. Analyst Jon Tower explained why on CNBC's "Closing Bell". McDonald's stock closed roughly 3.0% down on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) ended in the red this evening after a Citi analyst issued a 90-day negative catalyst watch on the fast-food company.
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
Is Ethereum or Solana a Better Buy Right Now?
Solana appears to be innovating at a faster pace than Ethereum, which is leading to market share gains in areas such as NFTs.
Acquire.Fi To Launch Its Native Token $ACQ On September 28, Trading To Go Live On The KuCoin Centralized Exchange
Acquire.Fi is launching its native token ($ACQ) on the 28th of September of 2022. Trading is scheduled to go live on the KuCoin centralized exchange at 15:00 pm UTC, with KuCoin adding support to the ACQ/USDC trading pair. Five minutes later, the token will be listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange.
Robinhood Debuts Non-custodial Web3 Wallet
Robinhood has started beta testing of its non-custodial Web3 wallet among 10,000 iOS users, who joined the waitlist in May, wrote in a tweet Johann Kerbrat, Crypto General Manager at Robinhood. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The new...
Radix launches its Alphanet testnet as top exchanges list XRD
DeFi-focused platform Radix has unveiled its Babylon Alphanet testnet. The platform’s native token XRD is also listed on top crypto exchanges including Bitmart, WhiteBIT and Lbank. Alphanet will offer the more than 3,000 developers on Radix an environment to test dApps before its mainnet. Radix, the DeFi-focused smart contract...
Nike loses important support ahead of earnings. Here are the possible reasons
Nike is expected to post $0.91 EPS in quarterly earnings this week. BofA analysts see a gloomy outlook in China and higher forex risks. Nike stock has broken below key support amid a $122 target by BofA. Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reports earnings on September 29 after the market close. However,...
SWIFT Partners With Crypto Data Provider Chainlink on Cross-Chain Protocol in TradFi Play
SWIFT, the interbank messaging system that allows for cross-border payments, is working with Chainlink, a provider of price feeds and other data to blockchains, on a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP) in an initial proof-of-concept. CCIP will enable SWIFT messages to instruct on-chain token transfers, helping the interbank network to be...
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Support to Five New Blockchains
The company also announced a Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to streamline the movement of USDC across networks. Circle, the company behind the world’s second largest stablecoin, announced on Wednesday that it will soon be making USDC available on five additional blockchains. By early next year, USDC will be compatible with...
ATOM 2.0 whitepaper to be revealed during Cosmoverse, token up 25% in September
The whitepaper for the revamped ATOM 2.0 upgrade will be revealed today, Sept. 26, during the first day of the Cosmoverse conference in Medellin, Colombia. Cosmos validator and Osmosis copywriter Emperor Osmo released a list of the ‘must-see’ events of Cosmosverse via a Twitter thread Sunday, Sept. 25. The important events for the ATOM 2.0 launch will be the co-founder of Sommelier Zaki Manian’s keynote at 4:30 pm BST entitled “$1K ATOM LFG,” and a panel discussion on ATOM 2.0 at 10:30 pm BST.
Comments / 0