Netflix has announced game handles, which is its own version of Xbox’s gamertags and PlayStation’s PSN IDs. With game handles, subscribers will be able to create a unique public username that can be used across all Netflix games. However, to set up a game handle, the streaming service instructs to download either Rival Pirates or Lucky Luna from the App Store for iOS. I downloaded the former and set up my gamer handle for the platform. On Android, the process appears to be much simpler – all it requires you to do is select the games tab in the navigation bar in the Netflix app and find a banner that says “Create your Netflix game handle”.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO