Motley Fool

Macy's Launches Online Marketplace for Third-Party Sellers

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
cxmtoday.com

Walmart Launches Return Pickup Service

Walmart is offering its subscribers a new return option — a free pickup service that becomes available in October. The program for Walmart+ members, which will be available in yet unnamed markets, lets a subscriber make arrangements for a driver to pick up unboxed items from their homes, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
The Associated Press

Macy’s Launches Its Curated Digital Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Building on the company’s existing authority as a digitally-led omnichannel retailer, Macy’s today announced the launch of its digital marketplace on macys.com, providing customers with a curated assortment of new brands, merchandise categories and products from third-party merchants and brand partners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006105/en/ Macy’s launches curated digital marketplace. Macys.com adds a curated assortment of new brands, merchandise categories and product selection from premier third-party merchants and brand partners. (Graphic: Business Wire)
NBC News

12 best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop now

While Amazon's second Prime Day-esque sale in 2022 — the Prime Early Access Sale — doesn't start until Oct. 11, the retailer is already rolling out early deals exclusive to Prime members. You can save on everything from home decor and small kitchen appliances to tech and clothing. Amazon is also discounting many of its own products like Echo devices and Fire TVs, as well as household essentials like laundry detergent, groceries and dog food.
Motley Fool

Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Its Massive New Product Rollout?

Amazon just announced over a dozen new products and improvements at its annual Devices and Services event. The stock looks cheap, down 37% from its peak last year. The company is well-positioned for a strong fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Engadget

iRobot adds an automatic mop to its flagship Roomba

There are plenty of robots that say they can vacuum and mop your floors, but never to anyone’s satisfaction. With some, you have to futz with the system to add the mop halfway through, others it’ll drag the dirty pad across your clean carpets and rugs. It’s a problem that iRobot has spent plenty of engineering resources trying to solve, saying that the new Combo j7+ is the solution. Co-founder and CEO Colin Angle describes it as the “first legitimate 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping robot ever created.”
IGN

Netflix Has Launched 'Game Handles' – Its Own Version of Gamertags For Mobile Games

Netflix has announced game handles, which is its own version of Xbox’s gamertags and PlayStation’s PSN IDs. With game handles, subscribers will be able to create a unique public username that can be used across all Netflix games. However, to set up a game handle, the streaming service instructs to download either Rival Pirates or Lucky Luna from the App Store for iOS. I downloaded the former and set up my gamer handle for the platform. On Android, the process appears to be much simpler – all it requires you to do is select the games tab in the navigation bar in the Netflix app and find a banner that says “Create your Netflix game handle”.
protocol.com

Amazon’s latest trick turns a smart display into a TV set

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at some of the announcements Amazon made at its fall hardware event. Also: Within is selling Wonderscope, and the surprising secret behind QR codes. What’s...
u.today

SHIB Burns Via Amazon Now Available in Brand New Way: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PC Magazine

Apple Pulls 'OG App' That Removes Ads, Reels From Instagram

UPDATE: Apple has removed The OG app from the App Store, developers confirmed on Twitter. In a thread, the app creators said they made several changes to the app at Apple‘s request before it was approved for inclusion in the App Store. “There are dozens of other apps in the top charts that replicate Instagram's user experience that have been there for years,” they said.
