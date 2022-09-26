Read full article on original website
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.On Monday, separate actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice accused 63-year-old James Patten, 80-year-old Peter Coker Sr., and 53-year-old Peter Coker Jr. of illicitly manipulating share prices of...
A Florida woman touted as a 'Mother Teresa' ran a $196 million Ponzi scheme, feds say
Federal prosecutors say Johanna Garcia's company wasn't a funding miracle for small businesses but a lucrative Ponzi scheme whose co-conspirators spent millions of dollars on luxury items.
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
tvinsider.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial
More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
New York AG lawsuit claims former President Trump used Chicago Trump Tower in business fraud scheme
NEW YORK (CBS) -- Chicago's Trump Tower features prominently into the lawsuit against former President Donald Trump by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The 222-page complaint issued Wednesday claims that Mr. Trump told two different stories about the value of Trump Tower in Chicago – using one story in which the building was highly valued when he was trying to secure loans against it, while using another story that claimed the tower was "worthless" for massive tax writeoffs.
CNBC
Steve Bannon lawyer says former Trump aide is en route to surrender in New York
The criminal defense lawyer for former Trump White House senior advisor Steve Bannon said he is traveling Wednesday to New York City to prepare to surrender to face charges in a new indictment Thursday. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is known to be investigating Bannon in connection with the raising...
New York attorney general may sue Trump after rejecting settlement in fraud investigation
New York Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly considering suing Donald Trump after rejecting an offer from the former president’s legal team to settle a civil investigation into his real estate company. James’s rejection of the deal sets the stage for the attorney general to file a lawsuit against...
Five charged in illegal gambling operation allegedly run by infamous New York crime family
Federal authorities have charged five people with operating an illegal and long-established gambling business with suspected ties to the Luchese crime family, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday. The charges were outlined in an indictment that was unsealed in Brooklyn federal court, as four defendants were arrested at their homes in New York, and another in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Fraudsters used a fake-name generating website to steal $250 million meant for hungry children, Justice Department alleges
The US Department of Justice alleged that the $250 million fraud scheme in Minnesota was the largest uncovered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AOL Corp
He appeared as a financial expert on TV. Now he's wanted on fraud charges.
A financial adviser who appeared frequently on CNBC is wanted for fraud, according to a complaint announced by federal prosecutors Wednesday. James Arthur McDonald Jr., 50, ran two Los Angeles-based investment firms called Hercules Investments and Index Strategy Advisors. Federal prosecutors charged McDonald with one count of securities fraud for allegedly lying to investors.
BBC
US charges dozens with $250m pandemic relief fraud
US prosecutors have charged 47 people in the largest Covid relief fraud scheme alleged to date. The suspects are accused of stealing $250m (£220m) from a government aid programme that was supposed to feed children in need during the pandemic. They allegedly spent the spoils on properties, cars and...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Here are the Trump properties at the center of the New York attorney general's lawsuit against the former President and his family
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday filed a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his children and his business.
bloomberglaw.com
Easement Tax Break Emerges in Trump Fraud Case Brought by NY AG
Inflated appraisals helped Trump get bigger tax breaks, according to NY lawsuit. One of the pillars of the multibillion-dollar fraud lawsuit unveiled Wednesday against Donald Trump focused on a fairly common tax break that New York officials said lowered his tax bills by millions: conservation easements. Such easements involve donating...
Trump’s N.J. golf courses were part of alleged fraudulent scheme to inflate worth by billions, suit charges
Donald Trump has long been known as a notorious cheater on the golf course. And in the sweeping civil fraud lawsuit filed on Wednesday against the former president and his family, New York Attorney General Letitia James charged that Trump’s golf properties in New Jersey and elsewhere were allegedly at the center of a long-running scheme to make it appear like he was far wealthier than was actually the case.
NY AG Letitia James v. Donald Trump will be a slow-motion, 'eye-glazing' slog, ex-AG insiders say
NY AG Letitia James sued Donald Trump, his three eldest kids, and Trump Organization on Wednesday. Her demands — including $250 million in penalties and the hamstringing of his business in NY — will be fought over for years, experts say. James is now 'just another litigant' in...
New York attorney general Letitia James to make ‘major announcement’ within hours
New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” within hours.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 11.30am ET, to which press have been invited.During the course of her probe into the Trump Organization, Ms James has alleged that Mr Trump inflated or devalued the value of his properties in paperwork to secure hundreds of millions of dollars...
