Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County evacuations ordered for Zone A and Zone B

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (Sept. 27, 2022) – Charlotte County Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders for residents in all of Zone A – Red and all of Zone B – Orange. This includes those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered to everyone living in a mobile or manufactured home, regardless of which evacuation zone you live in.

To find your zone, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/knowyourzone.

Secure your home before you leave. Be sure to take essential items for all family members:

  • Medicine
  • Important Papers
  • Personal Items
  • Clothing
  • Baby supplies
  • Pet Supplies
  • Cash

Reminder, when islands are evacuated, Charlotte County Fire & EMS Station 10 staff are required to evacuate as well. (No helicopters are available during the storm.)

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22TamB_0iBxffSV00

SHELTER INFORMATION:

Charlotte County opened storm shelters in Port Charlotte at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

It is advised you stay with friends and family members who live outside of evacuation areas or flood zones, in a well-constructed home. If you have no place to go, shelters are refuges of last resort.

The following shelter locations will open Sept. 27 at 8 a.m.:

  • Kingsway Elementary School 23300 Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte
  • Liberty Elementary School 370 Atwater St., Port Charlotte
  • Neil Armstrong Elementary School 22100 Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte
  • Harold Ave. Regional Park Recreation Center 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte

If you choose to go a shelter you will need to bring supplies for each family member and pets (all Charlotte County shelters are pet friendly).

  • Sleeping bag, sleeping pad and/or blankets and pillow
  • Personal Flashlight & Headlamps
  • Disinfectant supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, cloth face coverings
  • Toothbrush/Toothpaste
  • Soap – you may choose to purchase body wipes for quick wipe downs instead of soap
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Cell phones chargers/ backup battery
  • Extra sets of clothes suitable for the season
  • Extra socks and sturdy shoes
  • Food or snacks (72+ hours worth)
  • Books or magazine
  • Prescription Medications, Eyeglasses
  • Important Documents

If you will have pets, be sure to bring:

  • Pet Care Items
  • Pet food and water (at least two weeks’ worth)
  • Proper identification
  • Medical records/ microchip info/ Vaccination papers
  • A carrier or cage
  • Muzzle and leash
  • Water and food bowls
  • Medications

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000.

Comments / 0

