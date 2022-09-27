Charlotte County evacuations ordered for Zone A and Zone B

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (Sept. 27, 2022) – Charlotte County Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders for residents in all of Zone A – Red and all of Zone B – Orange. This includes those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered to everyone living in a mobile or manufactured home, regardless of which evacuation zone you live in.

To find your zone, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/knowyourzone.

Secure your home before you leave. Be sure to take essential items for all family members:

Medicine

Important Papers

Personal Items

Clothing

Baby supplies

Pet Supplies

Cash

Reminder, when islands are evacuated, Charlotte County Fire & EMS Station 10 staff are required to evacuate as well. (No helicopters are available during the storm.)

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000.

SHELTER INFORMATION:

Charlotte County opened storm shelters in Port Charlotte at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

It is advised you stay with friends and family members who live outside of evacuation areas or flood zones, in a well-constructed home. If you have no place to go, shelters are refuges of last resort.

The following shelter locations will open Sept. 27 at 8 a.m.:

Kingsway Elementary School 23300 Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte

23300 Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte Liberty Elementary School 370 Atwater St., Port Charlotte

370 Atwater St., Port Charlotte Neil Armstrong Elementary School 22100 Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte

22100 Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte Harold Ave. Regional Park Recreation Center 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte

If you choose to go a shelter you will need to bring supplies for each family member and pets (all Charlotte County shelters are pet friendly).

Sleeping bag, sleeping pad and/or blankets and pillow

Personal Flashlight & Headlamps

Disinfectant supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, cloth face coverings

Toothbrush/Toothpaste

Soap – you may choose to purchase body wipes for quick wipe downs instead of soap

Feminine hygiene products

Cell phones chargers/ backup battery

Extra sets of clothes suitable for the season

Extra socks and sturdy shoes

Food or snacks (72+ hours worth)

Books or magazine

Prescription Medications, Eyeglasses

Important Documents

If you will have pets, be sure to bring:

Pet Care Items

Pet food and water (at least two weeks’ worth)

Proper identification

Medical records/ microchip info/ Vaccination papers

A carrier or cage

Muzzle and leash

Water and food bowls

Medications

