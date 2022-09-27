Charlotte County evacuations ordered for Zone A and Zone B
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (Sept. 27, 2022) – Charlotte County Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders for residents in all of Zone A – Red and all of Zone B – Orange. This includes those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key.
A mandatory evacuation has been ordered to everyone living in a mobile or manufactured home, regardless of which evacuation zone you live in.
To find your zone, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/knowyourzone.
Secure your home before you leave. Be sure to take essential items for all family members:
- Medicine
- Important Papers
- Personal Items
- Clothing
- Baby supplies
- Pet Supplies
- Cash
Reminder, when islands are evacuated, Charlotte County Fire & EMS Station 10 staff are required to evacuate as well. (No helicopters are available during the storm.)
For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000.
SHELTER INFORMATION:
Charlotte County opened storm shelters in Port Charlotte at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
It is advised you stay with friends and family members who live outside of evacuation areas or flood zones, in a well-constructed home. If you have no place to go, shelters are refuges of last resort.
The following shelter locations will open Sept. 27 at 8 a.m.:
- Kingsway Elementary School 23300 Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte
- Liberty Elementary School 370 Atwater St., Port Charlotte
- Neil Armstrong Elementary School 22100 Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte
- Harold Ave. Regional Park Recreation Center 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte
If you choose to go a shelter you will need to bring supplies for each family member and pets (all Charlotte County shelters are pet friendly).
- Sleeping bag, sleeping pad and/or blankets and pillow
- Personal Flashlight & Headlamps
- Disinfectant supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, cloth face coverings
- Toothbrush/Toothpaste
- Soap – you may choose to purchase body wipes for quick wipe downs instead of soap
- Feminine hygiene products
- Cell phones chargers/ backup battery
- Extra sets of clothes suitable for the season
- Extra socks and sturdy shoes
- Food or snacks (72+ hours worth)
- Books or magazine
- Prescription Medications, Eyeglasses
- Important Documents
If you will have pets, be sure to bring:
- Pet Care Items
- Pet food and water (at least two weeks’ worth)
- Proper identification
- Medical records/ microchip info/ Vaccination papers
- A carrier or cage
- Muzzle and leash
- Water and food bowls
- Medications
