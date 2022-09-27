ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii All American Rodeo 2022 in Waimanalo

Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Opens at 4pm, Show 7pm. Friday, September 30 – (Family Night) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Saturday, October 1 – (Union Day) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Sunday, October 2 – (Finale Night) Open 2pm, Show 5pm. New Town and Country Stables in...
Hawaii Tourism Authority: The legacy of King Kaumuali’i

Nudged to the western end of the Hawaiian island chain, Kauai and Niihau stand alone as a kingdom that was never conquered. As their last ruling chief had one who was dearly loved by his people, King Kaumuali’i is said to probably have possessed the highest lineage of any chief in all the islands. Just […]
Filmmaker, author pay homage to this slow creature quickly disappearing

Hawaiʻi used to be home to hundreds and hundreds of unique endemic snail species. Scientists estimate that almost two-thirds of those species are now gone, and conservationists are racing to save the rest. The Conversation spoke with Chris A. Johns, director of the recent documentary "Kāhuli," and Thom van...
Our Anniversary Dinner At Roy’s Ko Olina Hawaii

Sharon and I have an unusual affection for Roy’s Restaurants. The James Beard award-winning chef Roy Yamaguchi started Roy’s in Honolulu in 1988 and the chain eventually became a part of Bloomin Brands. The parent of Outback Steakhouse is based in Tampa and I guess that’s how we ended up with a Roy’s outpost in Orlando.
Wedding bells booming in Hawaii in 2022

According to industry experts, it's hard to think of a more popular time to have a wedding than this summer has been, with pandemic restrictions in the rearview mirror of life's limo to the future.
$2.7 Million In Fireworks Intercepted At Honolulu Port

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks was sent back to the mainland and then destroyed, the Coast Guard says. UPDATE – (12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28) A shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks with an estimated street value of $2.7 million...
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
