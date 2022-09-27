Read full article on original website
More warrior tryouts to be in new Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.
Court battle to bring pro-surfer Kalani David's remains back to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kalani David was just 24-years-old when he drowned on Sept. 17 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. And now a family dispute is preventing him from returning to his island home. Known as a child prodigy in both the surfing and skating worlds, Kalani...
Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best restaurants in Hawaii
The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
Hawaii All American Rodeo 2022 in Waimanalo
Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Opens at 4pm, Show 7pm. Friday, September 30 – (Family Night) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Saturday, October 1 – (Union Day) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Sunday, October 2 – (Finale Night) Open 2pm, Show 5pm. New Town and Country Stables in...
Women share stories of friendship from their time at Hawaiʻi pineapple canneries
It’s been 115 years since James Dole moved his pineapple canning operations to Honolulu — and more than 30 years since it closed. But you can still hear the stories of those who worked there, thanks to the Center for Oral History at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Did you know the Big Island has lava wolf spiders?
Hawaii Volcanoes NP said a lava wolf spider was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks.
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1800s
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
NEW: Posh Caribbean Grill grand opening in Honolulu
Posh Caribbean Grill will offer a wide variety of Caribbean dishes and island favorites like oxtail, jerk chicken and much more.
Do you know the pros and cons to living in Hawaii?
Whether you are thinking of leaving Hawaii by moving to the mainland or you are from the mainland thinking of moving to Hawaii, you should know a few things about the state.
Hawaii Tourism Authority: The legacy of King Kaumuali’i
Nudged to the western end of the Hawaiian island chain, Kauai and Niihau stand alone as a kingdom that was never conquered. As their last ruling chief had one who was dearly loved by his people, King Kaumuali’i is said to probably have possessed the highest lineage of any chief in all the islands. Just […]
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
Filmmaker, author pay homage to this slow creature quickly disappearing
Hawaiʻi used to be home to hundreds and hundreds of unique endemic snail species. Scientists estimate that almost two-thirds of those species are now gone, and conservationists are racing to save the rest. The Conversation spoke with Chris A. Johns, director of the recent documentary "Kāhuli," and Thom van...
Do you know how many natural lakes are in Hawaii?
One thing you might not think of when dreaming about the Aloha State is their five beautiful natural lakes.
Local food mini documentary series tells the story of pa‘akai (salt) in past and present
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Inspired by the historic salt flats and fish ponds of Ka‘ākaukukui in the community of Kaka‘ako, Honolulu, Our Kaka‘ako and Kamehameha Schools produced a three-part mini documentary series, 'Look to the Source: Nānā I Ke Kumu.'. Released as part of...
Our Anniversary Dinner At Roy’s Ko Olina Hawaii
Sharon and I have an unusual affection for Roy’s Restaurants. The James Beard award-winning chef Roy Yamaguchi started Roy’s in Honolulu in 1988 and the chain eventually became a part of Bloomin Brands. The parent of Outback Steakhouse is based in Tampa and I guess that’s how we ended up with a Roy’s outpost in Orlando.
Evening Briefing: Honolulu Marathon founder dies, Kauai man arrested after threats to Koloa Elementary and HART conducts drills
Good evening, Hawaii. Hawaii mourns the passing of one of the running community's pioneers, a Kauai man is arrested for threatening a Garden Isle school and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has the latest on emergency drills for the rail project. Here are the most important stories you need to know. Your...
Hilton Hawaii Timeshare Offer, 5 Nights and 25K Points for $599
Hilton Grand Vacations has a new timeshare offer that will get you a cheap stay in Hawaii. This offer has two options for stays in Honolulu, or Waikoloa. You can get up to five nights and 25,000 Hilton Honors points for just $599. As you know, these deals involve a...
Wedding bells booming in Hawaii in 2022
According to industry experts, it's hard to think of a more popular time to have a wedding than this summer has been, with pandemic restrictions in the rearview mirror of life's limo to the future.
$2.7 Million In Fireworks Intercepted At Honolulu Port
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks was sent back to the mainland and then destroyed, the Coast Guard says. UPDATE – (12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28) A shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks with an estimated street value of $2.7 million...
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
