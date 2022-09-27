Bill Romerhaus’ connection to Hawaii through photography is as vast and deep as the ocean in which so many of his experiences and images revolve around. As a boy Bill grew up in town watching Duke Kahanamoku surf in Waikiki, the Romerhaus family eventually moved to Wahiawa where as a student at Leilehua High School Bill worked as the sports writer for the school paper. The sports coverage led him to the North Shore where in 1967 he would shoot iconic shots of Eddie Aikau at Waimea Bay as well as other locations. Bill, himself a big wave surfer, would surf with many of the all-time greats such as Gerry Lopez and Eddie himself. A young John John Florence once mentioned to Romerhaus that it was his images of the old time greats that he would look at for inspiration. As Bill honed his photographic skills he made it a point to take pictures of everyone, not just the big names. Chances are if you were on the North Shore anytime from the late 1960’s through the 1990’s there might be a picture of you surfing, bodyboarding, or even catching a sunset in his collection.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO