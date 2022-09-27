Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
NEW: Posh Caribbean Grill grand opening in Honolulu
Posh Caribbean Grill will offer a wide variety of Caribbean dishes and island favorites like oxtail, jerk chicken and much more.
KITV.com
Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area. Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process....
hawaiibusiness.com
Rents up 8% on O‘ahu This Year, Study Says
Buying a house on O‘ahu has gotten more expensive over the past two years thanks to skyrocketing prices, and rising interest rates this year have put homeownership out of reach for many prospective first-time buyers. Many of them are still renting, but that’s also gotten more expensive. Along with...
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1800s
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
Honolulu Council Race: Candidates Vie To Represent Pearl City After Close Primary
In the Honolulu City Council election for the area surrounding Pearl City, Republican state Rep. Val Aquino Okimoto is pitching herself as the fresh face voters want while longtime Democratic politician Ron Menor says his decades as a city and state lawmaker will allow him to be effective. The District...
KITV.com
Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
Hilton Hawaii Timeshare Offer, 5 Nights and 25K Points for $599
Hilton Grand Vacations has a new timeshare offer that will get you a cheap stay in Hawaii. This offer has two options for stays in Honolulu, or Waikoloa. You can get up to five nights and 25,000 Hilton Honors points for just $599. As you know, these deals involve a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Surging cost of living on Oahu
Star Wars fans unite in Wisconsin to compete with their "light sabers". Also, these professionals don't need gravity to play soccer and they demonstrate. Business News: Really, really, ridiculously rich people. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard looks at the richest people in the world. He includes the richest people...
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best restaurants in Hawaii
The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
the university of hawai'i system
Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC
Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
imagesofoldhawaii.com
“Swillauea”
In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the ‘Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
KITV.com
6 snorkelers rescued in waters off Kahe Point Bach Park in West Oahu
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Six snorkelers had to be rescued in waters off of Leeward Oahu on Monday. Crews with Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to Kahe Point Beach Park just after 10 a.m.
KITV.com
Ask an official: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You have questions for our officials, and we want to help you get answers. Residents submitted questions for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and the mayor appeared live on KITV4 Island News at 4 to answer the questions. Question: "I would like to know if you would reconsider...
northshorenews.com
Quick Updates
Residents will have noticed the Department of Transportation is finally fixing the roads that were neglected for far too long. It is not much fun to get caught in the construction traffic, but DOT claim the deep road rebuild will last much longer than previous resurfacing projects. Here’s to a smooth future!
bigislandvideonews.com
$2.7 Million In Fireworks Intercepted At Honolulu Port
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks was sent back to the mainland and then destroyed, the Coast Guard says. UPDATE – (12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28) A shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks with an estimated street value of $2.7 million...
KITV.com
Raised crosswalk installations scheduled to extend into Kailua, Kaneohe
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Transportation is extending raised crosswalks onto the windward side of Oahu. Construction will begin Monday, Sept. 26 in Kailua and Kaneohe. Chair of the Kailua Neighborhood Board, Bill Hicks, said pedestrian safety is an issue and priority in this area. He said he...
KITV.com
Crime Ticks Up on Oahu
HONOLULU--Violent crime is up in major cities across the country, including Honolulu. That's according to a new report by the "Major Cities Chiefs Association". Yet, when compared to the mainland, Honolulu county's violent crime rate is much lower.
northshorenews.com
History of the Waialua Bandstand
This lovely bandstand sits near the old banyan trees in the small park across from the Waialua Library. Free concerts have been held there on the first Sunday of every month since the summer of 2004. Have you noticed it? Have you gone to one of the free concerts?. Many...
