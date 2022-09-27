ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiibusiness.com

Rents up 8% on O'ahu This Year, Study Says

Buying a house on O'ahu has gotten more expensive over the past two years thanks to skyrocketing prices, and rising interest rates this year have put homeownership out of reach for many prospective first-time buyers. Many of them are still renting, but that's also gotten more expensive. Along with...
Hawaii Business
KITV.com

Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: Surging cost of living on Oahu

Star Wars fans unite in Wisconsin to compete with their "light sabers". Also, these professionals don't need gravity to play soccer and they demonstrate. Business News: Really, really, ridiculously rich people. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard looks at the richest people in the world. He includes the richest people...
KHON2

Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week's count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
the university of hawai'i system

Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC

Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
imagesofoldhawaii.com

"Swillauea"

In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the 'Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
KITV.com

Ask an official: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You have questions for our officials, and we want to help you get answers. Residents submitted questions for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and the mayor appeared live on KITV4 Island News at 4 to answer the questions. Question: "I would like to know if you would reconsider...
northshorenews.com

Quick Updates

Residents will have noticed the Department of Transportation is finally fixing the roads that were neglected for far too long. It is not much fun to get caught in the construction traffic, but DOT claim the deep road rebuild will last much longer than previous resurfacing projects. Here's to a smooth future!
bigislandvideonews.com

$2.7 Million In Fireworks Intercepted At Honolulu Port

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks was sent back to the mainland and then destroyed, the Coast Guard says. UPDATE – (12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28) A shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks with an estimated street value of $2.7 million...
KITV.com

Raised crosswalk installations scheduled to extend into Kailua, Kaneohe

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Transportation is extending raised crosswalks onto the windward side of Oahu. Construction will begin Monday, Sept. 26 in Kailua and Kaneohe. Chair of the Kailua Neighborhood Board, Bill Hicks, said pedestrian safety is an issue and priority in this area. He said he...
KITV.com

Crime Ticks Up on Oahu

HONOLULU--Violent crime is up in major cities across the country, including Honolulu. That's according to a new report by the "Major Cities Chiefs Association". Yet, when compared to the mainland, Honolulu county's violent crime rate is much lower.
northshorenews.com

History of the Waialua Bandstand

This lovely bandstand sits near the old banyan trees in the small park across from the Waialua Library. Free concerts have been held there on the first Sunday of every month since the summer of 2004. Have you noticed it? Have you gone to one of the free concerts?. Many...
