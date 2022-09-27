ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MN

kduz.com

Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued

A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
HUTCHINSON, MN
WJON

Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment

SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

New Kingdom Healthcare opens location in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--New Kingdom Healthcare held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 22 to celebrate its grand opening at 510 22nd Ave. E, Ste. 103 in Alexandria. They will offer wellness and illness primary healthcare for children and adults combining traditional, holistic, and integrative approaches in a judgment free setting.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

New Direct Primary Care Clinic Opens in Sartell

SARTELL -- A new type of medical clinic has opened in Sartell. WELL & Company is a direct primary care clinic, meaning they don't accept health insurance. Owner/founder Saundra Lauer their model is to provide accessible, affordable and personalized healthcare. Price transparency is at the core of direct primary care....
SARTELL, MN
106.9 KROC

Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M

Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
HUTCHINSON, MN
fox9.com

134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
WJON

Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete

Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
SARTELL, MN
klfdradio.com

Sparboe Eggs & Bongards Cheese Give-Away

Vibrant Broadband has been installing high speed internet infrastructure in Litchfield this past summer and the company wants to thank everyone for their patience during the project. They will be handing out free eggs and cheese on Wednesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at Meeker Cooperative. Sales Consultant Nathan Johnson says it’s...
LITCHFIELD, MN
kduz.com

Two Die in Kandiyohi Co Crash

Two people died in two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 7 at 195th Street, east of Lake Lillian. The Patrol says an SUV driven by 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault was southbound on 195th Street and collided with a car traveling westbound on Highway 7. The car was driven by 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

