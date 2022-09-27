Read full article on original website
Election 2022: Two Candidates Running for Cold Spring Mayor
COLD SPRING -- Two people are running for mayor of Cold Spring. Council member Doug Schmitz is challenging the incumbent Dave Heinen. Dave Heinen is seeking his third term as mayor. He also is a retired fire fighter and former city council member. Heinen says he would like to be...
Election 2022: 5 People Running for 2 Cold Spring Council Seats
COLD SPRING -- There are five candidates running for two seats on the Cold Spring City Council. Mike Fall, Stephanie Ferguson, Ryan Hennen, Thomas LeGassa and Paul Waletzko are all vying for a chance to serve their community. MIKE FALL:. Mike Fall is one of two incumbents in this race....
kduz.com
Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued
A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment
SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
redlakenationnews.com
Students, educators say cultural competency is key as Minnesota considers new teacher requirements
Landon Nelson knows which teachers approve of their LGBTQ students' sexual orientation and which ones don't. The 15-year-old Annandale High School sophomore says he feels comfortable and more easily engaged in his art, English and Spanish classes. "Anytime I'm in their class, I feel like I can talk to them,"...
voiceofalexandria.com
New Kingdom Healthcare opens location in Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)--New Kingdom Healthcare held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 22 to celebrate its grand opening at 510 22nd Ave. E, Ste. 103 in Alexandria. They will offer wellness and illness primary healthcare for children and adults combining traditional, holistic, and integrative approaches in a judgment free setting.
New Direct Primary Care Clinic Opens in Sartell
SARTELL -- A new type of medical clinic has opened in Sartell. WELL & Company is a direct primary care clinic, meaning they don't accept health insurance. Owner/founder Saundra Lauer their model is to provide accessible, affordable and personalized healthcare. Price transparency is at the core of direct primary care....
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
fox9.com
134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete
Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Ghost Guns
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids man with a record of gun charges in St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced that 21-year-old Jay Olson engaged in the manufacture and sale of firearms between the fall of 2021 and April of 2022.
Car Hits Deer, Bursts Into Flames in Isanti County
ISANTI (WJON News) -- A woman was driving her car on an Isanti County road on Wednesday morning when she hit a deer. The car then burst into flames. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the driver and her dog were not hurt in the incident. The deer did not survive.
klfdradio.com
Sparboe Eggs & Bongards Cheese Give-Away
Vibrant Broadband has been installing high speed internet infrastructure in Litchfield this past summer and the company wants to thank everyone for their patience during the project. They will be handing out free eggs and cheese on Wednesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at Meeker Cooperative. Sales Consultant Nathan Johnson says it’s...
Babe Ruth Baseball/Softball Hoping to Add More Batting Cages
WAITE PARK -- More batting cages may soon be coming to River's Edge Park. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider whether to approve or deny building another set of batting cages. The Babe Ruth baseball organization is requesting putting in an 80'x50' batting cage to the east...
Man rescued from Stearns County lake after waves capsize boat
A man was rescued from a lake in Stearns County when his boat was flooded by waves, and his lifejacket failed to inflate. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it was called to an emergency on Rice Lake, in Eden Lake Township, just after 4 p.m. Monday, with a 911 caller saying a boat had capsized on the lake and there was a man floating near it.
St. Cloud Man Rescued After His Boat Capsized on Rice Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- A St. Cloud man was rescued after his boat overturned on Rice Lake Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says around 4:00 p.m. they responded to a call of an overturned boat with a man floating nearby on Rice Lake in Eden Township. Authorities say the caller...
kduz.com
Two Die in Kandiyohi Co Crash
Two people died in two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 7 at 195th Street, east of Lake Lillian. The Patrol says an SUV driven by 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault was southbound on 195th Street and collided with a car traveling westbound on Highway 7. The car was driven by 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian.
Enjoy Your Stay At “The Barn” This Fall Along The Shores Of Lake Mille Lacs
If you are looking for an MEA getaway or you just want to take some time for yourself, beautiful Wahkon Minnesota is calling. Check out this 'barn' that you can stay in, which features all the comforts of a home, but allows you to get lost out on the lake, or relax inside its sauna. It sounds like just what you need to unwind this fall/winter.
Search of Litchfield Home Leads to Two Arrests, Drug Charges
LITCHFIELD -- Two people were arrested and face drug-related charges following a search at a Litchfield home. Members of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force used a warrant to search a home in the 63000 block of 173rd Street Friday. During the search, authorities found about 1.2 pounds of...
