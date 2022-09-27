Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Regional Airport Raises Parking Rates
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The cost to park long-term at the St. Cloud Regional Airport is going up. As of this Saturday, the daily fee parking rates will increase to $7 per 24-hour period, up from the current $5. The fee increase is intended to help manage the capacity...
More than 1,000 St. Paul voters issued absentee ballots with wrong candidate listed
The incorrect Republican candidate for Minnesota’s House of Representatives is included on ballots given to more than 1,000 absentee voters from St. Paul, according to authorities. In the race to succeed Rep. John Thompson in House District 67A after Peterson passed away in August, the GOP nominated Scott Hesselgrave;...
Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations
(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
Gov Walz: anger over Feeding Our Future scam aimed at suspects, not judge
Governor Tim Walz is responding after a week’s worth of calls from state Republican leaders, including his opponent in the governor’s race Scott Jensen, for an investigation into the Walz administration’s handling of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Walz initially said a Ramsey County judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to Feeding our Future–even after it discovered suspicious activity. The judge denied giving such an order…
Gov. Walz changes his tune slightly as fallout from Feeding Our Future fraud case continues
Thursday the Governor spoke for the first time since putting the blame on a Ramsey County Judge for the continued payments to after being alerted to potential fraud in a $250 million COVID scheme by Feeding Our Future.
Local Event Addresses Need For Affordable Childcare In Central Minnesota
WE NEED TO FIND ANSWERS FOR CHILDCARE IN MINNESOTA. People who have children know how expensive it is to raise a family in the state of Minnesota. Sometimes parents need the income, but just can't find the right balance for childcare outside the home, so make the decision to have one parent stay home as the caretaker. Although having a parent with their children all day long can be a good thing, sometimes the financial difficulties make it really hard to provide your children with everything they need to be happy and healthy. A free event is coming to St. Cloud on October 11th, from 7:30 am - 9 am to help address the childcare crisis that we are experiencing in Minnesota.
Walz cancels campaign visit in Hutchinson where protestors where waiting
(Hutchinson MN-) A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday, however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor's education policy. Meanwhile,...
Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The lack of rain this fall is resulting in more widespread dry conditions across the state of Minnesota. This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 54 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 42 percent last week. The moderate drought area...
Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties
The 2022 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
Castle On The St. Croix River Hits The Market In Minnesota
All I can say about this one is WOW! A castle has hit the market in Minnesota and as if that wasn't amazing enough, it also sits right along the St. Croix. It's a home fit for a queen or a king. This is one of many unique listings to...
Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian
DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
Minnesota natives face Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA (KTTC) – Hurricane Ian is rocking Southwest Florida, causing major flooding and damage. But residents from all around the state, including some with Rochester ties, are seeing the storm’s impact. Kendra Oestreich lives in Apollo Beach, Florida which is about 15 miles south of Tampa Bay. She...
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
Hurricane Ian: Minnesota natives in Florida prepare to ride out storm
(FOX 9) - With Minnesota's harsh winters, it's no surprise Florida is a popular place for Minnesotans to vacation, retire in, and move to. Those who traded the North Star State for the Sunshine State spoke with FOX 9 about how they're preparing for Hurricane Ian. John and Mary Robinson...
Get Your Fair Food Fix at Coborn’s in St. Cloud This Week
If you are desperately trying to cling to what is left of summer, you're not alone. I'm right there with you. Luckily we can still get a taste of our favorite summer foods this week at Coborn's on Cooper Ave in St. Cloud. Miller Concessions is doing one of their...
These Are The 10 Lowest Paying Jobs in Minnesota
This is a good time for anyone looking to make a career change because every company in Minnesota seems to be hiring. Including us! We recently celebrated the retirements of a few amazing coworkers so now we’re looking for content creators, account executives, and an office manager. Learn more about the open positions with Townsquare Media.
How Does Minnesota Rank For “Fun”?
Growing up in and around Minnesota, we know that Minnesota can be one of the most fun states there is. Sure, winters tend to suck a little and last way too long but the other 3 seasons make up for it all, in my opinion. The lakes in Minnesota are...
Republican candidates calling for investigation of Walz, resignation of state ed. commissioner
(St. Paul, MN) -- Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is calling for an investigation of Governor Tim Walz’s alleged involvement in the 250-million-dollar Feeding our Future fraud case. Walz said a judge ordered the state to continue payments to the non-profit after fraud was detected, but that judge says payments resumed voluntarily. Jensen told Capitol reporters, “It is clear from... evidence that Tim Walz and his administration have engaged in a cover-up. Someone’s not telling the truth.” Attorney General Keith Ellison said Monday that the F-B-I did not want Feeding our Future to know the program was under investigation during a state court lawsuit.
