ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations

(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Gov Walz: anger over Feeding Our Future scam aimed at suspects, not judge

Governor Tim Walz is responding after a week’s worth of calls from state Republican leaders, including his opponent in the governor’s race Scott Jensen, for an investigation into the Walz administration’s handling of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Walz initially said a Ramsey County judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to Feeding our Future–even after it discovered suspicious activity. The judge denied giving such an order…
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Local Event Addresses Need For Affordable Childcare In Central Minnesota

WE NEED TO FIND ANSWERS FOR CHILDCARE IN MINNESOTA. People who have children know how expensive it is to raise a family in the state of Minnesota. Sometimes parents need the income, but just can't find the right balance for childcare outside the home, so make the decision to have one parent stay home as the caretaker. Although having a parent with their children all day long can be a good thing, sometimes the financial difficulties make it really hard to provide your children with everything they need to be happy and healthy. A free event is coming to St. Cloud on October 11th, from 7:30 am - 9 am to help address the childcare crisis that we are experiencing in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Walz cancels campaign visit in Hutchinson where protestors where waiting

(Hutchinson MN-) A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday, however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor's education policy. Meanwhile,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#St Cloud Ballot Question#Mac#Ada
KDHL AM 920

Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties

The 2022 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
cbs3duluth.com

Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KEYC

Minnesota natives face Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA (KTTC) – Hurricane Ian is rocking Southwest Florida, causing major flooding and damage. But residents from all around the state, including some with Rochester ties, are seeing the storm’s impact. Kendra Oestreich lives in Apollo Beach, Florida which is about 15 miles south of Tampa Bay. She...
AM 1390 KRFO

These Are The 10 Lowest Paying Jobs in Minnesota

This is a good time for anyone looking to make a career change because every company in Minnesota seems to be hiring. Including us! We recently celebrated the retirements of a few amazing coworkers so now we’re looking for content creators, account executives, and an office manager. Learn more about the open positions with Townsquare Media.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Republican candidates calling for investigation of Walz, resignation of state ed. commissioner

(St. Paul, MN) -- Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is calling for an investigation of Governor Tim Walz’s alleged involvement in the 250-million-dollar Feeding our Future fraud case. Walz said a judge ordered the state to continue payments to the non-profit after fraud was detected, but that judge says payments resumed voluntarily. Jensen told Capitol reporters, “It is clear from... evidence that Tim Walz and his administration have engaged in a cover-up. Someone’s not telling the truth.” Attorney General Keith Ellison said Monday that the F-B-I did not want Feeding our Future to know the program was under investigation during a state court lawsuit.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy