Read full article on original website
Related
Election 2022: Two Candidates Running for Cold Spring Mayor
COLD SPRING -- Two people are running for mayor of Cold Spring. Council member Doug Schmitz is challenging the incumbent Dave Heinen. Dave Heinen is seeking his third term as mayor. He also is a retired fire fighter and former city council member. Heinen says he would like to be...
Election 2022: 5 People Running for 2 Cold Spring Council Seats
COLD SPRING -- There are five candidates running for two seats on the Cold Spring City Council. Mike Fall, Stephanie Ferguson, Ryan Hennen, Thomas LeGassa and Paul Waletzko are all vying for a chance to serve their community. MIKE FALL:. Mike Fall is one of two incumbents in this race....
kduz.com
Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued
A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent believes they know who made "swatting call"
(Alexandria, MN)-- The Alexandria Area School District was one of 14 school districts around the state that had a swatting incident last week. Alexandria Chief of Police Scott Kent said they do believe they know who placed the call. Your browser does not support the audio element. Alexandria Area High...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment
SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
Sauk Centre Planning Renovation of Old Former Creamery
SAUK CENTRE (WJON - News) -- There is a plan in the works in Sauk Centre to take an old vacant creamery and turn it into a beautiful new space. The Sauk Centre Area History Museum and Research Center acquired the Blue Valley Creamery about six years ago. They were...
voiceofalexandria.com
New Kingdom Healthcare opens location in Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)--New Kingdom Healthcare held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 22 to celebrate its grand opening at 510 22nd Ave. E, Ste. 103 in Alexandria. They will offer wellness and illness primary healthcare for children and adults combining traditional, holistic, and integrative approaches in a judgment free setting.
First-Ever Rockin’ Warriors Ride Raising Money to Fight Cancer
HOLDINGFORD -- Two central Minnesota girls and their families are teaming up to raise money to fight childhood cancer this weekend. Started by Lillian, Rya, and their parents, the first-ever Rockin' Warriors Ride kicks off Saturday and the funds raised will benefit Tanner's Team Foundation, INDY, and Wishes & More in their work to support families battling childhood cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
Law Enforcement Holding Disaster Response Exercise in Sartell
SARTELL -- There will be a large law enforcement presence in Sartell for a training exercise this evening. The Sartell Police Department says they are teaming up with Stearns County Emergency Management for a full-scale disaster exercise. The training will include police, fire, public works departments, and other personnel and...
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
fox9.com
134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benton County Included in Frost Advisory Tuesday Morning
UNDATED (WJON - News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northern Minnesota and part of eastern Minnesota for early Tuesday morning. The Frost Advisory includes Benton County. It will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to get down...
knsiradio.com
Lane Closures Begin Monday for Division Street
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Highway Department says drivers along County Road 75/Division Street should be on the lookout for lane closures in Waite Park starting Monday, September 26th. Weather permitting, concrete repair work will take place along Division Street between 10th Avenue in Waite Park and Park Avenue...
Tickets Available for the Water Circus at Crossroads in St. Cloud
The Cirque de Soliel shows that have been around for years, mostly in Las Vegas, are known for their crazy stunts, heights, acrobatics and great entertainment. One show, on a much lessor scale than those shows; but still a great show, will wrap up this weekend in Waite Park/St. Cloud at Crossroads mall.
Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete
Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
Babe Ruth Baseball/Softball Hoping to Add More Batting Cages
WAITE PARK -- More batting cages may soon be coming to River's Edge Park. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider whether to approve or deny building another set of batting cages. The Babe Ruth baseball organization is requesting putting in an 80'x50' batting cage to the east...
klfdradio.com
Sparboe Eggs & Bongards Cheese Give-Away
Vibrant Broadband has been installing high speed internet infrastructure in Litchfield this past summer and the company wants to thank everyone for their patience during the project. They will be handing out free eggs and cheese on Wednesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at Meeker Cooperative. Sales Consultant Nathan Johnson says it’s...
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
Two Killed, One Seriously Injured in Western Minnesota Wreck
Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed and another person suffered serious injuries after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Edge was traveling west on Highway 7 and a GMC Yukon was traveling south on 195th Street southeast when the two vehicles collided at the intersection around 4:30 p.m.
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0