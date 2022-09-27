ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MN

Comments / 0

Related
kduz.com

Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued

A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
HUTCHINSON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Rockville, MN
WJON

Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment

SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

New Kingdom Healthcare opens location in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--New Kingdom Healthcare held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 22 to celebrate its grand opening at 510 22nd Ave. E, Ste. 103 in Alexandria. They will offer wellness and illness primary healthcare for children and adults combining traditional, holistic, and integrative approaches in a judgment free setting.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

First-Ever Rockin’ Warriors Ride Raising Money to Fight Cancer

HOLDINGFORD -- Two central Minnesota girls and their families are teaming up to raise money to fight childhood cancer this weekend. Started by Lillian, Rya, and their parents, the first-ever Rockin' Warriors Ride kicks off Saturday and the funds raised will benefit Tanner's Team Foundation, INDY, and Wishes & More in their work to support families battling childhood cancer.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local
103.7 THE LOON

Law Enforcement Holding Disaster Response Exercise in Sartell

SARTELL -- There will be a large law enforcement presence in Sartell for a training exercise this evening. The Sartell Police Department says they are teaming up with Stearns County Emergency Management for a full-scale disaster exercise. The training will include police, fire, public works departments, and other personnel and...
SARTELL, MN
106.9 KROC

Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M

Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
HUTCHINSON, MN
fox9.com

134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
knsiradio.com

Lane Closures Begin Monday for Division Street

(KNSI) — The Stearns County Highway Department says drivers along County Road 75/Division Street should be on the lookout for lane closures in Waite Park starting Monday, September 26th. Weather permitting, concrete repair work will take place along Division Street between 10th Avenue in Waite Park and Park Avenue...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete

Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
SARTELL, MN
klfdradio.com

Sparboe Eggs & Bongards Cheese Give-Away

Vibrant Broadband has been installing high speed internet infrastructure in Litchfield this past summer and the company wants to thank everyone for their patience during the project. They will be handing out free eggs and cheese on Wednesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at Meeker Cooperative. Sales Consultant Nathan Johnson says it’s...
LITCHFIELD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead

(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
Y-105FM

Two Killed, One Seriously Injured in Western Minnesota Wreck

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed and another person suffered serious injuries after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Edge was traveling west on Highway 7 and a GMC Yukon was traveling south on 195th Street southeast when the two vehicles collided at the intersection around 4:30 p.m.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy