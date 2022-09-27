ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Local Event Addresses Need For Affordable Childcare In Central Minnesota

WE NEED TO FIND ANSWERS FOR CHILDCARE IN MINNESOTA. People who have children know how expensive it is to raise a family in the state of Minnesota. Sometimes parents need the income, but just can't find the right balance for childcare outside the home, so make the decision to have one parent stay home as the caretaker. Although having a parent with their children all day long can be a good thing, sometimes the financial difficulties make it really hard to provide your children with everything they need to be happy and healthy. A free event is coming to St. Cloud on October 11th, from 7:30 am - 9 am to help address the childcare crisis that we are experiencing in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Crisp & Green Coming to St. Cloud… Soon?

UPDATE: I have been hovering over this website for quite awhile now. The new locations planned that have just said "opening soon" have started to dwindle. Mostly because those locations have already opened. If they are going in order, looks like the St. Cloud location will be fourth in line. Fingers crossed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The lack of rain this fall is resulting in more widespread dry conditions across the state of Minnesota. This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 54 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 42 percent last week. The moderate drought area...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

How Does Minnesota Rank For “Fun”?

Growing up in and around Minnesota, we know that Minnesota can be one of the most fun states there is. Sure, winters tend to suck a little and last way too long but the other 3 seasons make up for it all, in my opinion. The lakes in Minnesota are...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
103.7 THE LOON

Do Minnesotans Call In Sick More Than Other States?

I'm not one to call in sick to work. I think in the last 30 years, I've had to call in sick twice and both times I was in the hospital. Once, when I was working an overnight shift at a rock radio station in Orlando, I had a bad case of the flu but didn't want to miss work. So, I threw on a bathrobe and a pair of high top sneakers and went to work. I didn't worry about getting anyone else sick because I was the only one there.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Who Knew? Minnesota Has A Dog House Statute. Yours Up To Code?

Even though our dogs spend the majority of their time indoors, especially in weather like this, I am still very conscious of how much time they spend outdoors. I occasionally see dogs tied up outside and wonder how long they've been out there? Good tip, if you are cold, so are they. Always a good idea to keep your pups sheltered from the cold winter weather or the blistering sun during the summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#St Cloud Ballot Question#Mac#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
103.7 THE LOON

New Research: Switch Employers To Raise Income

ST. PAUL -- New research from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has revealed a hard truth for workers: if you want a raise, quit your job. Senior Labor Market Research Analyst Alesia Leibert has published an article titled Job Mobility in the Post-COVID Recession Labor Market. The article studied the Minnesota labor market after the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Okay, Who Has The Best French Fries In St Cloud?

Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy