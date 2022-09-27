Read full article on original website
Primal Pet Foods offers Primal Freeze-Dried Crunchy Treats for dogs and cats. They feature real food inclusions such as banana, pumpkin, and peanut butter, and are made with goat milk and probiotics for gut health. The assortment includes four recipes for dogs: Pumpkin For My Pumpkin Pumpkin Treat, Peelin’ Fantastic Banana Treat, You Maple My Day Maple Treat, and You’re My Butter Half Peanut Butter Treat. There is one recipe for cats: The G.O.A.T. Goat Milk Treat. The treats are made in the USA and free from corn, wheat, soy, legumes, lentils, grains and gluten.
Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
For those of you planning to take on tailgating season by throwing some meat on the grill, you may want to give your cut of choice a second thought. While we’ve already had to deal with a recall on more than 4,000 pounds of sausage and a public health alert issued for both chicken tenders and ground beef in the last month, meat lovers now have a new issue to worry about — and it involves multiple products.
Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
A Texas-based frozen food storage and repackaging facility is recalling more than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice products that failed to warn consumers that the product contains the allergen milk. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition is recalling 9.25 oz. cartons of Healthy Choice Power Bowls Korean-Style Beef frozen meals. As...
Before you eat cornstarch raw, you should know whether it's bad for you or not. Raw cornstarch may cause digestive issues, so it's best cooked into recipes.
A few weeks ago, we warned you of a salad dressing recall for a product sold at Whole Foods that contained two undeclared allergens: soy and wheat. That was the Van Law Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing recall, which has now been expanded to include additional products.
Tuscan Garden brand Restaurant-Style Italian dressing sold at Aldi has been recalled because the bottles may contain another kind of dressing. TreeHouse Foods recalled the Italian dressing because “some of the bottles may contain Asian Sesame Dressing,” according to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Many of us rely on our morning coffee — or “cup of ambition,” as Dolly Parton calls it — to wake up and start the day. But what about the creams and sugars and syrups we add to that cup? Not only do they pack a caloric punch; they increase your grocery bill, too. So what do you do if the bitterness of black coffee isn’t your cup of tea? (Pun intended.) Fortunately, there’s a great alternative: Add spices to your grounds to improve the taste and health quotient of your coffee.
More than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen beef products are being recalled due to a failure to disclose a milk allergen on the labeling. Texas-based Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the recalled frozen meals are labeled as Korean-Style Beef but contain a chicken sausage and pepper product that includes milk.
StadiumSpot has acquired two licensed sporting pet product brands: Moonshine and Starfish Vision. StadiumSpot’s merger with these brands expands its position in the broader pet products segment and compliments its already strong portfolio of popular collegiate, outdoors and coastal dog beds, company officials said. “This acquisition taps the collective...
Everyone always repeats that "good things come to those who wait" line, but they don't always add that sometimes the waiting can stretch on for ages. In biochemist Cathie Martin's case, it took almost 15 years for a genetically modified purple tomato to receive regulatory approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
There are a few key things you should always look out for when choosing canned cat food. First and foremost, we care about cat health – and one of the most important things for keeping kitty healthy is whether the cat diet is preventing illness and disease. Check the...
Plant-based dudes had reason to rejoice when the Impossible Whopper debuted in 2019. The sandwich was a take on Burger King’s classic, but with the traditional beef patty replaced with one of the alternative patties made by Impossible Foods. Imitation meats, ones made from pea or soy protein instead of the flesh of slaughtered cows, proliferated in the years since. It’s not difficult to find alt-meats in the place of old-fashioned burgers, as well as of pork, sausage, meatballs, and chicken.
The UK’s cheapest age-defying Collagen Powder has made a comeback on the shelves of low-cost supermarket Aldi and is available for just £7.99. The supplement – hailed by the likes of Jennifer Aniston for helping her keep a youthful glow and glossy hair – is back in stores now.
For years, it seemed like if you went to a friend's house and asked for something to drink, they'd open the fridge to reveal a selection of icy cold sodas. In the year 2000, the average person drank 49.3 gallons of soda pop a year, according to ThoughtCo. But The New York Times reports that in the last 20 years, soda sales have dropped more than 25 percent and are still in decline. So what exactly are people drinking these days when they want something fizzy and refreshing?
Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
There are plenty of fruits and vegetables around the world that taste and look nothing like you'd expect them to. There's the blue java banana with a blue-colored peel and a flesh that tastes like vanilla ice cream, cotton candy grapes that are crossbred to taste like actual spun sugar, and the pineberry, which sits somewhere between a pineapple and a strawberry (via Modern Farmer). The recent approval of a new genetically modified plant by the USDA indicates that shoppers in the U.S. may see a new variety of vegetable (well, technically, fruit) in grocery stores very soon.
Whether you’re carving up a pumpkin for Halloween or just getting ready to cook with it, you know how satisfying it is to scoop out all those seeds. And you also know it can get messy and seeds can go everywhere. So can dogs eat pumpkin seeds when they...
