ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl

By Shannon Dawson
WOLB 1010AM
WOLB 1010AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EO0oZ_0iBxOUWD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjMxp_0iBxOUWD00

Source: Jaime Crawford / Getty

O n Sunday, fans lit up with excitement after Rihanna took to social media to announce that she would be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl LVII Halftime show.

The Bajan beauty teased the big news with a picture of her hand clutching a football. Hours later, the NFL reposted the same image to their Twitter account, confirming the huge announcement.

While some fans celebrated the forthcoming performance, a slew of internet users slammed the star for doubling back on her solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick . In 2020, the Fenty Beauty founder turned down the opportunity to perform the Halftime Show because she wasn’t happy with the way the league treated Kaepernick following his suspension in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem.

“I couldn’t dare do that,” she told Vogue in 2019. “For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Twitter lit up with a ton of discourse about the move following the announcement. One user on the platform asked: “A few years ago, Rihanna turned down the Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and b/c she said she “couldn’t be a sellout.” But today she’s proudly announcing she’ll headline this year’s show. Has something changed at the NFL that I haven’t heard about?”

While another person commented: “It doesn’t matter how many black artists they book in that halftime slot, it will never make up for what the NFL did to @Kaepernick7 I’m surprised of all artists @Rihanna agreed to this.”

A third Twitter user also wondered what caused the elusive star to backtrack on her decision, given the NFL’s “repeated silencing of protest against police brutality,” and racism in recent months.

Back in February, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL , accusing the organization of having discriminatory hiring practices and of being racially segregated “like a plantation.”

In the lawsuit, Flores addressed the glaring equity gap between White and Black ownership of the league. “32 owners — none of whom are Black — profit substantially from the labor of NFL players, 70% of whom are Black,” the suit stated.

In addition to the allegations of systemic racism, Flores also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss to deliberately lose games to secure a higher draft pick.

With Rihanna’s meteoric rise from music to entrepreneurship over the years, many fans felt as though she would be against the NFL’s blatant disrespect of Black players and ownership within the league. A few fans wondered if the star’s change of heart had anything to do with money.

“#Rihanna doing the halftime show is weird since she previously turned them down in solidarity to Colin Kaepernick in 2019. #NFL must’ve backed up a giant dump trunk full of cash to make her change her mind I guess,” a user named @JohnCTuttle1 wrote following the announcement.

Rihanna’s upcoming Halftime show appearance will be the first time fans will get to see her perform since her critically acclaimed Anti world tour in 2016. A few sources believe the singer will use the platform to tease new music or her next album. Additionally, two other stars are in talks to join the Barbados native on stage during the show, but the news has not been confirmed, according to TMZ .

SEE ALSO:

Brett Favre Loses Radio Shows Amid Widening Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal

Brian Flores Lawsuit Forces NFL To Address Persisting ‘Racial Injustice’ Within The League


The post Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
In Style

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"

As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
NFL
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Colin Kaepernick
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
SheKnows

Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video

Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back. In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here.  Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvii#American Football#Bajan
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Heartwarming Photos

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl just a few months ago, but the team is off to a troubling start to the 2022 season. Los Angeles sits at 2-1 on the year, but has looked shaky over the past few weeks. A road game against the San Francisco 49ers will bring a tough test for the Rams on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cris Collinsworth Job News

Cris Collinsworth was once really close to having a different job at NBC. Dick Ebersol just came out with a new book and in it, he writes that Collinsworth was close to being NBC's play-by-play announcer and not the network's color commentator. In fact, the original plan was to have him team up with John Madden in 2006.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's taunt from MNF

The Broncos are 2-1, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a shakier team with a winning record in the NFL right now. Their head coach is up to three game managers and their new franchise quarterback hasn’t had a strong performance yet. On Monday Night Football, Eli Manning joked that Denver should have paid their punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
WOLB 1010AM

WOLB 1010AM

928
Followers
702
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

WOLB 1010 where information is power!

 https://wolbbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy