Normani Gives Us Style Goals In An All-Black Burberry Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


Normani stepped out in style this week when she rocked a stunning all black Burberry look that we absolutely love!

The starlet was spotted attending the luxury designer’s SS2 after party during London Fashion Week and was, of course, rocking a look from the brand that looked absolutely stunning on her! For her ensemble, the beauty donned an all leather black and lace Burberry dress that fit her like a glove. The baby doll dress included a pleated skirt and cut out midriff that showed off her best assets. The songstress paired the look with lace tights and strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, only rocking dangly earrings from her ears to match her stunning black look. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a high ponytail with swopped edges and served face and body for her fashionable night out.

Check out the photos via Fashion Bomb Daily below.

This isn’t the first time this week the beauty has given us style goals in an all black look. Earlier this week, the starlet stepped out in all black Versace while attending the luxury designer’s fashion show in Milan, Italy. For her ensemble, the beauty donned an all leather black Versace midi dress that included a gold chain belt around the waist and hugged her curves just right. She paired the look with strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, only rocking a few bracelets to match her stunning black look. Check out that look below.

Normani is certainly killing the fashion game during her time overseas and we can’t wait to see what fashionable look she pulls off next!

