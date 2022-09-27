Read full article on original website
Related
Clawson's Mindset mantra crucial as No. 22 Deacs travel to face No. 23 Florida State
The theme devised by Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson for this season is perfectly suited for the task at hand this week for the Demon Deacons. Coming off an emotional double-overtime loss in front of a sold-out crowd at Truist Field to No. 5 Clemson?. Traveling to Tallahassee to...
247Sports
Florida State football: Former NC State star praises Jordan Travis' growth as a QB
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has put in the work this offseason to become a more well-rounded player at the position. That work has paid off so far, with Florida State off to an undefeated start and Travis enjoying a career-best year throwing the ball so far. Those improvements showed...
'Nole Thy Enemy: Wake Forest (Beyond The Bench)
Florida State faces a tough test this weekend against Wake Forest. The No. 22 Demon Deacons have a stout offensive system with an experienced quarterback, and could match up favorably against the Seminoles in a few areas of this contest. Trey Rowland and Dane Draper break down areas of concern...
247Sports
Florida State's Mike Norvell details 'hard' challenge of preparing for Wake Forest during Hurricane Ian
Florida State coach Mike Norvell knows that football is not everything this week. Not when Hurricane Ian is battering the state of Florida. The Seminoles have a top-25 showdown with Wake Forest looming on Saturday, but plenty of Florida State's players have families who are scrambling. "It’s challenging, it’s hard,"...
FSU DE Patrick Payton making most of expanded role
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State coaches see improvement from second-year defensive end Patrick Payton on nearly a rep-to-rep, series-to-series basis. That might sound a bit cliched, but if you just focus on Payton – in games, in practice – it’s pretty clear that the South Florida prospect is building confidence. He had to step into a prominent role in FSU’s edge rotation after starter Jared Verse was hurt early against Louisville, and then saw his role expand last week in FSU’s 44-14 win over Boston College as Payton recorded five pressures and his first sack in a career-high 42 snaps.
famuathletics.com
Coach Bryan Houston Returns to FAMU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Bryan Houston, the husband of Rochelle Houston (FAMU's Director of Tennis), returns to Florida A&M University after pursuing his career in film. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bryan decided to further educate himself by attending Alabama State University and obtaining a bachelor's degree in theater arts. At Alabama State University, Houston was an All-American football player and ran track (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay). Being involved in sports aided in developing his passion for strength and conditioning.
Preps to Pros: FSU trying to lure Top247 CB Damari Brown
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna discuss Florida State's attempt to earn the commitment from CB Damari Brown.
FSU's home football game vs. Wake Forest expected to be played Saturday
With the foretasted track of Hurricane Ian moving south and east of Tallahassee, the Florida State University home football game scheduled for Saturday is expected to be played.
247Sports
Dave Clawson challenges ACC to 'make right decision' about FSU vs. Wake Forest game ahead of Hurricane Ian
Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson is keeping close watch on Hurricane Ian as it nears landfall in Florida, and he hopes the ACC "will make the right decision" if the situation calls for the game to be moved. Florida State canceled classes Tuesday, through the remainder of the week. And, as of Wednesday morning, the Seminoles still plan to play this weekend's game against Wake Forest as scheduled on Saturday afternoon.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
kidnewsradio.com
Hurricane Ian is stronger than expected according to Florida meteorologists
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – “This is ridiculous. It was not supposed to be this strong.”. Meteorology students at Florida State University are paying close attention to Hurricane Ian. They say last minute eye wall intensification helped it to become a strong category four monster. This will allow...
WCTV
Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three line crews from Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility headed down to the Orlando/Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. Some 21 linemen and fleet support system crew are headed down to the area to help with rebuilding broken poles,...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low “FAMU” Allows You To Bragg Different
As NIKE, Inc. continues to show support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Oregon-based conglomerate has stopped by Tallahassee, Fla. to present FAMU with its very own Nike Dunk Low. Clad in the school’s iconic orange and green colors, the newly-surfaced pair is laden with references to Florida Agricultural...
FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
Albany Herald
Monroe falls to Thomasville despite second-half surge
ALBANY — A blocked punt and two fourth-quarter fumbles lost by the Monroe Golden Tornadoes killed any hopes Monroe had for a comeback Wednesday night despite a tremendous second-half performance from the Monroe defense. The Thomasville Bulldogs won the region-opening game at Hugh Mills Stadium by a final of...
'500-year flood': Florida begins to assess Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
A day after in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the storm surge that came with it was "basically a 500-year flood event." “We’ve never seen a flood event like this,” DeSantis said during a press briefing in Tallahassee. “We’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude.”
sportsmic.com
Thomas County Central ‘runs’ past Veterans
Thomas County Central tried three passes. They all went incomplete. It tried a fourth – after going three-and-out, punting, then holding Veterans to a three-and-out. It was completed but was freed from the receiver after he had run six yards. So much for that … At least for now....
Appeal Rejected For Death Row Inmate In Murder Of FSU Student
The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Death Row inmate convicted in the 2010 murder of a Florida State University graduate student whose body was found in St. Johns County. Justices unanimously ruled against Quentin Marcus Truehill, one of three men
Community Leaders Slam Florida County Commissioner for Staying Mum on KKK Photo Scandal: 'Slap in the Face'
Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffery Moore resigned Friday after a photo began circulating that appeared to show him in Klan attire. He has not yet made a public statement about the matter Officials and community leaders in Gadsden County, Fla., are calling a recent controversy surrounding commissioner Jeffery Moore a "slap in the face," noting that he has yet to publicly respond after a photo surfaced allegedly showing him in a KKK outfit at what appears to be a costume party. Moore was appointed to the commission in Gadsden...
Ron DeSantis Appointee Resigns After Alleged KKK Photo Surfaces
The picture reportedly shows Jeffery Moore at a Halloween party wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.
247Sports
