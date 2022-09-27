TALLAHASSEE – Florida State coaches see improvement from second-year defensive end Patrick Payton on nearly a rep-to-rep, series-to-series basis. That might sound a bit cliched, but if you just focus on Payton – in games, in practice – it’s pretty clear that the South Florida prospect is building confidence. He had to step into a prominent role in FSU’s edge rotation after starter Jared Verse was hurt early against Louisville, and then saw his role expand last week in FSU’s 44-14 win over Boston College as Payton recorded five pressures and his first sack in a career-high 42 snaps.

