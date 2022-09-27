ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

'Nole Thy Enemy: Wake Forest (Beyond The Bench)

Florida State faces a tough test this weekend against Wake Forest. The No. 22 Demon Deacons have a stout offensive system with an experienced quarterback, and could match up favorably against the Seminoles in a few areas of this contest. Trey Rowland and Dane Draper break down areas of concern...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Ohio State
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
City
Youngstown, FL
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
247Sports

FSU DE Patrick Payton making most of expanded role

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State coaches see improvement from second-year defensive end Patrick Payton on nearly a rep-to-rep, series-to-series basis. That might sound a bit cliched, but if you just focus on Payton – in games, in practice – it’s pretty clear that the South Florida prospect is building confidence. He had to step into a prominent role in FSU’s edge rotation after starter Jared Verse was hurt early against Louisville, and then saw his role expand last week in FSU’s 44-14 win over Boston College as Payton recorded five pressures and his first sack in a career-high 42 snaps.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Coach Bryan Houston Returns to FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Bryan Houston, the husband of Rochelle Houston (FAMU's Director of Tennis), returns to Florida A&M University after pursuing his career in film. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bryan decided to further educate himself by attending Alabama State University and obtaining a bachelor's degree in theater arts. At Alabama State University, Houston was an All-American football player and ran track (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay). Being involved in sports aided in developing his passion for strength and conditioning.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Keiwan Ratliff
Person
Randy Shannon
247Sports

Dave Clawson challenges ACC to 'make right decision' about FSU vs. Wake Forest game ahead of Hurricane Ian

Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson is keeping close watch on Hurricane Ian as it nears landfall in Florida, and he hopes the ACC "will make the right decision" if the situation calls for the game to be moved. Florida State canceled classes Tuesday, through the remainder of the week. And, as of Wednesday morning, the Seminoles still plan to play this weekend's game against Wake Forest as scheduled on Saturday afternoon.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three line crews from Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility headed down to the Orlando/Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. Some 21 linemen and fleet support system crew are headed down to the area to help with rebuilding broken poles,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsu Football#American Football#College Football#Florida State#Notre Dame#Texas A M#Crystal Ball
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low “FAMU” Allows You To Bragg Different

As NIKE, Inc. continues to show support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Oregon-based conglomerate has stopped by Tallahassee, Fla. to present FAMU with its very own Nike Dunk Low. Clad in the school’s iconic orange and green colors, the newly-surfaced pair is laden with references to Florida Agricultural...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Albany Herald

Monroe falls to Thomasville despite second-half surge

ALBANY — A blocked punt and two fourth-quarter fumbles lost by the Monroe Golden Tornadoes killed any hopes Monroe had for a comeback Wednesday night despite a tremendous second-half performance from the Monroe defense. The Thomasville Bulldogs won the region-opening game at Hugh Mills Stadium by a final of...
MONROE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
sportsmic.com

Thomas County Central ‘runs’ past Veterans

Thomas County Central tried three passes. They all went incomplete. It tried a fourth – after going three-and-out, punting, then holding Veterans to a three-and-out. It was completed but was freed from the receiver after he had run six yards. So much for that … At least for now....
KATHLEEN, GA
People

Community Leaders Slam Florida County Commissioner for Staying Mum on KKK Photo Scandal: 'Slap in the Face'

Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffery Moore resigned Friday after a photo began circulating that appeared to show him in Klan attire. He has not yet made a public statement about the matter Officials and community leaders in Gadsden County, Fla., are calling a recent controversy surrounding commissioner Jeffery Moore a "slap in the face," noting that he has yet to publicly respond after a photo surfaced allegedly showing him in a KKK outfit at what appears to be a costume party. Moore was appointed to the commission in Gadsden...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy